Infection Control Supplies Global Market Report 2023

The global infection control supplies market is expected to grow from $42.83 billion in 2022 to $44.70 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The infection control supplies market is expected to reach $52.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The infection control supplies market consists of sales of respirators, infection control apparel, and surgical clippers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Infection control supplies refer to tools that provide a barrier for skin, nose, and clothes against infectious agents. Infection control supplies are used to stop or prevent infections from spreading usually in a healthcare environment.



North America was the largest region in the infection control supplies market in 2022. The regions covered in infection control supplies report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of infection control supplies are disinfectants, medical face masks, surgical caps, surgical gowns, and medical gloves.Disinfectants refer to substances that are used on non-living objects to kill germs and are used to eliminate microorganisms and prevent infections.



They are distributed through wholesalers, retailers, pharmacies, e-commerce, and others for hospitals and clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and others.



The growing prevalence of nosocomial infections is expected to propel the growth of the infection control supplies market going forward.Nosocomial infections refer to a type of infection that is acquired while receiving healthcare.



Infection control supplies are used in healthcare settings to prevent the spread of infections.For instance, in November 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2021 National and State Progress Report on Healthcare-Associated Infections, there was a 7% increase in central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) between 2020 and 2021 and a 5% increase in catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) between 2020 and 2021.



Therefore, the growing prevalence of nosocomial infections will drive the infection control supply market.



Technological improvements in sterilization equipment are a key trend in the infection control supplies market.Major companies operating in the infection control supplies market develop innovative products with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, W&H Group, an Austria-based medical technology products company, launched the Lexa Plus sterilizer and added it to their hygiene portfolio. The sterilizer uses Eco Dry plus technology to offer full infection control and protection for dentists and their patients.



In June 2021, Steris, a UK-based medical equipment company acquired Cantel Medical for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will complement and expand Steris’s product and service offerings on a global level.



Cantel Medical Corporation is a US-based infection control company that provides and supplies disinfectants, detergents, brushes, and others.



The countries covered in the infection control supplies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



