H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Second Quarter of 2023

Business update

For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q2 2023 recovered to 121% of the 2019 level. The recovery continued to be supported by strong travel demand in this quarter and was primarily driven by ADR growth. Breaking down into monthly numbers, our RevPAR in April, May and June 2023 recovered to 127%, 115% and 123% of the 2019 levels, respectively. During this quarter, our hotel closures were mainly attributed to closures that were carried over from last year due to the impact of COVID-19, as well as the continued elimination of those lower-quality and underperforming economy hotels from our network. Our new hotel signing gained further momentum, reaching over 1,000 new hotels during this quarter, which reflected the rising confidence level of franchisees.

Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”), after experiencing a season-related slowdown in Q1 2023, observed promising business recovery in Q2 2023, with blended RevPAR having recovered to 111% of the 2019 level, mainly driven by ADR growth.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q2 2023

Closed (2)

in Q2 2023

Net added

in Q2 2023

As of

June 30, 2023

As of

June 30, 2023

Leased and owned hotels 2 (6 ) (4 ) 616 86,846 Manachised and franchised hotels 372 (210 ) 162 8,006 731,399 Total 374 (216 ) 158 8,622 818,245 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q2 2023, we temporarily closed 23 hotels for brand upgrade or business model change purposes.





As of June 30, 2023 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,856 1,079 Leased and owned hotels 345 1 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,511 1,078 Midscale and upscale hotels 3,766 1,729 Leased and owned hotels 271 14 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,495 1,715 Total 8,622 2,808





For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, yoy 2022 2023 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 243 337 384 57.7 % Manachised and franchised hotels 215 269 295 37.3 % Blended 218 277 305 39.8 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 62.9 % 76.3 % 83.6 % +20.7 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 64.9 % 75.5 % 81.6 % +16.7 p.p. Blended 64.6 % 75.6 % 81.8 % +17.2 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 153 257 321 109.7 % Manachised and franchised hotels 139 203 241 72.8 % Blended 141 210 250 77.0 %





For the quarter ended June 30, June 30, yoy 2019 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 281 384 36.4 % Manachised and franchised hotels 225 295 30.9 % Blended 236 305 28.9 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 89.4 % 83.6 % -5.8 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 86.3 % 81.6 % -4.7 p.p. Blended 86.9 % 81.8 % -5.1 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 252 321 27.6 % Manachised and franchised hotels 194 241 23.8 % Blended 206 250 21.4 %





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

June 30,



For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

June 30, change ended

June 30, change ended

June 30, change 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,567 3,567 118 192 63.1 % 168 231 37.3 % 70.1 % 83.3 % +13.2 Leased and owned hotels 325 325 124 237 90.4 % 178 277 55.2 % 69.7 % 85.5 % +15.8 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,242 3,242 117 186 58.8 % 167 224 34.3 % 70.2 % 83.0 % +12.8 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,624 2,624 176 309 75.6 % 284 378 33.4 % 62.1 % 81.7 % +19.6 Leased and owned hotels 253 253 194 395 104.1 % 339 479 41.3 % 57.2 % 82.6 % +25.5 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,371 2,371 173 295 70.3 % 276 362 31.2 % 62.8 % 81.6 % +18.8 Total 6,191 6,191 146 251 71.8 % 221 304 37.9 % 66.2 % 82.5 % +16.3



Operating Results: Legacy-DH (3)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Unopened hotels in pipeline Opened

in Q2 2023

Closed

in Q2 2023

Net added

in Q2 2023

As of

June 30, 2023(4)









As of

June 30, 2023









As of

June 30, 2023

Leased hotels - - - 80 15,497 26 Manachised and franchised hotels - - - 48 10,675 11 Total - - - 128 26,172 37 (3) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(4) As of June 30, 2023, a total of 3 hotels were temporarily closed. 1 hotel was closed due to flood damage, 1 hotel was closed due to repair work, and 1 hotel was not in operation due to a legal proceeding in progress.





For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, yoy 2022 2023 2023 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 113 108 119 6.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 107 97 112 5.0 % Blended 110 104 117 5.6 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 61.2 % 53.0 % 69.4 % +8.2 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 57.9 % 54.1 % 63.8 % +5.9 p.p. Blended 59.8 % 53.5 % 67.1 % +7.3 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 69 57 83 20.3 % Manachised and franchised hotels 62 53 71 15.7 % Blended 66 55 78 18.5 %



Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of June 30, 2023 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,872 392,231 1,092 HanTing Hotel 3,340 297,682 700 Hi Inn 442 23,650 160 Ni Hao Hotel 213 15,583 188 Elan Hotel 642 31,102 1 Ibis Hotel 219 22,318 30 Zleep Hotels 16 1,896 13 Midscale hotels 3,106 337,349 1,354 Ibis Styles Hotel 92 9,390 32 Starway Hotel 598 51,888 225 JI Hotel 1,839 214,630 838 Orange Hotel 577 61,441 259 Upper midscale hotels 618 88,649 331 Crystal Orange Hotel 167 21,748 84 CitiGo Hotel 34 5,326 5 Manxin Hotel 121 11,477 62 Madison Hotel 64 8,202 62 Mercure Hotel 148 24,667 62 Novotel Hotel 20 5,114 15 IntercityHotel(5) 56 10,742 36 MAXX (6) 8 1,373 5 Upscale hotels 129 20,644 60 Jaz in the City 3 587 1 Joya Hotel 7 1,234 - Blossom House 56 2,605 46 Grand Mercure Hotel 9 1,823 4 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(7) 54 14,395 9 Luxury hotels 16 2,360 2 Steigenberger Icon(8) 9 1,847 1 Song Hotels 7 513 1 Others 9 3,184 6 Other hotels(9) 9 3,184 6 Total 8,750 844,417 2,845 (5) As of June 30, 2023, 5 operational hotels and 22 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.

(6) As of June 30, 2023, 3 operational hotels and 5 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.

(7) As of June 30, 2023, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.

(8) As of June 30, 2023, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China.

(9) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).





About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of June 30, 2023, H World operated 8,750 hotels with 844,417 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2023, H World operates 12 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 88 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

