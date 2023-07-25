H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Second Quarter of 2023

| Source: H World Group Limited H World Group Limited

Shanghai, CHINA

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the second quarter (“Q2 2023”) ended June 30, 2023.

Business update
For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q2 2023 recovered to 121% of the 2019 level. The recovery continued to be supported by strong travel demand in this quarter and was primarily driven by ADR growth. Breaking down into monthly numbers, our RevPAR in April, May and June 2023 recovered to 127%, 115% and 123% of the 2019 levels, respectively. During this quarter, our hotel closures were mainly attributed to closures that were carried over from last year due to the impact of COVID-19, as well as the continued elimination of those lower-quality and underperforming economy hotels from our network. Our new hotel signing gained further momentum, reaching over 1,000 new hotels during this quarter, which reflected the rising confidence level of franchisees.

Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”), after experiencing a season-related slowdown in Q1 2023, observed promising business recovery in Q2 2023, with blended RevPAR having recovered to 111% of the 2019 level, mainly driven by ADR growth.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu(1)

 Number of hotels 　Number of rooms
 Opened
in Q2 2023
Closed (2)
in Q2 2023
Net added
in Q2 2023
As of
June 30, 2023
　As of
June 30, 2023
 　
Leased and owned hotels2(6)(4)616 86,846
Manachised and franchised hotels372(210)162 8,006 731,399
Total 374 (216) 158   8,622   818,245
(1)   Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.
(2)   The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q2 2023, we temporarily closed 23 hotels for brand upgrade or business model change purposes.


 As of June 30, 2023
 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline
Economy hotels4,8561,079
Leased and owned hotels3451
Manachised and franchised hotels4,5111,078
Midscale and upscale hotels3,7661,729
Leased and owned hotels27114
Manachised and franchised hotels3,4951,715
Total8,6222,808


 For the quarter ended 
 June 30,March 31,June 30,yoy
 202220232023change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)    
Leased and owned hotels243 337 384 57.7%
Manachised and franchised hotels215 269 295 37.3%
Blended218 277 305 39.8%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)    
Leased and owned hotels62.9%76.3%83.6%+20.7 p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels64.9%75.5%81.6%+16.7 p.p.
Blended64.6%75.6%81.8%+17.2 p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)    
Leased and owned hotels153 257 321 109.7%
Manachised and franchised hotels139 203 241 72.8%
Blended141 210 250 77.0%


　For the quarter ended
　June 30,June 30,yoy
　20192023change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)   
Leased and owned hotels281 384 36.4%
Manachised and franchised hotels225 295 30.9%
Blended236 305 28.9%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)   
Leased and owned hotels89.4%83.6%-5.8 p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels86.3%81.6%-4.7 p.p.
Blended86.9%81.8%-5.1 p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)   
Leased and owned hotels252 321 27.6%
Manachised and franchised hotels194 241 23.8%
Blended206 250 21.4%


Same-hotel operational data by class        
Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months
 Number of hotelsSame-hotel RevPARSame-hotel ADRSame-hotel Occupancy
 As of
June 30,

For the quarter yoyFor the quarter yoyFor the quarter yoy
 ended
June 30,		changeended
June 30,		changeended
June 30,		change
 2022202320222023 20222023 20222023(p.p.)
Economy hotels 3,567 3,567 118 192 63.1% 168 231 37.3%70.1%83.3%+13.2
Leased and owned hotels32532512423790.4%17827755.2%69.7%85.5%+15.8
Manachised and franchised hotels3,2423,24211718658.8%16722434.3%70.2%83.0%+12.8
Midscale and upscale hotels 2,624 2,624 176 309 75.6% 284 378 33.4%62.1%81.7%+19.6
Leased and owned hotels253253194395104.1%33947941.3%57.2%82.6%+25.5
Manachised and franchised hotels2,3712,37117329570.3%27636231.2%62.8%81.6%+18.8
Total 6,191 6,191 146 251 71.8% 221 304 37.9%66.2%82.5%+16.3


Operating Results: Legacy-DH(3)

　Number of hotels　Number of rooms　Unopened hotels in pipeline
　Opened
in Q2 2023
Closed
in Q2 2023
Net added
in Q2 2023
As of
June 30, 2023(4)
　

　

As of
June 30, 2023
　

　

As of
June 30, 2023
　
Leased hotels---80 15,497 26
Manachised and franchised hotels---48 10,675 11
Total - - - 128   26,172   37
(3)   Legacy-DH refers to DH.
(4)   As of June 30, 2023, a total of 3 hotels were temporarily closed. 1 hotel was closed due to flood damage, 1 hotel was closed due to repair work, and 1 hotel was not in operation due to a legal proceeding in progress.


 For the quarter ended　
 June 30,March 31,June 30,yoy
　202220232023change
Average daily room rate (in EUR)    
Leased hotels113 108 119 6.1%
Manachised and franchised hotels107 97 112 5.0%
Blended110 104 117 5.6%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)    
Leased hotels61.2%53.0%69.4%+8.2 p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels57.9%54.1%63.8%+5.9 p.p.
Blended59.8%53.5%67.1%+7.3 p.p.
RevPAR (in EUR)    
Leased hotels69 57 83 20.3%
Manachised and franchised hotels62 53 71 15.7%
Blended66 55 78 18.5%


Hotel Portfolio by Brand

　As of June 30, 2023
　HotelsRoomsUnopened hotels
　in operationin pipeline
Economy hotels4,872392,2311,092
HanTing Hotel3,340297,682700
Hi Inn44223,650160
Ni Hao Hotel21315,583188
Elan Hotel64231,1021
Ibis Hotel21922,31830
Zleep Hotels161,89613
Midscale hotels 3,106 337,349 1,354
Ibis Styles Hotel929,39032
Starway Hotel59851,888225
JI Hotel1,839214,630838
Orange Hotel57761,441259
Upper midscale hotels61888,649331
Crystal Orange Hotel16721,74884
CitiGo Hotel345,3265
Manxin Hotel12111,47762
Madison Hotel648,20262
Mercure Hotel14824,66762
Novotel Hotel205,11415
IntercityHotel(5)5610,74236
MAXX (6)81,3735
Upscale hotels12920,64460
Jaz in the City35871
Joya Hotel71,234-
Blossom House562,60546
Grand Mercure Hotel91,8234
Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(7)5414,3959
Luxury hotels162,3602
Steigenberger Icon(8)91,8471
Song Hotels75131
Others93,1846
Other hotels(9)93,1846
Total 8,750 844,417 2,845
(5)   As of June 30, 2023, 5 operational hotels and 22 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.
(6)   As of June 30, 2023, 3 operational hotels and 5 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.
(7)   As of June 30, 2023, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.
(8)   As of June 30, 2023, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China.
(9)   Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).


About H World Group Limited
Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of June 30, 2023, H World operated 8,750 hotels with 844,417 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2023, H World operates 12 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 88 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

