Dental Anesthesia Global Market Report 2023

The global dental anesthesia market is expected to grow from $2.02 billion in 2022 to $2.20 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dental anesthesia market is expected to reach $2.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The dental anesthesia market consists of sales of bupivacaine and propofol.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dental anesthesia is a type of anesthesia used to numb the teeth, gums, and surrounding tissues in the mouth and jaw during dental procedures. It is used to unused the tissues of the mouth and prevent pain in a particular location of the mouth during treatment by inhibiting the nerves that perceive or transmit pain.



North America was the largest region in the dental anesthesia market in 2022. The regions covered in dental anesthesia report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of dental anesthesia are local anesthesia, general anesthesia, and sedation.Local anesthesia refers to a type of anesthesia that numbs a specific area of the body.



Local dental anesthesia is used to numb a specific area of the mouth, such as the gums, teeth, or tongue, for dental procedures.The various product types include lidocaine, mepivacaine, prilocaine, articaine, and others that are administered through oral, intravenous, and other routes of administration short, long, and medium duration.



The various end-users of dental anesthesia include hospitals, dental clinics, and others.



The high prevalence of dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dental anesthesia market going forward.The prevalence of dental diseases refers to the proportion of individuals within a population with a particular dental condition or disease at a given time.



Dental anesthesia reduces the pain and irritations of dental diseases by numbing the treated area and helping patients tolerate dental procedures that might otherwise be uncomfortable or painful, such as fillings, root canals, or extractions.As the rate of dental diseases increases, it would lead to a greater need for these procedures and, therefore, an increased demand for dental anesthesia.



For instance, in March 2023, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based international health organization, oral diseases affected around 3.5 billion people across the globe; among these, around 2 billion people suffered from caries of permanent teeth, and approximately 514 million children suffered from caries of primary teeth. Therefore, the high prevalence of dental diseases is driving the growth of the dental anesthesia market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the dental anesthesia markets.Major companies operating in the dental anesthesia market are developing new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PL, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, launched Bupivacaine HCl Injection.This injection is specifically cast to produce regional and local anesthesia for surgery, dental or oral diagnostic procedures, therapeutic procedures, and obstetrical procedures.



This injection has been made available in doses such as 0.25%, 0.5%, and 0.75% in 10 mL and 30 mL. The specific concentrations of bupivacaine hydrochloride injection are for local and regional anesthesia procedures.



In July 2021, Septodont, a France-based pharmaceutical and medical device company, acquired the Rodogyl dental infiltrative anesthetic brand from Sanofi for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches the dental portfolio of Septodone by adding Rodogyl.



Sanofi-Aventis is a France-based pharmaceutical and dental care product manufacturer, including anesthesia.



The countries covered in the dental anesthesia market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dental anesthesia market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental anesthesia market statistics, including dental anesthesia industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dental anesthesia market share, detailed dental anesthesia market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental anesthesia industry. This dental anesthesia market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

