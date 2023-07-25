Plant Protein Market Set to Soar Past USD 14.36 Billion by 2030: Harvesting Health and Sustainability

Westford, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Plant Protein market , increasing variety and innovation in plant protein sources and products, growing popularity of plant-based protein powders and shakes, rising demand for plant protein in the foodservice industry, the emergence of new plant protein ingredients and formulations, expanding market for plant-based meat alternatives and plant-based dairy substitutes, focus on clean label and natural plant protein products, adoption of sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices for plant protein production, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Plant protein is a type of protein that is derived from plants. It is a good source of essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. Plant proteins are also a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Prominent Players in Plant Protein Market

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods

Tofurky

Gardein

MorningStar Farms

Amy's Kitchen

Eden Foods

Vege Planet

Boca Foods

Tempeh World

SoyBoy

Nasoya

Evanger's

The Vegetarian Butcher

Quorn

Field Roast

Heura

SUNBUTTER

Nutritional Yeast

Seitan

Variety and Innovation in Protein Sources to Promote the Use of Plant Protein

At a global scale, increasing variety and innovation in plant protein sources and products, growing popularity of plant-based protein powders and shakes, rising demand for plant protein in the foodservice industry, the emergence of new plant protein ingredients and formulations, expanding market for plant-based meat alternatives and plant-based dairy substitutes, focus on clean label and natural plant protein products, adoption of sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices for plant protein production, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Meat Substitutes is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the meat substitutes are the leading segment due to the demand for plant based alternatives. In addition, consumers are increasingly conscious of their health and wellness, seeking nutritious and protein-rich food options. Plant-based meat substitutes provide an opportunity to consume protein while avoiding the potential health risks associated with consuming excessive animal-based proteins. Plant protein offers health benefits such as lower saturated fat content, higher fiber content, and absence of cholesterol.

North America is the leading Market Due to Consumer Awareness

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge consumer awareness. The region has a well-developed retail infrastructure, including supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms, which cater to the growing demand for plant protein products. These distribution channels provide a wide range of plant-based options, making it convenient for consumers to access and purchase plant protein products. The availability and accessibility of plant protein products contribute to the market dominance in the region.

Key Developments in Plant Protein Market

In January, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) acquired Puris, a leading pea protein manufacturer. This acquisition will give ADM a significant market share in the pea protein market, and it will also help ADM to expand its plant-based protein portfolio.

In February, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. acquired Enzytex, a leading manufacturer of enzyme-based plant protein extraction technologies. This acquisition will give DuPont de Nemours a leading position in the plant protein extraction market, and it will also help DuPont de Nemours to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of its plant protein production processes.

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

