Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2023: Industry Thrives with Growing Demand for Road Construction and Infrastructure Projects

This report covers key players, market size, growth trends, and regional analysis, providing a comprehensive outlook on the asphalt pavers industry.

The major players in the asphalt pavers market include industry giants such as Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Weiler, Zoomlion Company Limited, Dynapac, Bomag GmbH, XCMG Construction Machinery Company Ltd., Sany Heavy Industries Limited, Ammann Group, Astec Industries Inc., Fayat Group, LeeBoy, Sumitomo Construction Machinery, Wirtgen Group, and John Deere Co.

The global asphalt pavers market experienced substantial growth from $1.92 billion in 2022 to $2.12 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. However, the recent Russia-Ukraine war disrupted global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to economic sanctions on multiple countries, commodity price surges, supply chain disruptions, and inflation across various sectors. Despite these challenges, the asphalt pavers market is projected to reach $3.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Asphalt pavers are essential machines used in the construction industry for distributing, shaping, and compacting asphalt layers on roadways, parking lots, bridges, and similar projects. The market includes sales of various equipment like asphalt mixing plant machines, motor graders, road rollers, compactors, hydraulic controllers, drive tracks, hoppers, feeding conveyors, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the asphalt pavers market in 2022, and the regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The market is segmented by type into track pavers, wheel pavers, and screeds, and based on paving width, the segments are less than 2.5 meters, 2.5 - 5 meters, and more than 5 meters. Additionally, the market uses technologies such as hydrostatic and mechanical.

The report delves into market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. It provides historic and forecast market growth by geography, making it a valuable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management.

For a detailed perspective on the asphalt pavers industry, the report covers the following topics:

Executive Summary Asphalt Pavers Market Characteristics Asphalt Pavers Market Trends and Strategies Asphalt Pavers Market - Macro Economic Scenario Asphalt Pavers Market Size and Growth Asphalt Pavers Market Segmentation Asphalt Pavers Market Regional and Country Analysis Asphalt Pavers Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Asphalt Pavers Market Asphalt Pavers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

The report includes essential data on forecast period, estimated market value in 2023 ($2.12 billion), forecasted market value by 2027 ($3.01 billion), and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The regions covered are global, and the segments include types, paving width, and technology.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report is enriched with a comprehensive list of abbreviations, currencies, historic and forecast inflation rates, research inquiries, and the contact information of The Business Research Company.



