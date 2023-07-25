New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Suction Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480053/?utm_source=GNW

The global medical suction devices market is expected to grow from $0.95 billion in 2022 to $1.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical suction devices market is expected to reach $1.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The medical suction devices market consists of sales of tip catheters, yankauer catheter, makeshift suction devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Medical suction devices refer to devices that are required in medical settings to remove substances such as liquids and gases from a patient’s body cavity. These devices are used to remove materials that are infectious or fluids from a patient’s wounds or respiratory system respectively.



North America was the largest region in the medical suction devices market in 2022.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in medical suction devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of medical suction devices are AC-powered devices, battery-powered devices, dual-powered devices, and manually operated devices.AC-powered devices refer to devices that use a type of current in which the flow of electrons switches at regular intervals.



AC-powered devices are used to remove infectious materials and fluids from the patient’s wounds and respiratory tract, respectively.The devices’ portability options include hand handled devices and wall mounted devices that are applicable to airway clearing, research and diagnostics, surgical, and others.



The end-users of medical suction devices are homecare setting, hospitals, and clinics.



The growing number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the medical suction device market going forward.Surgical procedures refer to any medical practice in which an incision is made on a person’s body.



Medical suction devices are used to clear the airways of patients and make surgery safer.With the rising number of surgeries being performed worldwide, the demand for medical suction devices is also expected to increase.



For instance, in 2020, the United States National Library of Medicine, a US-based medical library, published a research paper that said approximately 310 million surgeries are performed every year around the world.Moreover, according to The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) Adult Cardiac Surgery 2022 Database, the number of adult cardiac surgery procedures climbed to 211,533 in 2021 from 191,472 in 2020.



Therefore, the growing number of surgical procedures will drive the medical suction device market.



New technology-based devices are a key trend in the medical suction device market.Major companies in the medical suction device market are launching new and innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, TransMed7 LLC, a US-based medical and technology company, launched a new self-contained external vacuum-assist attachment, the VacuPac®.The VacuPac® uses Zero5® technology to conduct the biopsy with minimal weight, with a self-power option, and to enhance freedom of movement by eliminating all constraining tethers of suction tubing.



Its built-in vacuum extracts complete solid cores into a removable container while aspirated fluid is kept in its integrated canister for cytologic investigation.The VacuPac® adds minimum weight to the biopsy instrument, is self-powered, quiet, and simple to use, and improves movement mobility by eliminating all suction tubing tethers.



The new product can be used for minimally invasive breast biopsies.



In March 2023, ESAB Corporation, a US-based fabrication and gas control technology, acquired Therapy Equipment Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition of Therapy Equipment, European customers may immediately benefit from the expanded position with improved product options across the gas control chain, from hospital to aftercare therapy. Therapy Equipment Ltd. is a UK-based company operating in trusted suction equipment, flowmeters, and medical regulators used in healthcare facilities.



The countries covered in the medical suction devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



