Hospital Stretchers Global Market Report 2023

The global hospital stretchers market is expected to grow from $2.60 billion in 2022 to $2.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hospital stretchers market is expected to reach $3.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6%.



The hospital stretchers market consists of sales of radiographic Stretchers, ambulance stretchers, portable stretchers, basket stretchers, spine board stretchers, and stair chair stretchers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hospital stretchers refer to medical devices that are used to transport patients within a healthcare facility, such as a hospital or an ambulance. They are designed to safely and comfortably move patients who are unable to move, such as those who are injured, ill, or undergoing surgery.



North America was the largest region in the hospital stretchers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in hospital stretchers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product of hospital stretchers market are fixed height stretchers, adjustable stretchers, bariatric stretchers and others.A bariatric stretcher allows the transport of voluminous patients in ambulances and hospitals.



They are stretchers adapted and designed to support 300 kg of weight. The technologies involved in hospital stretchers are motorized stretchers and non-motorized stretchers, that are used in intra-hospital, pediatric care, emergency department, radiology department, and others.



The rising number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of the hospital stretchers market going forward.Accidents refer to undesirable or unfortunate event that occurs unintentionally and usually results in harm, injury, damage, loss, casualty, or mishap.



The rising number of casualties is one of the driving factors for the growth of the hospital stretcher market, as it is an essential aspect of patient care.A stretcher is used to transport people from one location to another.



For Instance, according to the US Department of Transportation, the number of US traffic crashes increased from 5.25 million in 2020 to 6.10 million in 2021, an increase of 16-%. Therefore, the rising number of accidents is driving the growth of the hospital stretcher market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the hospital stretchers market.Major companies operating in the hospital stretchers market are focused on innovating new products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, Technimount System (Technimount), a Canada-based manufacturer of versatile mounting solutions for portable medical devices operating in hospital stretchers, launched Techni-Tab Assistant, an innovative stretcher mounting system.A first for the EMS industry, this innovative stretcher mounting system provides EMS responders with a secure way to transport ePCR equipment.



It is the first tablet mounting system designed to be securely installed on stretchers during patient transport.The product has a unique feature as it is easily installed at various stretcher positions, such as the patient’s left or right side.



It enables EMS responders to keep their tablets close to patients, making it readily available to enter information when needed.



In December 2021, Baxter International Inc., a US-based medical products and services company that provides innovative therapies for various medical conditions, acquired Hillrom for $156.00 billion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Baxter’s position in the global medical technology market by expanding its portfolio of medical devices and equipment, including hospital stretchers. Hillrom is a US-based developer of hospital stretchers.



The countries covered in the hospital stretchers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hospital stretchers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hospital stretchers market statistics, including hospital stretchers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hospital stretchers market share, detailed hospital stretchers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in hospital stretchers industry. This hospital stretchers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

