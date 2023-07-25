Soy Protein Ingredients Market Size to Surpass US$ 16.2 Billion by 2032, The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 10.3 billion in 2022 Soy Protein Ingredients Market will reach USD 16.2 billion by 2032. Ingredients derived from soy protein are utilized in a variety of goods, including food and drink items, nutritional supplements, feed for animals, and medications. They come in a variety of formats, including isolates, concentrates, and textured soy protein. Due to a number of causes, the demand for soy protein components has been rapidly expanding in recent years. One of the key factors is the rising demand for organic protein products, which is being fueled by the popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets as well as an increased understanding of the advantages of plant-based diets for the environment and human health.



Key Insight of the Soy Protein Ingredients Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. There is a significant and growing population in the Asia-Pacific region. Dietary habits are changing to include more protein as earnings grow and urbanization gains up speed. With its many health advantages and adaptability, soy protein components are ideally suited to meet this expanding need. Asian cuisines have traditionally featured meals made with soy. Countries like Japan, China, South Korea, and Indonesia frequently consume tempeh, tofu, soy milk, and sauces made from soy products. The use of soy protein components in many food and beverage applications is supported by the societal acceptability of and experience with soy-based products.



In the soy protein ingredients market, the soy protein isolate segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the projection period.



The soy protein isolate segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the projection period. The need for plant-based substitutes in infant feeding is growing along with interest in plant-based diets. Ingredients made of soy protein, which is sourced from soybeans, provide formulators of baby food with an appealing plant-based protein choice. Due to their lack of allergens, soy protein components have an edge in the infant food market. They are suitable for babies with milk-related allergies or lactose intolerance since they are frequently used as a replacement for allergenic substances like cow's milk protein. Additionally, soy protein components can be used in compositions of hypoallergenic baby formula.



In the soy protein ingredients market, the dry segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the projection period.



The dry segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the projection period. Nutritional supplement products such as nutrition powders, substitute meals, shakes, and protein bars are frequently made using components derived from soy. Customers seeking easy and ingestible sources of protein for physical fitness, muscle rehabilitation, and general well-being are catered to by these goods. In the baking sector, soy protein components are used, especially in the creation of bakery mixes like bread, cookies, cakes, and other baked products. They boost the protein level and functioning of dry mixes, which helps to improve the final baked goods' texture, structure, and nutrient



Market Dynamics



Driver



The functionality and quality of soy protein components have increased due to improvements in extraction and processing methods. The manufacture of soybean protein isolates and concentrates with improved solubility, emulsifying, and texturizing capabilities is made possible by these methods. Their use in several sectors has grown due to the availability of a large variety of soy protein component alternatives with different functions.



Opportunity



The opportunity to position soy protein constituents as functional food ingredients are created by growing consumer knowledge of the health advantages of soy protein, including cholesterol reduction and support for heart health. The positioning of soy protein components on the market may be improved by creating health claims that are supported by research and running focused marketing efforts.



Some of the major players operating in the soy protein ingredients market are:



• Wilmar International Limited

• The Kellogg Company

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Kerry Group, Plc.

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

• CHS Inc.

• Cargill, Inc.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• AG Processing Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Soy Flour

• Soy Protein Isolate

• Soy Protein Concentrate



By form



• Dry

• Liquid



