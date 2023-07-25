Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $24.7 Million

OLNEY, Md., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2023 and $54.8 million ($1.21 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2022.

Current quarter core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's drivers in the decline of net income and core earnings compared to the linked quarter were lower net interest income coupled with higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter amounted to $5.1 million compared to a credit to provision of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and a provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision was primarily the result of an individual reserve established on one large commercial real estate relationship along with the several charge-offs of non-accrual consumer loans.

“As we have stated all year, we are keenly focused on growing client relationships and core funding. Despite the challenging banking environment in the first half of the year, which resulted in quarterly deposit outflow that was mostly observed early in the second quarter, our core deposits began to stabilize in the second half of this quarter. The decrease in non-interest bearing accounts can be attributed to clients shifting balances to interest bearing alternatives,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank.

“While the environment is challenging, we remain committed to taking care of our clients, engaging with our communities and helping businesses of all sizes in the Greater Washington region,” Schrider added.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total assets at June 30, 2023 remained stable at $14.0 billion compared to $14.1 billion at March 31, 2023.

  • Total loans remained at $11.4 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023. Total commercial real estate and business loans were level quarter-over-quarter, while residential mortgage loans grew 4% due to the migration of construction loans into the residential mortgage portfolio.

  • Deposits decreased 1% to $11.0 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023, as noninterest-bearing deposits declined 5%, primarily in commercial checking accounts, while interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged, as the 41% and 6% respective growth in savings accounts and time deposits was offset by the 9% decline in money market accounts.

  • Total borrowings in the current quarter declined by $28.0 million or 2% over amounts at March 31, 2023. Fed funds purchased and FHLB advances decreased by $205.0 million and $150.0 million, respectively, which was partially offset by $300.0 million of borrowings through Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program.

  • Credit quality metrics remained at low levels during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.44% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.41% for the previous quarter and 0.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 declined $6.8 million or 7% compared to the previous quarter and $15.5 million or 15% compared to the second quarter of 2022. During the recent quarter, the growth in interest income of $6.8 million or 5% was more than offset by the $13.6 million or 25% increase in interest expense, a result of the increases in rates paid on deposits and higher borrowing costs.

  • The net interest margin was 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.49% for the second quarter of 2022. Higher rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, driven by higher market rates, competition for deposits, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts, outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 44 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points, resulting in the quarterly margin compression of 26 basis points.

  • Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio for the current quarter was a charge of $4.5 million compared to a credit to provision of $18.9 million in the previous quarter and a charge of $3.0 million in the prior year quarter. During the current quarter, the provision charge was mainly associated with an individual reserve established on one large commercial real estate relationship along with the several charge-offs of non-accrual consumer loans. In addition, during the current quarter the Company recorded a provision charge of $0.6 million associated with unfunded loan commitments.

  • Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 8% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and declined by 51% or $18.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. Quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher income from mortgage banking activities, BOLI income and service charges on deposit accounts. Year-over-year decrease was primarily a result of the sale of the Company's insurance segment during the second quarter of 2022 and the associated $16.7 million gain. Excluding this one-time gain, non-interest income declined by 7% or $1.4 million year-over-year due to lower insurance commission income as a result of the aforementioned sale and lower bank card fee income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees that became effective for the Company in the second half of 2022.

  • Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.8 million or 4% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and $4.1 million or 6% compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase was mainly due to a higher compensation expense driven by $1.9 million of severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments as a part of the broader cost control initiatives implemented by management during the current year.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.70% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 8.93% compared to 1.49% and 19.10%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.69% and 20.83%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.77% and core ROTCE was 9.43% compared to 1.52% and 19.11%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 1.37% and 16.49%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.

  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023 and 46.03% for the second quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 60.68% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 56.87% for the first quarter of 2023 and 49.79% for the prior year quarter. The increase in both the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and the second quarter of the prior year was the result of declines in net revenue from the prior periods coupled with the growth in non-interest expense.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.0 billion at June 30, 2023, as compared to $14.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Diminished loan demand coupled with low payoff activity during the current quarter resulted in total loans remaining relatively unchanged at $11.4 billion as of June 30, 2023. Total commercial real estate and business loans declined by $50.8 million or 1%, while total mortgage and consumer loans grew by $25.2 million or 1%. Overall, the loan portfolio mix stayed relatively unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

Deposits decreased $117.1 million or 1% to $11.0 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023. During this period total noninterest-bearing deposits declined $148.8 million or 5%, primarily in commercial checking accounts, while the level of interest-bearing deposits remained steady. During the current quarter, savings accounts and time deposits grew 41% and 6%, respectively, while money market accounts declined by 9%. Quarterly deposit outflow was mostly observed early in the current quarter and stabilized during May and June. Core deposits, which exclude brokered relationships, represented 88% of the total deposits at the end of the current and previous quarter, respectively, reflecting the stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023 were approximately 30% of the total deposits. The Company offers its customers reciprocal deposit arrangements, which provide FDIC deposit insurance for accounts that would otherwise exceed deposit insurance limits. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, balances in the Company's reciprocal deposit accounts increased by $230.0 million.

Total borrowings declined by $28.0 million or 2% at June 30, 2023 as compared to the previous quarter, driven by a $205.0 million and $150.0 million reductions in fed funds purchased and FHLB advances, respectively, partially offset by $300.0 million of borrowings through the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program. At June 30, 2023, contingent liquidity, which consists of available FHLB borrowings, available funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window and the Bank Term Funding Program, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities totaled $4.4 billion or 132% of uninsured deposits. In addition, the Company also had $1.0 billion in available fed funds, which provided total coverage of 163% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.51% of tangible assets at June 30, 2023, compared to 8.40% at March 31, 2023. This increase reflected the impact of declining tangible assets while tangible common equity remained relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter, as net retained earnings were offset by higher unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.66%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.69%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.69%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.42%. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Overall credit quality remained stable at June 30, 2023 compared March 31, 2023, as the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.44% compared to 0.41%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.40% for the prior year quarter and continue to indicate stable credit quality during a period of economic uncertainty. At June 30, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $49.5 million, compared to $47.2 million at March 31, 2023 and $43.5 million at June 30, 2022. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $1.8 million compared to $0.3 million in net recoveries for the first quarter of 2023 and insignificant net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022. The current quarter's net charge-offs occurred within the consumer loan portfolio due to the elimination of several non-accrual loans.

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $120.3 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 243% of non-performing loans, compared to $117.6 million or 1.03% of outstanding loans and 249% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $113.7 million or 1.05% of outstanding loans and 261% of non-performing loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter reflects mainly an individual reserve recorded on a single commercial real estate relationship. A majority of the other assumptions within the allowance for credit losses were relatively unchanged at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $54.8 million ($1.21 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. Current quarter's core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decline in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter was the result of lower net interest income coupled with higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expense. Year-over-year decline in quarterly net income was mainly attributable to a $16.7 million gain earned during the prior year quarter associated with the sale of the Company's insurance segment. Excluding this one-time gain, the decrease in net income was due to lower net interest income and non-interest income along with higher non-interest expense.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $6.8 million or 7% compared to the previous quarter and $15.5 million or 15% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Both quarterly and year-over-year decreases in net interest income were driven by higher interest expense, a result of higher funding costs, which outpaced growth in interest income. During the past twelve months, loan growth coupled with the rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $44.2 million increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $59.7 million growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits. Interest income growth occurred in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, in residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and investment securities income. Interest expense grew primarily due to time and money market deposits, as well as the higher cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year.

The net interest margin was 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.49% for the second quarter of 2022. The contraction of the net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months coupled with the competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products. As compared to the prior year quarter, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 100 basis points, while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 250 basis points resulting in the margin compression of 76 basis points.

The total provision for credit losses was $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a credit to provision of $21.5 million for the previous quarter and a provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $4.5 million for the current quarter compared to a credit to the provision of $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and the prior year quarter’s provision of $3.0 million. The current quarter's provision mainly reflects an individual reserve established on a single large commercial real estate relationship along with the several charge-offs of non-accrual consumer loans.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 8% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and declined by 51% or $18.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by higher income from mortgage banking activities, BOLI mortality-related income and service charges on deposit accounts. Year-over-year decrease was primarily a result of a sale of the Company's insurance segment during the second quarter of 2022 and the associated $16.7 million gain on sale. Excluding this one-time gain on sale, non-interest income declined by 7% or $1.4 million from the prior year quarter due to insurance commissions income as a result of the aforementioned sale and lower bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.8 million or 4% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and $4.1 million or 6% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The quarterly increase in non-interest expense is mainly attributable to a higher compensation and benefits costs associated with $1.9 million of severance expenses related to staffing adjustments made during the current quarter as a part of the broader cost control initiatives implemented by management during the current year. Higher non-interest expense for the current quarter, as compared to the prior year quarter, was due to higher FDIC insurance expense, a result of the two basis points increase in the assessment rate for all banks that became effective in 2023, higher professional and service fees related to the Company's investments in technology projects, and higher marketing expense associated with targeted advertising campaigns aimed at growing deposit relationships.

For the second quarter of 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 64.22% compared to 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023 and 46.03% for the second quarter of 2022. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily the result of the 24% decrease in GAAP revenue in combination with the 6% increase in GAAP non-interest expense. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 60.68% for the current quarter as compared to 56.87% for the first quarter of 2023 and 49.79% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 13% decline in non-GAAP revenue, while non-GAAP expenses rose 6%.

ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.70% and ROTCE was 8.93% compared to 1.49% and 19.10%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.69% and 20.83%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.77% and core ROTCE was 9.43% compared to 1.52% and 19.11% for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.37% and 16.49%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $76.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $98.7 million for the prior year. Core earnings were $79.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $89.3 million for the prior year. Year-to-date net income declined as a result of lower net interest income, as the growth in interest expense exceeded the increase in interest income, a decline in non-interest income and higher non-interest expense. These contributors to the decline in net income during the current year-to-date period, were partially offset by a lower provision for credit losses as a result of significant credit recorded during the first quarter of the current year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income decreased $19.6 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $109.2 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $89.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to the additional interest expense associated with money market and time deposit accounts and, to a lesser degree, FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings. The net interest margin declined to 2.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.49% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding cost due to the rising interest rate environment and market competition for deposits over the period.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to a credit of $16.5 million as compared to a charge of $4.7 million for 2022. The significant credit to the provision for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a reflection of the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate, observed during the early part of the current year, coupled with the continued strong credit performance of the loan portfolio.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased 41% to $33.1 million compared to $55.8 million for 2022. During the prior year, Company realized a $16.7 million gain on the sale of its insurance segment. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 15% or $6.0 million, driven by a $2.9 million decrease in insurance commissions, a $2.6 million decrease in bank card fees and a $0.7 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which continues to dampen home sales and refinancing activity. Insurance commission income declined due to the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the second quarter of the prior year. Fees from bank cards diminished as a result of regulatory restrictions on transaction fees effective in the second half of the prior year. These decreases in non-interest income year-over-year, were partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in BOLI mortality-related income.

Non-interest expense increased 7% to $135.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $127.1 million for 2022. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a $3.5 million increase in professional fees, a $1.2 million increase in software expenses, a $0.9 million increase in compensation and benefits, and a $0.7 million increase in marketing expense. Year-over-year increases in both professional fees and software expenses were mainly associated with the Company's investments in technology and software projects. Increase in compensation and benefits expense was driven by severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments. Increase in marketing expense over the prior year was due to targeted advertising campaigns aimed at growing deposit relationships.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 61.31% compared to 48.30% for the same period in 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 58.73% compared to the 49.57% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the 10% decrease in non-GAAP revenue combined with the 6% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), merger, acquisition and disposal expense, gain on disposal of assets, severance expense and contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-833-470-1428. Please use the following access code: 573109. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until August 8, 2023. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 708305.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact:
Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919
Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
PMantua@sandyspringbank.com

Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
Media Contact:
Jen Schell, Senior Vice President
301-570-8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
           
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 %
 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 %
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change
Results of operations:            
Net interest income $90,471  $105,950  (15)% $187,773  $207,401  (9)%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  5,055   3,046  66   (16,481)  4,681  N/M 
Non-interest income  17,176   35,245  (51)  33,127   55,840  (41)
Non-interest expense  69,136   64,991  6   135,441   127,138  7 
Income before income tax expense  33,456   73,158  (54)  101,940   131,422  (22)
Net income  24,745   54,800  (55)  75,998   98,735  (23)
             
Net income attributable to common shareholders $24,712  $54,606  (55) $75,821  $98,259  (23)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1) $38,511  $76,204  (49) $85,459  $136,103  (37)
             
Return on average assets  0.70%  1.69%    1.09%  1.56%  
Return on average common equity  6.46%  14.97%    10.12%  13.39%  
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  8.93%  20.83%    13.88%  18.62%  
Net interest margin  2.73%  3.49%    2.86%  3.49%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis(2)  64.22%  46.03%    61.31%  48.30%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis(2)  60.68%  49.79%    58.73%  49.57%  
             
Per share data:            
Basic net income per common share $0.55  $1.21  (55)% $1.69  $2.18  (22)%
Diluted net income per common share $0.55  $1.21  (55) $1.69  $2.17  (22)
Weighted average diluted common shares  44,888,759   45,111,693     44,876,873   45,223,086  (1)
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34    $0.68  $0.68   
Book value per common share $34.31  $33.10  4  $34.31  $33.10  4 
Tangible book value per common share(1) $25.82  $24.45  6  $25.82  $24.45  6 
Outstanding common shares  44,862,369   44,629,697  1   44,862,369   44,629,697  1 
             
Financial condition at period-end:            
Investment securities $1,463,554  $1,595,424  (8)% $1,463,554  $1,595,424  (8)%
Loans  11,369,639   10,786,290  5   11,369,639   10,786,290  5 
Assets  13,994,545   13,303,009  5   13,994,545   13,303,009  5 
Deposits  10,958,922   10,969,461     10,958,922   10,969,461   
Stockholders' equity  1,539,032   1,477,169  4   1,539,032   1,477,169  4 
             
Capital ratios:            
Tier 1 leverage(3)  9.42%  9.53%    9.42%  9.53%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  10.69%  10.42%    10.69%  10.42%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  10.69%  10.42%    10.69%  10.42%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  14.66%  14.46%    14.66%  14.46%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)  8.51%  8.45%    8.51%  8.45%  
Average equity to average assets  10.89%  11.30%    10.80%  11.63%  
             
Credit quality ratios:            
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.06%  1.05%    1.06%  1.05%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.44%  0.40%    0.44%  0.40%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.36%  0.33%    0.36%  0.33%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  243.21%  261.44%    243.21%  261.44%  
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans(5)  0.06%  %    0.03%  %  


N/M - not meaningful
(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger, acquisition and disposal expense, severance expense and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) and gain on disposal of assets from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2023.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
   


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS
     
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022
Core earnings (non-GAAP):        
Net income (GAAP) $24,745  $54,800  $75,998  $98,735 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):        
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense     793      793 
Amortization of intangible assets  946   1,090   1,919   2,211 
Severance expense  1,445      1,445    
Gain on disposal of assets     (12,417)     (12,417)
Investment securities gains     (28)     (34)
Contingent payment expense        27    
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $27,136  $44,238  $79,389  $89,288 
         
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)  44,888,759   45,111,693   44,876,873   45,223,086 
         
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $0.55  $1.21  $1.69  $2.17 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $0.60  $0.98  $1.77  $1.97 
         
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):        
Average assets (GAAP) $14,094,653  $12,991,692  $14,022,364  $12,785,040 
         
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.70%  1.69%  1.09%  1.56%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  0.77%  1.37%  1.14%  1.41%
         
Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-        
Net Income (GAAP) $24,745  $54,800  $75,998  $98,735 
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)  946   1,090   1,919   2,211 
Net income before amortization of intangible assets $25,691  $55,890  $77,917  $100,946 
         
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,535,465  $1,468,036  $1,513,817  $1,487,170 
Average goodwill  (363,436)  (367,986)  (363,436)  (369,098)
Average other intangible assets, net  (18,074)  (23,801)  (18,724)  (24,580)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,153,955  $1,076,249  $1,131,657  $1,093,492 
         
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  8.93%  20.83%  13.88%  18.62%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  9.43%  16.49%  14.15%  16.47%


(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2023 and 2022, respectively.
   


 
132Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
     
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:        
Net income (GAAP) $24,745  $54,800  $75,998  $98,735 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:        
Income tax expense  8,711   18,358   25,942   32,687 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  5,055   3,046   (16,481)  4,681 
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $38,511  $76,204  $85,459  $136,103 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $69,136  $64,991  $135,441  $127,138 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $107,647  $141,195  $220,900  $263,241 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  64.22%  46.03%  61.31%  48.30%
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $69,136  $64,991  $135,441  $127,138 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets  1,269   1,466   2,575   2,974 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense     1,067      1,067 
Severance expense  1,939      1,939    
Contingent payment expense        36    
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $65,928  $62,458  $130,891  $123,097 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $107,647  $141,195  $220,900  $263,241 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income  1,006   992   1,976   1,858 
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:        
Investment securities gains     38      46 
Gain on disposal of assets     16,699      16,699 
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $108,653  $125,450  $222,876  $248,354 
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  60.68%  49.79%  58.73%  49.57%
         
Tangible common equity ratio:        
Total stockholders' equity $1,539,032  $1,477,169  $1,539,032  $1,477,169 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)
Other intangible assets, net  (17,280)  (22,694)  (17,280)  (22,694)
Tangible common equity $1,158,316  $1,091,039  $1,158,316  $1,091,039 
         
Total assets $13,994,545  $13,303,009  $13,994,545  $13,303,009 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)
Other intangible assets, net  (17,280)  (22,694)  (17,280)  (22,694)
Tangible assets $13,613,829  $12,916,879  $13,613,829  $12,916,879 
         
Tangible common equity ratio  8.51%  8.45%  8.51%  8.45%
         
Outstanding common shares  44,862,369   44,629,697   44,862,369   44,629,697 
Tangible book value per common share $25.82  $24.45  $25.82  $24.45 
                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
       
(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $96,482  $88,152  $84,215 
Federal funds sold  240   193   291 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  333,405   103,887   136,773 
Cash and cash equivalents  430,127   192,232   221,279 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  21,476   11,706   23,610 
Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $208,662, $220,123 and $250,915 at June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively)  247,814   259,452   274,337 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  1,143,688   1,214,538   1,268,823 
Other investments, at cost  72,052   69,218   52,264 
Total loans  11,369,639   11,396,706   10,786,290 
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (120,287)  (136,242)  (113,670)
Net loans  11,249,352   11,260,464   10,672,620 
Premises and equipment, net  71,203   67,070   63,243 
Other real estate owned  611   645   739 
Accrued interest receivable  42,388   41,172   33,459 
Goodwill  363,436   363,436   363,436 
Other intangible assets, net  17,280   19,855   22,694 
Other assets  335,118   333,331   306,505 
Total assets $13,994,545  $13,833,119  $13,303,009 
       
Liabilities      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $3,079,896  $3,673,300  $4,129,440 
Interest-bearing deposits  7,879,026   7,280,121   6,840,021 
Total deposits  10,958,922   10,953,421   10,969,461 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements  74,510   61,967   110,744 
Federal funds purchased     260,000   75,000 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  300,000       
Advances from FHLB  600,000   550,000   175,000 
Subordinated debt  370,504   370,205   369,906 
Total borrowings  1,345,014   1,242,172   730,650 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  151,577   153,758   125,729 
Total liabilities  12,455,513   12,349,351   11,825,840 
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,862,369, 44,657,054 and 44,629,697 at June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively  44,862   44,657   44,630 
Additional paid in capital  737,740   734,273   730,285 
Retained earnings  882,055   836,789   799,707 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (125,625)  (131,951)  (97,453)
Total stockholders' equity  1,539,032   1,483,768   1,477,169 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,994,545  $13,833,119  $13,303,009 
             


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
     
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023
 2022 2023 2022
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $144,274  $106,221  $284,001  $205,715 
Interest on loans held for sale  307   145   459   343 
Interest on deposits with banks  4,922   358   7,608   471 
Interest and dividend income on investment securities:        
Taxable  6,848   4,630   13,856   8,737 
Tax-advantaged  1,795   2,554   3,565   4,678 
Interest on federal funds sold  4   1   8   1 
Total interest income  158,150   113,909   309,497   219,945 
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits  51,325   3,795   92,113   6,088 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  4,191   201   6,295   255 
Interest on advances from FHLB  8,216   17   15,423   17 
Interest on subordinated debt  3,947   3,946   7,893   6,184 
Total interest expense  67,679   7,959   121,724   12,544 
Net interest income  90,471   105,950   187,773   207,401 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  5,055   3,046   (16,481)  4,681 
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses  85,416   102,904   204,254   202,720 
Non-interest income:        
Investment securities gains     38      46 
Gain on disposal of assets     16,699      16,699 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,606   2,467   4,994   4,793 
Mortgage banking activities  1,817   1,483   3,062   3,781 
Wealth management income  9,031   9,098   18,023   18,435 
Insurance agency commissions     812      2,927 
Income from bank owned life insurance  1,251   703   2,158   1,498 
Bank card fees  447   1,810   865   3,478 
Other income  2,024   2,135   4,025   4,183 
Total non-interest income  17,176   35,245   33,127   55,840 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  40,931   39,550   79,857   78,923 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,764   4,734   9,611   9,768 
Equipment expenses  3,760   3,559   7,877   7,095 
Marketing  1,589   1,280   3,132   2,473 
Outside data services  2,853   2,564   5,367   4,983 
FDIC insurance  2,375   1,078   4,513   2,062 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,269   1,466   2,575   2,974 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense     1,067      1,067 
Professional fees and services  4,161   2,372   7,845   4,389 
Other expenses  7,434   7,321   14,664   13,404 
Total non-interest expense  69,136   64,991   135,441   127,138 
Income before income tax expense  33,456   73,158   101,940   131,422 
Income tax expense  8,711   18,358   25,942   32,687 
Net income $24,745  $54,800  $75,998  $98,735 
         
Net income per share amounts:        
Basic net income per common share $0.55  $1.21  $1.69  $2.18 
Diluted net income per common share $0.55  $1.21  $1.69  $2.17 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34  $0.68  $0.68 
                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
         
  2023
 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:            
Tax-equivalent interest income $159,156  $152,317  $146,332  $131,373  $114,901  $106,902 
Interest expense  67,679   54,045   38,657   17,462   7,959   4,585 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  91,477   98,272   107,675   113,911   106,942   102,317 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  1,006   970   1,032   951   992   866 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  5,055   (21,536)  10,801   18,890   3,046   1,635 
Non-interest income  17,176   15,951   14,297   16,882   35,245   20,595 
Non-interest expense  69,136   66,305   64,375   65,780   64,991   62,147 
Income before income tax expense  33,456   68,484   45,764   45,172   73,158   58,264 
Income tax expense  8,711   17,231   11,784   11,588   18,358   14,329 
Net income $24,745  $51,253  $33,980  $33,584  $54,800  $43,935 
GAAP financial performance:            
Return on average assets  0.70%  1.49%  0.98%  0.99%  1.69%  1.42%
Return on average common equity  6.46%  13.93%  9.23%  8.96%  14.97%  11.83%
Return on average tangible common equity  8.93%  19.10%  12.91%  12.49%  20.83%  16.45%
Net interest margin  2.73%  2.99%  3.26%  3.53%  3.49%  3.49%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis  64.22%  58.55%  53.23%  50.66%  46.03%  50.92%
Non-GAAP financial performance:            
Pre-tax pre-provision net income $38,511  $46,948  $56,565  $64,062  $76,204  $59,899 
Core after-tax earnings $27,136  $52,253  $35,322  $35,695  $44,238  $45,050 
Core return on average assets  0.77%  1.52%  1.02%  1.05%  1.37%  1.45%
Core return on average common equity  7.09%  14.20%  9.60%  9.53%  12.09%  12.13%
Core return on average tangible common equity  9.43%  19.11%  13.02%  12.86%  16.49%  16.45%
Core earnings per diluted common share $0.60  $1.16  $0.79  $0.80  $0.98  $0.99 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis  60.68%  56.87%  51.46%  48.18%  49.79%  49.34%
Per share data:          
Net income attributable to common shareholders $24,712  $51,084  $33,866  $33,470  $54,606  $43,667 
Basic net income per common share $0.55  $1.14  $0.76  $0.75  $1.21  $0.97 
Diluted net income per common share $0.55  $1.14  $0.76  $0.75  $1.21  $0.96 
Weighted average diluted common shares  44,888,759   44,872,582   44,828,827   44,780,560   45,111,693   45,333,292 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34 
Non-interest income:            
Securities gains/ (losses) $  $  $(393) $2  $38  $8 
Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets           (183)  16,699    
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,606   2,388   2,419   2,591   2,467   2,326 
Mortgage banking activities  1,817   1,245   783   1,566   1,483   2,298 
Wealth management income  9,031   8,992   8,472   8,867   9,098   9,337 
Insurance agency commissions              812   2,115 
Income from bank owned life insurance  1,251   907   950   693   703   795 
Bank card fees  447   418   463   438   1,810   1,668 
Other income  2,024   2,001   1,603   2,908   2,135   2,048 
Total non-interest income $17,176  $15,951  $14,297  $16,882  $35,245  $20,595 
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits $40,931  $38,926  $39,455  $40,126  $39,550  $39,373 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,764   4,847   4,728   4,759   4,734   5,034 
Equipment expenses  3,760   4,117   3,859   3,825   3,559   3,536 
Marketing  1,589   1,543   1,354   1,370   1,280   1,193 
Outside data services  2,853   2,514   2,707   2,509   2,564   2,419 
FDIC insurance  2,375   2,138   1,462   1,268   1,078   984 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,269   1,306   1,408   1,432   1,466   1,508 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense           1   1,067    
Professional fees and services  4,161   3,684   2,573   2,207   2,372   2,017 
Other expenses  7,434   7,230   6,829   8,283   7,321   6,083 
Total non-interest expense $69,136  $66,305  $64,375  $65,780  $64,991  $62,147 
                         


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
         
  2023
 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:          
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,131,210  $5,167,456  $5,130,094  $5,066,843  $4,761,658  $4,388,275 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,770,135   1,769,928   1,775,037   1,743,724   1,767,326   1,692,253 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,045,742   1,046,665   1,090,028   1,143,783   1,094,528   1,089,331 
Commercial business loans  1,423,614   1,437,478   1,455,885   1,393,634   1,353,380   1,349,602 
Residential mortgage loans  1,385,743   1,328,524   1,287,933   1,218,552   1,147,577   1,000,697 
Residential construction loans  190,690   223,456   224,772   229,243   235,486   204,259 
Consumer loans  422,505   421,734   432,957   423,034   426,335   419,911 
Total loans  11,369,639   11,395,241   11,396,706   11,218,813   10,786,290   10,144,328 
Allowance for credit losses - loans  (120,287)  (117,613)  (136,242)  (128,268)  (113,670)  (110,588)
Loans held for sale  21,476   16,262   11,706   11,469   23,610   17,537 
Investment securities  1,463,554   1,528,336   1,543,208   1,587,279   1,595,424   1,586,441 
Total assets  13,994,545   14,129,007   13,833,119   13,765,597   13,303,009   12,967,416 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,079,896   3,228,678   3,673,300   3,993,480   4,129,440   4,039,797 
Total deposits  10,958,922   11,075,991   10,953,421   10,749,486   10,969,461   10,852,794 
Customer repurchase agreements  74,510   47,627   61,967   91,287   110,744   130,784 
Total stockholders' equity  1,539,032   1,536,865   1,483,768   1,451,862   1,477,169   1,488,910 
Quarterly average balance sheets:          
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,146,632  $5,136,204  $5,082,697  $4,898,683  $4,512,937  $4,220,246 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,773,039   1,769,680   1,753,351   1,755,891   1,727,325   1,683,557 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,057,205   1,082,791   1,136,780   1,115,531   1,096,369   1,102,660 
Commercial business loans  1,441,489   1,444,588   1,373,565   1,327,218   1,334,350   1,372,755 
Residential mortgage loans  1,353,809   1,307,761   1,251,829   1,177,664   1,070,836   964,056 
Residential construction loans  211,590   223,313   231,318   235,123   221,031   197,366 
Consumer loans  423,306   424,122   426,134   422,963   421,022   424,859 
Total loans  11,407,070   11,388,459   11,255,674   10,933,073   10,383,870   9,965,499 
Loans held for sale  17,480   8,324   10,901   15,211   12,744   17,594 
Investment securities  1,639,324   1,679,593   1,717,455   1,734,036   1,686,181   1,617,615 
Interest-earning assets  13,423,589   13,316,165   13,134,234   12,833,758   12,283,834   11,859,803 
Total assets  14,094,653   13,949,276   13,769,472   13,521,595   12,991,692   12,576,089 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,137,971   3,480,433   3,833,275   3,995,702   4,001,762   3,758,732 
Total deposits  10,928,038   11,049,991   11,025,843   10,740,999   10,829,221   10,542,029 
Customer repurchase agreements  58,382   60,626   74,797   104,742   122,728   131,487 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,257,652   8,806,720   8,310,278   7,892,230   7,377,045   7,163,641 
Total stockholders' equity  1,535,465   1,491,929   1,460,254   1,486,427   1,468,036   1,506,516 
Financial measures:            
Average equity to average assets  10.89%  10.70%  10.61%  10.99%  11.30%  11.98%
Average investment securities to average earning assets  12.21%  12.61%  13.08%  13.51%  13.73%  13.64%
Average loans to average earning assets  84.98%  85.52%  85.70%  85.19%  84.53%  84.03%
Loans to assets  81.24%  80.65%  82.39%  81.50%  81.08%  78.23%
Loans to deposits  103.75%  102.88%  104.05%  104.37%  98.33%  93.47%
Assets under management $5,742,888  $5,477,560  $5,255,306  $4,969,092  $5,171,321  $5,793,787 
Capital measures:            
Tier 1 leverage(1)  9.42%  9.44%  9.33%  9.33%  9.53%  9.66%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  10.69%  10.53%  10.23%  10.18%  10.42%  10.78%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  10.69%  10.53%  10.23%  10.18%  10.42%  10.78%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  14.66%  14.43%  14.20%  14.15%  14.46%  15.02%
Book value per common share $34.31  $34.37  $33.23  $32.52  $33.10  $32.97 
Outstanding common shares  44,862,369   44,712,497   44,657,054   44,644,269   44,629,697   45,162,908 


(1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2023.
   


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
       
  2023
 2022
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing assets:            
Loans 90 days past due:            
Commercial real estate:            
Commercial investor real estate $  $215  $  $  $  $ 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                  
Commercial AD&C                  
Commercial business  29   3,002   1,002   1,966       
Residential real estate:            
Residential mortgage  692   352      167   353   296 
Residential construction                  
Consumer           34       
Total loans 90 days past due  721   3,569   1,002   2,167   353   296 
Non-accrual loans:            
Commercial real estate:            
Commercial investor real estate  20,381   15,451   9,943   14,038   11,245   11,743 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  4,846   4,949   5,019   6,294   7,869   8,083 
Commercial AD&C  569            1,353   1,081 
Commercial business  9,393   9,443   7,322   7,198   7,542   8,357 
Residential real estate:            
Residential mortgage  10,153   8,935   7,439   7,514   7,305   8,148 
Residential construction              1   51 
Consumer  3,396   4,900   5,059   5,173   5,692   6,406 
Total non-accrual loans  48,738   43,678   34,782   40,217   41,007   43,869 
Total restructured loans - accruing(1)        3,575   2,077   2,119   2,161 
Total non-performing loans  49,459   47,247   39,359   44,461   43,479   46,326 
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)  611   645   645   739   739   1,034 
Total non-performing assets $50,070  $47,892  $40,004  $45,200  $44,218  $47,360 


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:            
Balance at beginning of period $43,678  $34,782  $40,217  $41,007  $43,869  $46,086 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO                  
Non-accrual balances charged-off  (2,049)  (126)  (22)  (197)  (376)  (265)
Net payments or draws  (1,654)  (10,212)  (9,535)  (3,509)  (3,234)  (2,787)
Loans placed on non-accrual  9,276   19,714   5,467   4,212   948   1,503 
Non-accrual loans brought current  (513)  (480)  (1,345)  (1,296)  (200)  (668)
Balance at end of period $48,738  $43,678  $34,782  $40,217  $41,007  $43,869 
             
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:            
Balance at beginning of period $117,613  $136,242  $128,268  $113,670  $110,588  $109,145 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans  4,454   (18,945)  7,907   14,092   3,046   1,635 
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:            
Commercial real estate:            
Commercial investor real estate  (14)  (5)  (1)     (300)  (19)
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  (27)  (26)  (27)  (10)  (12)   
Commercial AD&C                  
Commercial business  363   (127)  (13)  (512)  331   111 
Residential real estate:            
Residential mortgage  35   21   (50)  (8)  (9)  120 
Residential construction           (3)  (5)   
Consumer  1,423   (179)  24   27   (41)  (20)
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)  1,780   (316)  (67)  (506)  (36)  192 
Balance at the end of period $120,287  $117,613  $136,242  $128,268  $113,670  $110,588 
             
Asset quality ratios:            
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.44%  0.41%  0.35%  0.40%  0.40%  0.46%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.36%  0.34%  0.29%  0.33%  0.33%  0.37%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.06%  1.03%  1.20%  1.14%  1.05%  1.09%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  243.21%  248.93%  346.15%  288.50%  261.44%  238.72%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans  0.06% (0.01)%  % (0.02)%  %  0.01%


(1) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2022-02, which eliminated the accounting and recognition of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs").
   


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
   
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2023
 2022
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,146,632  $58,784 4.58% $4,512,937  $45,148 4.01%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,773,039   20,575 4.65   1,727,325   19,410 4.51 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,057,205   20,663 7.84   1,096,369   11,727 4.29 
Commercial business loans  1,441,489   22,715 6.32   1,334,350   15,820 4.76 
Total commercial loans  9,418,365   122,737 5.23   8,670,981   92,105 4.26 
Residential mortgage loans  1,353,809   11,957 3.53   1,070,836   8,878 3.32 
Residential construction loans  211,590   1,808 3.43   221,031   1,710 3.10 
Consumer loans  423,306   8,325 7.89   421,022   3,992 3.80 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,988,705   22,090 4.45   1,712,889   14,580 3.41 
Total loans(2)  11,407,070   144,827 5.09   10,383,870   106,685 4.12 
Loans held for sale  17,480   307 7.04   12,744   145 4.56 
Taxable securities  1,289,529   6,848 2.12   1,195,129   4,630 1.55 
Tax-advantaged securities  349,795   2,248 2.57   491,052   3,082 2.51 
Total investment securities(3)  1,639,324   9,096 2.22   1,686,181   7,712 1.83 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  359,093   4,922 5.50   200,560   358 0.72 
Federal funds sold  622   4 2.87   479   1 0.81 
Total interest-earning assets  13,423,589   159,156 4.75   12,283,834   114,901 3.75 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (117,587)      (112,656)    
Cash and due from banks  96,487       84,931     
Premises and equipment, net  70,691       62,422     
Other assets  621,473       673,161     
Total assets $14,094,653      $12,991,692     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,439,418  $3,606 1.00% $1,488,034  $414 0.11%
Regular savings deposits  609,721   1,897 1.25   559,906   22 0.02 
Money market savings deposits  3,041,652   22,516 2.97   3,376,742   1,497 0.18 
Time deposits  2,699,276   23,306 3.46   1,402,777   1,862 0.53 
Total interest-bearing deposits  7,790,067   51,325 2.64   6,827,459   3,795 0.22 
Repurchase agreements  58,382   184 1.26   122,728   35 0.11 
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  320,661   4,007 5.01   53,055   166 1.26 
Advances from FHLB  718,132   8,216 4.59   3,809   17 1.74 
Subordinated debt  370,410   3,947 4.26   369,994   3,946 4.27 
Total borrowings  1,467,585   16,354 4.47   549,586   4,164 3.04 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,257,652   67,679 2.93   7,377,045   7,959 0.43 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,137,971       4,001,762     
Other liabilities  163,565       144,849     
Stockholders' equity  1,535,465       1,468,036     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,094,653      $12,991,692     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $91,477 1.82%   $106,942 3.32%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    1,006      992  
Net interest income   $90,471     $105,950  
             
Interest income/earning assets     4.75%     3.75%
Interest expense/earning assets     2.02      0.26 
Net interest margin     2.73%     3.49%


(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2023 and 2022, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $1.0 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
   


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
   
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023
 2022
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,141,447  $116,585 4.57% $4,367,400  $86,782 4.01%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,771,369   40,173 4.57   1,705,562   37,842 4.47 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,069,927   40,502 7.63   1,099,498   22,320 4.09 
Commercial business loans  1,443,030   44,915 6.28   1,353,446   32,174 4.79 
Total commercial loans  9,425,773   242,175 5.18   8,525,906   179,118 4.24 
Residential mortgage loans  1,330,912   23,375 3.51   1,017,741   16,652 3.27 
Residential construction loans  217,419   3,622 3.36   209,264   3,267 3.15 
Consumer loans  423,711   15,912 7.57   422,929   7,581 3.61 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,972,042   42,909 4.37   1,649,934   27,500 3.34 
Total loans(2)  11,397,815   285,084 5.04   10,175,840   206,618 4.09 
Loans held for sale  12,927   459 7.10   15,155   343 4.53 
Taxable securities  1,293,626   13,856 2.14   1,180,168   8,737 1.48 
Tax-advantaged securities  365,721   4,458 2.44   471,919   5,633 2.39 
Total investment securities(3)  1,659,347   18,314 2.21   1,652,087   14,370 1.74 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  299,606   7,608 5.12   229,257   471 0.41 
Federal funds sold  477   8 3.50   650   1 0.43 
Total interest-earning assets  13,370,172   311,473 4.69   12,072,989   221,803 3.70 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (127,189)      (111,302)    
Cash and due from banks  95,776       75,750     
Premises and equipment, net  69,202       61,733     
Other assets  614,403       685,870     
Total assets $14,022,364      $12,785,040     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,410,797  $6,236 0.89% $1,494,809  $572 0.08%
Regular savings deposits  557,830   2,260 0.82   553,435   41 0.01 
Money market savings deposits  3,170,010   43,854 2.79   3,401,641   2,122 0.13 
Time deposits  2,541,784   39,763 3.15   1,355,615   3,353 0.50 
Total interest-bearing deposits  7,680,421   92,113 2.42   6,805,500   6,088 0.18 
Repurchase agreements  59,498   205 0.69   127,083   74 0.12 
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  246,354   6,090 4.99   49,271   181 0.74 
Advances from FHLB  676,823   15,423 4.60   1,915   17 1.74 
Subordinated debt  370,334   7,893 4.26   287,164   6,184 4.31 
Total borrowings  1,353,009   29,611 4.41   465,433   6,456 2.80 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,033,430   121,724 2.72   7,270,933   12,544 0.35 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,308,256       3,880,919     
Other liabilities  166,861       146,018     
Stockholders' equity  1,513,817       1,487,170     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,022,364      $12,785,040     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $189,749 1.97%   $209,259 3.35%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    1,976      1,858  
Net interest income   $187,773     $207,401  
             
Interest income/earning assets     4.69%     3.70%
Interest expense/earning assets     1.83      0.21 
Net interest margin     2.86%     3.49%


(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2023 and 2022, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $2.0 million and $1.9 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
   