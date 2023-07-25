Fresh Perspectives: Key Insights into the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market with Forecasts up to 2024

Dublin, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides valuable insights into the future of the refrigerated warehousing market, highlighting opportunities in various applications such as fruit & vegetable, bakery, dairy products, meat, beverage, and pharmaceuticals. The global refrigerated warehousing market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2019 to 2024, driven by factors like the increasing food and beverage industry, demand for perishable foods, food safety requirements, and robust retail channels.

The report spans over 150 pages and offers critical information for making informed business decisions. It covers market size and forecast for the global refrigerated warehousing market until 2024, segmented by technology, application, temperature, and region.

Key Market Segments:

By Technology: Blast Freezing

Vapor Compression

PLC

Evaporative Cooling By Application: Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Milk & Dairy Products

Meat

Seafood

Beverages By Temperature: Chilled

Frozen By Region: North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of the World Brazil



Company Profiles:

The report also profiles some of the key players in the refrigerated warehousing market, including Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Preferred Freezer Services, John Swire, Agro Merchants, Nichirei Logistics, Kloosterboer Services, Interstate Cold Storage, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, and Burris Logistics.

Features of the "Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Estimation of the global refrigerated warehousing market size in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Examination of market trends from 2013 to 2018 and forecast for 2019 to 2024 by segments and regions.

Segmentation analysis: Comprehensive analysis of the global market size by technology, application, temperature, and region.

Regional analysis: Breakdown of the global refrigerated warehousing market by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for refrigerated warehousing.

Strategic analysis: Insights into mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape of the refrigerated warehousing market.

Competitive intensity analysis: Evaluation of industry competitiveness using Porter's Five Forces model.

To learn more about the scope, benefits, and companies covered in the refrigerated warehousing market report, please read the full report.

The report also addresses 11 key questions about the refrigerated warehousing market, providing valuable information for decision-makers:

What are the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities in the global refrigerated warehousing market, based on technology, application, temperature, and region? Which segments are expected to grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions are projected to grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics, and what are the drivers and challenges for the refrigerated warehousing market? What are the business risks and threats to the refrigerated warehousing market? What are the emerging trends in the refrigerated warehousing market and the reasons behind them? What are the changing demands of customers in the refrigerated warehousing market? What are the new developments in the refrigerated warehousing market, and which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in the refrigerated warehousing market, and what strategic initiatives are they implementing for business growth? What are the competitive products and processes in the refrigerated warehousing market, and how big of a threat do they pose for market share loss via material or product substitution? What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in the refrigerated warehousing market?

This comprehensive report on the global refrigerated warehousing market provides valuable insights and analyses for businesses, investors, and industry stakeholders to make informed decisions and leverage growth opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/443z36

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.