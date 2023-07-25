New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laser Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480052/?utm_source=GNW

, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Eximo Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health, B. Braun SE, C. R. Bard Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, and Rex Medical.



The global laser arthectomy devices market is expected to grow from $1.07 billion in 2022 to $1.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.58%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $1.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.59%.



The laser atherectomy devices market consists of sales of turbo elite, diamondback 360, phoenix atherectomy system, jetstream atherectomy system, hawkone system, and ocelot system.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A laser atherectomy device refers to a medical instrument that uses laser energy to break down and remove blockages from blood vessels.It is commonly used to treat conditions such as peripheral artery disease (PAD) or atherosclerosis, which are caused by the buildup of plaque in the arteries.



The device works by delivering a high-energy laser beam to the plaque, which vaporizes and removes the blockage.



North America was the largest region in the laser arthectomy devices market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the laser atherectomy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main types of laser atherectomy devices are computer control and others.Computer control refers to the use of computer technology to control and manage various systems and processes.



These are used for several applications, including cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular, and are used by hospitals and surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, and others.



A rise in the prevalence of atherosclerosis is expected to propel the growth of the laser atherectomy devices market.Atherosclerosis refers to a medical condition in which fat builds up inside the arteries, causing them to narrow and harden.



This can restrict blood flow to vital organs and tissues and lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, stroke, and peripheral artery disease.A laser atherectomy device is used in the treatment of atherosclerosis.



The device works by using a laser to vaporize the plaque, which is then removed from the body through a catheter.For instance, in September 2021, according to the reports shared by Medical News Today, a UK-based web-based medical information provider, atherosclerosis was present in 42 percent of adults without heart disease, and atherosclerosis was more prevalent among the older male participants.



Furthermore, in August 2022, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library, atherosclerosis was the primary factor for around 50 percent of all fatalities. Therefore, a rise in the prevalence of atherosclerosis is driving the growth of the laser atherectomy devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the laser atherectomy devices market.Major companies operating in the laser atherectomy devices market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, AngioDynamics Inc., a US-based medical device manufacturer, launched the Auryon Atherectomy System, a minimally invasive device used for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including critical limb ischemia (CLI) and in-stent restenosis (ISR). With this innovative technology and the use of the system’s 355nm laser platform, PAD may be effectively treated while lowering the danger of perforation and maintaining the capacity to evaporate lesions without thermal ablation. The system features a laser catheter that is designed to ablate the plaque and thrombus within the vessel. The device is equipped with proprietary technology that delivers precise energy to the lesion while protecting the healthy arterial tissue.



In June 2020, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a US-based medical device company, acquired Straub Medical AG., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, BD aimed to expand its strategic focus on advancing the world of health by developing innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Straub Medical AG is a Switzerland-based medical technology manufacturer that produces laser atherectomy devices to treat peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and venous disease.



The countries covered in the laser atherectomy devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



