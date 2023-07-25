Global Ecommerce Group ‘Btab’ Seeks New Partnerships, Giving Struggling Retailers an Alternative to Closure

SYDNEY, Australia, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc., a Georgia corporation (OTC: BBTT) (the “Company”), a leading provider of social commerce and ecommerce services to empower small and medium size companies to compete in ecommerce marketplaces, which are dominated by behemoth companies such as Walmart, Amazon, Alibaba and others. Btab is now providing a life-line option to retailers facing closure, through business collaborations that will provide these retailers access to a host of ecommerce services and supplies provided by the Company and its affiliated companies, which currently are only accessible to those with significant market presence and massive revenue streams.



Btab has already created a global network, and the Company’s attention is now focused on expanding its footprint around the globe. With commercial and retail landscapes facing significant pressures as economies around the world struggle to maintain stability, Btab has recognized the value smaller companies offer and believe Btab’s proven ecommerce model will provide a viable alternative to closure for those companies struggling to remain profitable in the current economic climate.

Btab CEO, Binson Lau commented: “We’ve established a proven track record using our unique ecommerce model, which has seen a broad variety of retailers join our network and flourish. By continuing to build on the Company’s established network and infrastructure, we are able to provide these companies with tools and resources required to remain legitimately competitive in the face of competition from global brand names.”

Mr Lau continued: “Adding these struggling businesses to the Btab network will accelerate the growth of the network as it continues to expand its reach into Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The closure of long-standing retailers of any size such as Bed Bath & Beyond and SEARS – from multinationals to small independent – is always a loss to the economy, local employment opportunities, and shareholder profits. We emphatically believe that bringing struggling brands into the Btab network will help many avoid closing their doors.”

About Btab Group Inc.

Btab was founded in 2014 and is an e-commerce company that operates through subsidiaries in Australia and the ASEAN region as well as locations in the US and UK. It provides affordable ecommerce services and supplies technology and products to small businesses to allow them to compete in an underserved market segment. The Btab network seeks to expand its reach into Europe and the Americas where it intends to provide small businesses with products and services not currently commercially available to them. Btab believes the e-commerce growth in Asia alone will be significant well into the next decade and beyond as increasing numbers of internet users take advantage of online shopping and increasing spending power.

