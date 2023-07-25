Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $24.7 Million

OLNEY, Md., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2023 and $54.8 million ($1.21 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2022.

Current quarter core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's drivers in the decline of net income and core earnings compared to the linked quarter were lower net interest income coupled with higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter amounted to $5.1 million compared to a credit to provision of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and a provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision was primarily the result of an individual reserve established on one large commercial real estate relationship along with the several charge-offs of non-accrual consumer loans.

“As we have stated all year, we are keenly focused on growing client relationships and core funding. Despite the challenging banking environment in the first half of the year, which resulted in quarterly deposit outflow that was mostly observed early in the second quarter, our core deposits began to stabilize in the second half of this quarter. The decrease in non-interest bearing accounts can be attributed to clients shifting balances to interest bearing alternatives,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank.

“While the environment is challenging, we remain committed to taking care of our clients, engaging with our communities and helping businesses of all sizes in the Greater Washington region,” Schrider added.

Second Quarter Highlights

Total assets at June 30, 2023 remained stable at $14.0 billion compared to $14.1 billion at March 31, 2023.





Total loans remained at $11.4 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023. Total commercial real estate and business loans were level quarter-over-quarter, while residential mortgage loans grew 4% due to the migration of construction loans into the residential mortgage portfolio.





Deposits decreased 1% to $11.0 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023, as noninterest-bearing deposits declined 5%, primarily in commercial checking accounts, while interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged, as the 41% and 6% respective growth in savings accounts and time deposits was offset by the 9% decline in money market accounts.





Total borrowings in the current quarter declined by $28.0 million or 2% over amounts at March 31, 2023. Fed funds purchased and FHLB advances decreased by $205.0 million and $150.0 million, respectively, which was partially offset by $300.0 million of borrowings through Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program.





Credit quality metrics remained at low levels during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.44% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.41% for the previous quarter and 0.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.





Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 declined $6.8 million or 7% compared to the previous quarter and $15.5 million or 15% compared to the second quarter of 2022. During the recent quarter, the growth in interest income of $6.8 million or 5% was more than offset by the $13.6 million or 25% increase in interest expense, a result of the increases in rates paid on deposits and higher borrowing costs.





The net interest margin was 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.49% for the second quarter of 2022. Higher rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, driven by higher market rates, competition for deposits, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts, outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 44 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points, resulting in the quarterly margin compression of 26 basis points.





Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio for the current quarter was a charge of $4.5 million compared to a credit to provision of $18.9 million in the previous quarter and a charge of $3.0 million in the prior year quarter. During the current quarter, the provision charge was mainly associated with an individual reserve established on one large commercial real estate relationship along with the several charge-offs of non-accrual consumer loans. In addition, during the current quarter the Company recorded a provision charge of $0.6 million associated with unfunded loan commitments.





Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 8% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and declined by 51% or $18.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. Quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher income from mortgage banking activities, BOLI income and service charges on deposit accounts. Year-over-year decrease was primarily a result of the sale of the Company's insurance segment during the second quarter of 2022 and the associated $16.7 million gain. Excluding this one-time gain, non-interest income declined by 7% or $1.4 million year-over-year due to lower insurance commission income as a result of the aforementioned sale and lower bank card fee income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees that became effective for the Company in the second half of 2022.





Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.8 million or 4% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and $4.1 million or 6% compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase was mainly due to a higher compensation expense driven by $1.9 million of severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments as a part of the broader cost control initiatives implemented by management during the current year.





Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.70% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 8.93% compared to 1.49% and 19.10%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.69% and 20.83%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.77% and core ROTCE was 9.43% compared to 1.52% and 19.11%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 1.37% and 16.49%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.





The GAAP efficiency ratio was 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023 and 46.03% for the second quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 60.68% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 56.87% for the first quarter of 2023 and 49.79% for the prior year quarter. The increase in both the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and the second quarter of the prior year was the result of declines in net revenue from the prior periods coupled with the growth in non-interest expense.



Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.0 billion at June 30, 2023, as compared to $14.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Diminished loan demand coupled with low payoff activity during the current quarter resulted in total loans remaining relatively unchanged at $11.4 billion as of June 30, 2023. Total commercial real estate and business loans declined by $50.8 million or 1%, while total mortgage and consumer loans grew by $25.2 million or 1%. Overall, the loan portfolio mix stayed relatively unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

Deposits decreased $117.1 million or 1% to $11.0 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023. During this period total noninterest-bearing deposits declined $148.8 million or 5%, primarily in commercial checking accounts, while the level of interest-bearing deposits remained steady. During the current quarter, savings accounts and time deposits grew 41% and 6%, respectively, while money market accounts declined by 9%. Quarterly deposit outflow was mostly observed early in the current quarter and stabilized during May and June. Core deposits, which exclude brokered relationships, represented 88% of the total deposits at the end of the current and previous quarter, respectively, reflecting the stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023 were approximately 30% of the total deposits. The Company offers its customers reciprocal deposit arrangements, which provide FDIC deposit insurance for accounts that would otherwise exceed deposit insurance limits. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, balances in the Company's reciprocal deposit accounts increased by $230.0 million.

Total borrowings declined by $28.0 million or 2% at June 30, 2023 as compared to the previous quarter, driven by a $205.0 million and $150.0 million reductions in fed funds purchased and FHLB advances, respectively, partially offset by $300.0 million of borrowings through the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program. At June 30, 2023, contingent liquidity, which consists of available FHLB borrowings, available funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window and the Bank Term Funding Program, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities totaled $4.4 billion or 132% of uninsured deposits. In addition, the Company also had $1.0 billion in available fed funds, which provided total coverage of 163% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.51% of tangible assets at June 30, 2023, compared to 8.40% at March 31, 2023. This increase reflected the impact of declining tangible assets while tangible common equity remained relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter, as net retained earnings were offset by higher unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.66%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.69%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.69%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.42%. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Overall credit quality remained stable at June 30, 2023 compared March 31, 2023, as the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.44% compared to 0.41%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.40% for the prior year quarter and continue to indicate stable credit quality during a period of economic uncertainty. At June 30, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $49.5 million, compared to $47.2 million at March 31, 2023 and $43.5 million at June 30, 2022. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $1.8 million compared to $0.3 million in net recoveries for the first quarter of 2023 and insignificant net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022. The current quarter's net charge-offs occurred within the consumer loan portfolio due to the elimination of several non-accrual loans.

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $120.3 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 243% of non-performing loans, compared to $117.6 million or 1.03% of outstanding loans and 249% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $113.7 million or 1.05% of outstanding loans and 261% of non-performing loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter reflects mainly an individual reserve recorded on a single commercial real estate relationship. A majority of the other assumptions within the allowance for credit losses were relatively unchanged at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $54.8 million ($1.21 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. Current quarter's core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decline in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter was the result of lower net interest income coupled with higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expense. Year-over-year decline in quarterly net income was mainly attributable to a $16.7 million gain earned during the prior year quarter associated with the sale of the Company's insurance segment. Excluding this one-time gain, the decrease in net income was due to lower net interest income and non-interest income along with higher non-interest expense.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $6.8 million or 7% compared to the previous quarter and $15.5 million or 15% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Both quarterly and year-over-year decreases in net interest income were driven by higher interest expense, a result of higher funding costs, which outpaced growth in interest income. During the past twelve months, loan growth coupled with the rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $44.2 million increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $59.7 million growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits. Interest income growth occurred in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, in residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and investment securities income. Interest expense grew primarily due to time and money market deposits, as well as the higher cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year.

The net interest margin was 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.49% for the second quarter of 2022. The contraction of the net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months coupled with the competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products. As compared to the prior year quarter, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 100 basis points, while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 250 basis points resulting in the margin compression of 76 basis points.

The total provision for credit losses was $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a credit to provision of $21.5 million for the previous quarter and a provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $4.5 million for the current quarter compared to a credit to the provision of $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and the prior year quarter’s provision of $3.0 million. The current quarter's provision mainly reflects an individual reserve established on a single large commercial real estate relationship along with the several charge-offs of non-accrual consumer loans.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 8% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and declined by 51% or $18.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by higher income from mortgage banking activities, BOLI mortality-related income and service charges on deposit accounts. Year-over-year decrease was primarily a result of a sale of the Company's insurance segment during the second quarter of 2022 and the associated $16.7 million gain on sale. Excluding this one-time gain on sale, non-interest income declined by 7% or $1.4 million from the prior year quarter due to insurance commissions income as a result of the aforementioned sale and lower bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.8 million or 4% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and $4.1 million or 6% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The quarterly increase in non-interest expense is mainly attributable to a higher compensation and benefits costs associated with $1.9 million of severance expenses related to staffing adjustments made during the current quarter as a part of the broader cost control initiatives implemented by management during the current year. Higher non-interest expense for the current quarter, as compared to the prior year quarter, was due to higher FDIC insurance expense, a result of the two basis points increase in the assessment rate for all banks that became effective in 2023, higher professional and service fees related to the Company's investments in technology projects, and higher marketing expense associated with targeted advertising campaigns aimed at growing deposit relationships.

For the second quarter of 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 64.22% compared to 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023 and 46.03% for the second quarter of 2022. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily the result of the 24% decrease in GAAP revenue in combination with the 6% increase in GAAP non-interest expense. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 60.68% for the current quarter as compared to 56.87% for the first quarter of 2023 and 49.79% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 13% decline in non-GAAP revenue, while non-GAAP expenses rose 6%.

ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.70% and ROTCE was 8.93% compared to 1.49% and 19.10%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.69% and 20.83%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.77% and core ROTCE was 9.43% compared to 1.52% and 19.11% for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.37% and 16.49%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $76.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $98.7 million for the prior year. Core earnings were $79.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $89.3 million for the prior year. Year-to-date net income declined as a result of lower net interest income, as the growth in interest expense exceeded the increase in interest income, a decline in non-interest income and higher non-interest expense. These contributors to the decline in net income during the current year-to-date period, were partially offset by a lower provision for credit losses as a result of significant credit recorded during the first quarter of the current year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income decreased $19.6 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $109.2 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $89.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to the additional interest expense associated with money market and time deposit accounts and, to a lesser degree, FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings. The net interest margin declined to 2.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.49% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding cost due to the rising interest rate environment and market competition for deposits over the period.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to a credit of $16.5 million as compared to a charge of $4.7 million for 2022. The significant credit to the provision for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was a reflection of the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate, observed during the early part of the current year, coupled with the continued strong credit performance of the loan portfolio.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased 41% to $33.1 million compared to $55.8 million for 2022. During the prior year, Company realized a $16.7 million gain on the sale of its insurance segment. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 15% or $6.0 million, driven by a $2.9 million decrease in insurance commissions, a $2.6 million decrease in bank card fees and a $0.7 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which continues to dampen home sales and refinancing activity. Insurance commission income declined due to the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the second quarter of the prior year. Fees from bank cards diminished as a result of regulatory restrictions on transaction fees effective in the second half of the prior year. These decreases in non-interest income year-over-year, were partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in BOLI mortality-related income.

Non-interest expense increased 7% to $135.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $127.1 million for 2022. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a $3.5 million increase in professional fees, a $1.2 million increase in software expenses, a $0.9 million increase in compensation and benefits, and a $0.7 million increase in marketing expense. Year-over-year increases in both professional fees and software expenses were mainly associated with the Company's investments in technology and software projects. Increase in compensation and benefits expense was driven by severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments. Increase in marketing expense over the prior year was due to targeted advertising campaigns aimed at growing deposit relationships.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 61.31% compared to 48.30% for the same period in 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 58.73% compared to the 49.57% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the 10% decrease in non-GAAP revenue combined with the 6% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), merger, acquisition and disposal expense, gain on disposal of assets, severance expense and contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.

Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

June 30, %

Six Months Ended

June 30, %

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Results of operations: Net interest income $ 90,471 $ 105,950 (15 )% $ 187,773 $ 207,401 (9 )% Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 5,055 3,046 66 (16,481 ) 4,681 N/M Non-interest income 17,176 35,245 (51 ) 33,127 55,840 (41 ) Non-interest expense 69,136 64,991 6 135,441 127,138 7 Income before income tax expense 33,456 73,158 (54 ) 101,940 131,422 (22 ) Net income 24,745 54,800 (55 ) 75,998 98,735 (23 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 24,712 $ 54,606 (55 ) $ 75,821 $ 98,259 (23 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1) $ 38,511 $ 76,204 (49 ) $ 85,459 $ 136,103 (37 ) Return on average assets 0.70 % 1.69 % 1.09 % 1.56 % Return on average common equity 6.46 % 14.97 % 10.12 % 13.39 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 8.93 % 20.83 % 13.88 % 18.62 % Net interest margin 2.73 % 3.49 % 2.86 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis(2) 64.22 % 46.03 % 61.31 % 48.30 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis(2) 60.68 % 49.79 % 58.73 % 49.57 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 0.55 $ 1.21 (55 )% $ 1.69 $ 2.18 (22 )% Diluted net income per common share $ 0.55 $ 1.21 (55 ) $ 1.69 $ 2.17 (22 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 44,888,759 45,111,693 — 44,876,873 45,223,086 (1 ) Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 — $ 0.68 $ 0.68 — Book value per common share $ 34.31 $ 33.10 4 $ 34.31 $ 33.10 4 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 25.82 $ 24.45 6 $ 25.82 $ 24.45 6 Outstanding common shares 44,862,369 44,629,697 1 44,862,369 44,629,697 1 Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,463,554 $ 1,595,424 (8 )% $ 1,463,554 $ 1,595,424 (8 )% Loans 11,369,639 10,786,290 5 11,369,639 10,786,290 5 Assets 13,994,545 13,303,009 5 13,994,545 13,303,009 5 Deposits 10,958,922 10,969,461 — 10,958,922 10,969,461 — Stockholders' equity 1,539,032 1,477,169 4 1,539,032 1,477,169 4 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage(3) 9.42 % 9.53 % 9.42 % 9.53 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 10.69 % 10.42 % 10.69 % 10.42 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 10.69 % 10.42 % 10.69 % 10.42 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 14.66 % 14.46 % 14.66 % 14.46 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4) 8.51 % 8.45 % 8.51 % 8.45 % Average equity to average assets 10.89 % 11.30 % 10.80 % 11.63 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.05 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.40 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.33 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 243.21 % 261.44 % 243.21 % 261.44 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans(5) 0.06 % — % 0.03 % — %





N/M - not meaningful

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger, acquisition and disposal expense, severance expense and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) and gain on disposal of assets from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2023. (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income (GAAP) $ 24,745 $ 54,800 $ 75,998 $ 98,735 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1): Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — 793 — 793 Amortization of intangible assets 946 1,090 1,919 2,211 Severance expense 1,445 — 1,445 — Gain on disposal of assets — (12,417 ) — (12,417 ) Investment securities gains — (28 ) — (34 ) Contingent payment expense — — 27 — Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 27,136 $ 44,238 $ 79,389 $ 89,288 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 44,888,759 45,111,693 44,876,873 45,223,086 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 0.55 $ 1.21 $ 1.69 $ 2.17 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.98 $ 1.77 $ 1.97 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 14,094,653 $ 12,991,692 $ 14,022,364 $ 12,785,040 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.70 % 1.69 % 1.09 % 1.56 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.77 % 1.37 % 1.14 % 1.41 % Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non- Net Income (GAAP) $ 24,745 $ 54,800 $ 75,998 $ 98,735 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 946 1,090 1,919 2,211 Net income before amortization of intangible assets $ 25,691 $ 55,890 $ 77,917 $ 100,946 Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,535,465 $ 1,468,036 $ 1,513,817 $ 1,487,170 Average goodwill (363,436 ) (367,986 ) (363,436 ) (369,098 ) Average other intangible assets, net (18,074 ) (23,801 ) (18,724 ) (24,580 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,153,955 $ 1,076,249 $ 1,131,657 $ 1,093,492 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8.93 % 20.83 % 13.88 % 18.62 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.43 % 16.49 % 14.15 % 16.47 %





(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2023 and 2022, respectively.





132Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 24,745 $ 54,800 $ 75,998 $ 98,735 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 8,711 18,358 25,942 32,687 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 5,055 3,046 (16,481 ) 4,681 Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 38,511 $ 76,204 $ 85,459 $ 136,103 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 69,136 $ 64,991 $ 135,441 $ 127,138 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 107,647 $ 141,195 $ 220,900 $ 263,241 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 64.22 % 46.03 % 61.31 % 48.30 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 69,136 $ 64,991 $ 135,441 $ 127,138 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,269 1,466 2,575 2,974 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — 1,067 — 1,067 Severance expense 1,939 — 1,939 — Contingent payment expense — — 36 — Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 65,928 $ 62,458 $ 130,891 $ 123,097 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 107,647 $ 141,195 $ 220,900 $ 263,241 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,006 992 1,976 1,858 Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains — 38 — 46 Gain on disposal of assets — 16,699 — 16,699 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 108,653 $ 125,450 $ 222,876 $ 248,354 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 60.68 % 49.79 % 58.73 % 49.57 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,539,032 $ 1,477,169 $ 1,539,032 $ 1,477,169 Goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (17,280 ) (22,694 ) (17,280 ) (22,694 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,158,316 $ 1,091,039 $ 1,158,316 $ 1,091,039 Total assets $ 13,994,545 $ 13,303,009 $ 13,994,545 $ 13,303,009 Goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (17,280 ) (22,694 ) (17,280 ) (22,694 ) Tangible assets $ 13,613,829 $ 12,916,879 $ 13,613,829 $ 12,916,879 Tangible common equity ratio 8.51 % 8.45 % 8.51 % 8.45 % Outstanding common shares 44,862,369 44,629,697 44,862,369 44,629,697 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.82 $ 24.45 $ 25.82 $ 24.45





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 96,482 $ 88,152 $ 84,215 Federal funds sold 240 193 291 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 333,405 103,887 136,773 Cash and cash equivalents 430,127 192,232 221,279 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 21,476 11,706 23,610 Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $208,662, $220,123 and $250,915 at June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 247,814 259,452 274,337 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,143,688 1,214,538 1,268,823 Other investments, at cost 72,052 69,218 52,264 Total loans 11,369,639 11,396,706 10,786,290 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (120,287 ) (136,242 ) (113,670 ) Net loans 11,249,352 11,260,464 10,672,620 Premises and equipment, net 71,203 67,070 63,243 Other real estate owned 611 645 739 Accrued interest receivable 42,388 41,172 33,459 Goodwill 363,436 363,436 363,436 Other intangible assets, net 17,280 19,855 22,694 Other assets 335,118 333,331 306,505 Total assets $ 13,994,545 $ 13,833,119 $ 13,303,009 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,079,896 $ 3,673,300 $ 4,129,440 Interest-bearing deposits 7,879,026 7,280,121 6,840,021 Total deposits 10,958,922 10,953,421 10,969,461 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements 74,510 61,967 110,744 Federal funds purchased — 260,000 75,000 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 300,000 — — Advances from FHLB 600,000 550,000 175,000 Subordinated debt 370,504 370,205 369,906 Total borrowings 1,345,014 1,242,172 730,650 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 151,577 153,758 125,729 Total liabilities 12,455,513 12,349,351 11,825,840 Stockholders' equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,862,369, 44,657,054 and 44,629,697 at June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 44,862 44,657 44,630 Additional paid in capital 737,740 734,273 730,285 Retained earnings 882,055 836,789 799,707 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (125,625 ) (131,951 ) (97,453 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,539,032 1,483,768 1,477,169 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,994,545 $ 13,833,119 $ 13,303,009





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 144,274 $ 106,221 $ 284,001 $ 205,715 Interest on loans held for sale 307 145 459 343 Interest on deposits with banks 4,922 358 7,608 471 Interest and dividend income on investment securities: Taxable 6,848 4,630 13,856 8,737 Tax-advantaged 1,795 2,554 3,565 4,678 Interest on federal funds sold 4 1 8 1 Total interest income 158,150 113,909 309,497 219,945 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 51,325 3,795 92,113 6,088 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 4,191 201 6,295 255 Interest on advances from FHLB 8,216 17 15,423 17 Interest on subordinated debt 3,947 3,946 7,893 6,184 Total interest expense 67,679 7,959 121,724 12,544 Net interest income 90,471 105,950 187,773 207,401 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 5,055 3,046 (16,481 ) 4,681 Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 85,416 102,904 204,254 202,720 Non-interest income: Investment securities gains — 38 — 46 Gain on disposal of assets — 16,699 — 16,699 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,606 2,467 4,994 4,793 Mortgage banking activities 1,817 1,483 3,062 3,781 Wealth management income 9,031 9,098 18,023 18,435 Insurance agency commissions — 812 — 2,927 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,251 703 2,158 1,498 Bank card fees 447 1,810 865 3,478 Other income 2,024 2,135 4,025 4,183 Total non-interest income 17,176 35,245 33,127 55,840 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 40,931 39,550 79,857 78,923 Occupancy expense of premises 4,764 4,734 9,611 9,768 Equipment expenses 3,760 3,559 7,877 7,095 Marketing 1,589 1,280 3,132 2,473 Outside data services 2,853 2,564 5,367 4,983 FDIC insurance 2,375 1,078 4,513 2,062 Amortization of intangible assets 1,269 1,466 2,575 2,974 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — 1,067 — 1,067 Professional fees and services 4,161 2,372 7,845 4,389 Other expenses 7,434 7,321 14,664 13,404 Total non-interest expense 69,136 64,991 135,441 127,138 Income before income tax expense 33,456 73,158 101,940 131,422 Income tax expense 8,711 18,358 25,942 32,687 Net income $ 24,745 $ 54,800 $ 75,998 $ 98,735 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 0.55 $ 1.21 $ 1.69 $ 2.18 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.55 $ 1.21 $ 1.69 $ 2.17 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.68 $ 0.68





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 159,156 $ 152,317 $ 146,332 $ 131,373 $ 114,901 $ 106,902 Interest expense 67,679 54,045 38,657 17,462 7,959 4,585 Tax-equivalent net interest income 91,477 98,272 107,675 113,911 106,942 102,317 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,006 970 1,032 951 992 866 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 5,055 (21,536 ) 10,801 18,890 3,046 1,635 Non-interest income 17,176 15,951 14,297 16,882 35,245 20,595 Non-interest expense 69,136 66,305 64,375 65,780 64,991 62,147 Income before income tax expense 33,456 68,484 45,764 45,172 73,158 58,264 Income tax expense 8,711 17,231 11,784 11,588 18,358 14,329 Net income $ 24,745 $ 51,253 $ 33,980 $ 33,584 $ 54,800 $ 43,935 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets 0.70 % 1.49 % 0.98 % 0.99 % 1.69 % 1.42 % Return on average common equity 6.46 % 13.93 % 9.23 % 8.96 % 14.97 % 11.83 % Return on average tangible common equity 8.93 % 19.10 % 12.91 % 12.49 % 20.83 % 16.45 % Net interest margin 2.73 % 2.99 % 3.26 % 3.53 % 3.49 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 64.22 % 58.55 % 53.23 % 50.66 % 46.03 % 50.92 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 38,511 $ 46,948 $ 56,565 $ 64,062 $ 76,204 $ 59,899 Core after-tax earnings $ 27,136 $ 52,253 $ 35,322 $ 35,695 $ 44,238 $ 45,050 Core return on average assets 0.77 % 1.52 % 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.37 % 1.45 % Core return on average common equity 7.09 % 14.20 % 9.60 % 9.53 % 12.09 % 12.13 % Core return on average tangible common equity 9.43 % 19.11 % 13.02 % 12.86 % 16.49 % 16.45 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 0.60 $ 1.16 $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 0.98 $ 0.99 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 60.68 % 56.87 % 51.46 % 48.18 % 49.79 % 49.34 % Per share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 24,712 $ 51,084 $ 33,866 $ 33,470 $ 54,606 $ 43,667 Basic net income per common share $ 0.55 $ 1.14 $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 0.97 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.55 $ 1.14 $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 0.96 Weighted average diluted common shares 44,888,759 44,872,582 44,828,827 44,780,560 45,111,693 45,333,292 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Non-interest income: Securities gains/ (losses) $ — $ — $ (393 ) $ 2 $ 38 $ 8 Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets — — — (183 ) 16,699 — Service charges on deposit accounts 2,606 2,388 2,419 2,591 2,467 2,326 Mortgage banking activities 1,817 1,245 783 1,566 1,483 2,298 Wealth management income 9,031 8,992 8,472 8,867 9,098 9,337 Insurance agency commissions — — — — 812 2,115 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,251 907 950 693 703 795 Bank card fees 447 418 463 438 1,810 1,668 Other income 2,024 2,001 1,603 2,908 2,135 2,048 Total non-interest income $ 17,176 $ 15,951 $ 14,297 $ 16,882 $ 35,245 $ 20,595 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 40,931 $ 38,926 $ 39,455 $ 40,126 $ 39,550 $ 39,373 Occupancy expense of premises 4,764 4,847 4,728 4,759 4,734 5,034 Equipment expenses 3,760 4,117 3,859 3,825 3,559 3,536 Marketing 1,589 1,543 1,354 1,370 1,280 1,193 Outside data services 2,853 2,514 2,707 2,509 2,564 2,419 FDIC insurance 2,375 2,138 1,462 1,268 1,078 984 Amortization of intangible assets 1,269 1,306 1,408 1,432 1,466 1,508 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — — — 1 1,067 — Professional fees and services 4,161 3,684 2,573 2,207 2,372 2,017 Other expenses 7,434 7,230 6,829 8,283 7,321 6,083 Total non-interest expense $ 69,136 $ 66,305 $ 64,375 $ 65,780 $ 64,991 $ 62,147





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,131,210 $ 5,167,456 $ 5,130,094 $ 5,066,843 $ 4,761,658 $ 4,388,275 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,770,135 1,769,928 1,775,037 1,743,724 1,767,326 1,692,253 Commercial AD&C loans 1,045,742 1,046,665 1,090,028 1,143,783 1,094,528 1,089,331 Commercial business loans 1,423,614 1,437,478 1,455,885 1,393,634 1,353,380 1,349,602 Residential mortgage loans 1,385,743 1,328,524 1,287,933 1,218,552 1,147,577 1,000,697 Residential construction loans 190,690 223,456 224,772 229,243 235,486 204,259 Consumer loans 422,505 421,734 432,957 423,034 426,335 419,911 Total loans 11,369,639 11,395,241 11,396,706 11,218,813 10,786,290 10,144,328 Allowance for credit losses - loans (120,287 ) (117,613 ) (136,242 ) (128,268 ) (113,670 ) (110,588 ) Loans held for sale 21,476 16,262 11,706 11,469 23,610 17,537 Investment securities 1,463,554 1,528,336 1,543,208 1,587,279 1,595,424 1,586,441 Total assets 13,994,545 14,129,007 13,833,119 13,765,597 13,303,009 12,967,416 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,079,896 3,228,678 3,673,300 3,993,480 4,129,440 4,039,797 Total deposits 10,958,922 11,075,991 10,953,421 10,749,486 10,969,461 10,852,794 Customer repurchase agreements 74,510 47,627 61,967 91,287 110,744 130,784 Total stockholders' equity 1,539,032 1,536,865 1,483,768 1,451,862 1,477,169 1,488,910 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,146,632 $ 5,136,204 $ 5,082,697 $ 4,898,683 $ 4,512,937 $ 4,220,246 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,773,039 1,769,680 1,753,351 1,755,891 1,727,325 1,683,557 Commercial AD&C loans 1,057,205 1,082,791 1,136,780 1,115,531 1,096,369 1,102,660 Commercial business loans 1,441,489 1,444,588 1,373,565 1,327,218 1,334,350 1,372,755 Residential mortgage loans 1,353,809 1,307,761 1,251,829 1,177,664 1,070,836 964,056 Residential construction loans 211,590 223,313 231,318 235,123 221,031 197,366 Consumer loans 423,306 424,122 426,134 422,963 421,022 424,859 Total loans 11,407,070 11,388,459 11,255,674 10,933,073 10,383,870 9,965,499 Loans held for sale 17,480 8,324 10,901 15,211 12,744 17,594 Investment securities 1,639,324 1,679,593 1,717,455 1,734,036 1,686,181 1,617,615 Interest-earning assets 13,423,589 13,316,165 13,134,234 12,833,758 12,283,834 11,859,803 Total assets 14,094,653 13,949,276 13,769,472 13,521,595 12,991,692 12,576,089 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,137,971 3,480,433 3,833,275 3,995,702 4,001,762 3,758,732 Total deposits 10,928,038 11,049,991 11,025,843 10,740,999 10,829,221 10,542,029 Customer repurchase agreements 58,382 60,626 74,797 104,742 122,728 131,487 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,257,652 8,806,720 8,310,278 7,892,230 7,377,045 7,163,641 Total stockholders' equity 1,535,465 1,491,929 1,460,254 1,486,427 1,468,036 1,506,516 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 10.89 % 10.70 % 10.61 % 10.99 % 11.30 % 11.98 % Average investment securities to average earning assets 12.21 % 12.61 % 13.08 % 13.51 % 13.73 % 13.64 % Average loans to average earning assets 84.98 % 85.52 % 85.70 % 85.19 % 84.53 % 84.03 % Loans to assets 81.24 % 80.65 % 82.39 % 81.50 % 81.08 % 78.23 % Loans to deposits 103.75 % 102.88 % 104.05 % 104.37 % 98.33 % 93.47 % Assets under management $ 5,742,888 $ 5,477,560 $ 5,255,306 $ 4,969,092 $ 5,171,321 $ 5,793,787 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage(1) 9.42 % 9.44 % 9.33 % 9.33 % 9.53 % 9.66 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.69 % 10.53 % 10.23 % 10.18 % 10.42 % 10.78 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.69 % 10.53 % 10.23 % 10.18 % 10.42 % 10.78 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 14.66 % 14.43 % 14.20 % 14.15 % 14.46 % 15.02 % Book value per common share $ 34.31 $ 34.37 $ 33.23 $ 32.52 $ 33.10 $ 32.97 Outstanding common shares 44,862,369 44,712,497 44,657,054 44,644,269 44,629,697 45,162,908





(1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2023.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED 2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ 215 $ — $ — $ — $ — Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — — — — Commercial business 29 3,002 1,002 1,966 — — Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 692 352 — 167 353 296 Residential construction — — — — — — Consumer — — — 34 — — Total loans 90 days past due 721 3,569 1,002 2,167 353 296 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 20,381 15,451 9,943 14,038 11,245 11,743 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 4,846 4,949 5,019 6,294 7,869 8,083 Commercial AD&C 569 — — — 1,353 1,081 Commercial business 9,393 9,443 7,322 7,198 7,542 8,357 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 10,153 8,935 7,439 7,514 7,305 8,148 Residential construction — — — — 1 51 Consumer 3,396 4,900 5,059 5,173 5,692 6,406 Total non-accrual loans 48,738 43,678 34,782 40,217 41,007 43,869 Total restructured loans - accruing(1) — — 3,575 2,077 2,119 2,161 Total non-performing loans 49,459 47,247 39,359 44,461 43,479 46,326 Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 611 645 645 739 739 1,034 Total non-performing assets $ 50,070 $ 47,892 $ 40,004 $ 45,200 $ 44,218 $ 47,360





For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 43,678 $ 34,782 $ 40,217 $ 41,007 $ 43,869 $ 46,086 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO — — — — — — Non-accrual balances charged-off (2,049 ) (126 ) (22 ) (197 ) (376 ) (265 ) Net payments or draws (1,654 ) (10,212 ) (9,535 ) (3,509 ) (3,234 ) (2,787 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 9,276 19,714 5,467 4,212 948 1,503 Non-accrual loans brought current (513 ) (480 ) (1,345 ) (1,296 ) (200 ) (668 ) Balance at end of period $ 48,738 $ 43,678 $ 34,782 $ 40,217 $ 41,007 $ 43,869 Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 117,613 $ 136,242 $ 128,268 $ 113,670 $ 110,588 $ 109,145 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans 4,454 (18,945 ) 7,907 14,092 3,046 1,635 Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (14 ) (5 ) (1 ) — (300 ) (19 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate (27 ) (26 ) (27 ) (10 ) (12 ) — Commercial AD&C — — — — — — Commercial business 363 (127 ) (13 ) (512 ) 331 111 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 35 21 (50 ) (8 ) (9 ) 120 Residential construction — — — (3 ) (5 ) — Consumer 1,423 (179 ) 24 27 (41 ) (20 ) Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 1,780 (316 ) (67 ) (506 ) (36 ) 192 Balance at the end of period $ 120,287 $ 117,613 $ 136,242 $ 128,268 $ 113,670 $ 110,588 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.46 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.05 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 243.21 % 248.93 % 346.15 % 288.50 % 261.44 % 238.72 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.06 % (0.01 )% — % (0.02 )% — % 0.01 %





(1) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2022-02, which eliminated the accounting and recognition of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs").





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,146,632 $ 58,784 4.58 % $ 4,512,937 $ 45,148 4.01 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,773,039 20,575 4.65 1,727,325 19,410 4.51 Commercial AD&C loans 1,057,205 20,663 7.84 1,096,369 11,727 4.29 Commercial business loans 1,441,489 22,715 6.32 1,334,350 15,820 4.76 Total commercial loans 9,418,365 122,737 5.23 8,670,981 92,105 4.26 Residential mortgage loans 1,353,809 11,957 3.53 1,070,836 8,878 3.32 Residential construction loans 211,590 1,808 3.43 221,031 1,710 3.10 Consumer loans 423,306 8,325 7.89 421,022 3,992 3.80 Total residential and consumer loans 1,988,705 22,090 4.45 1,712,889 14,580 3.41 Total loans(2) 11,407,070 144,827 5.09 10,383,870 106,685 4.12 Loans held for sale 17,480 307 7.04 12,744 145 4.56 Taxable securities 1,289,529 6,848 2.12 1,195,129 4,630 1.55 Tax-advantaged securities 349,795 2,248 2.57 491,052 3,082 2.51 Total investment securities(3) 1,639,324 9,096 2.22 1,686,181 7,712 1.83 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 359,093 4,922 5.50 200,560 358 0.72 Federal funds sold 622 4 2.87 479 1 0.81 Total interest-earning assets 13,423,589 159,156 4.75 12,283,834 114,901 3.75 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (117,587 ) (112,656 ) Cash and due from banks 96,487 84,931 Premises and equipment, net 70,691 62,422 Other assets 621,473 673,161 Total assets $ 14,094,653 $ 12,991,692 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,439,418 $ 3,606 1.00 % $ 1,488,034 $ 414 0.11 % Regular savings deposits 609,721 1,897 1.25 559,906 22 0.02 Money market savings deposits 3,041,652 22,516 2.97 3,376,742 1,497 0.18 Time deposits 2,699,276 23,306 3.46 1,402,777 1,862 0.53 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,790,067 51,325 2.64 6,827,459 3,795 0.22 Repurchase agreements 58,382 184 1.26 122,728 35 0.11 Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 320,661 4,007 5.01 53,055 166 1.26 Advances from FHLB 718,132 8,216 4.59 3,809 17 1.74 Subordinated debt 370,410 3,947 4.26 369,994 3,946 4.27 Total borrowings 1,467,585 16,354 4.47 549,586 4,164 3.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,257,652 67,679 2.93 7,377,045 7,959 0.43 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,137,971 4,001,762 Other liabilities 163,565 144,849 Stockholders' equity 1,535,465 1,468,036 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,094,653 $ 12,991,692 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 91,477 1.82 % $ 106,942 3.32 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,006 992 Net interest income $ 90,471 $ 105,950 Interest income/earning assets 4.75 % 3.75 % Interest expense/earning assets 2.02 0.26 Net interest margin 2.73 % 3.49 %





(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2023 and 2022, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $1.0 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,141,447 $ 116,585 4.57 % $ 4,367,400 $ 86,782 4.01 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,771,369 40,173 4.57 1,705,562 37,842 4.47 Commercial AD&C loans 1,069,927 40,502 7.63 1,099,498 22,320 4.09 Commercial business loans 1,443,030 44,915 6.28 1,353,446 32,174 4.79 Total commercial loans 9,425,773 242,175 5.18 8,525,906 179,118 4.24 Residential mortgage loans 1,330,912 23,375 3.51 1,017,741 16,652 3.27 Residential construction loans 217,419 3,622 3.36 209,264 3,267 3.15 Consumer loans 423,711 15,912 7.57 422,929 7,581 3.61 Total residential and consumer loans 1,972,042 42,909 4.37 1,649,934 27,500 3.34 Total loans(2) 11,397,815 285,084 5.04 10,175,840 206,618 4.09 Loans held for sale 12,927 459 7.10 15,155 343 4.53 Taxable securities 1,293,626 13,856 2.14 1,180,168 8,737 1.48 Tax-advantaged securities 365,721 4,458 2.44 471,919 5,633 2.39 Total investment securities(3) 1,659,347 18,314 2.21 1,652,087 14,370 1.74 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 299,606 7,608 5.12 229,257 471 0.41 Federal funds sold 477 8 3.50 650 1 0.43 Total interest-earning assets 13,370,172 311,473 4.69 12,072,989 221,803 3.70 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (127,189 ) (111,302 ) Cash and due from banks 95,776 75,750 Premises and equipment, net 69,202 61,733 Other assets 614,403 685,870 Total assets $ 14,022,364 $ 12,785,040 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,410,797 $ 6,236 0.89 % $ 1,494,809 $ 572 0.08 % Regular savings deposits 557,830 2,260 0.82 553,435 41 0.01 Money market savings deposits 3,170,010 43,854 2.79 3,401,641 2,122 0.13 Time deposits 2,541,784 39,763 3.15 1,355,615 3,353 0.50 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,680,421 92,113 2.42 6,805,500 6,088 0.18 Repurchase agreements 59,498 205 0.69 127,083 74 0.12 Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 246,354 6,090 4.99 49,271 181 0.74 Advances from FHLB 676,823 15,423 4.60 1,915 17 1.74 Subordinated debt 370,334 7,893 4.26 287,164 6,184 4.31 Total borrowings 1,353,009 29,611 4.41 465,433 6,456 2.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,033,430 121,724 2.72 7,270,933 12,544 0.35 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,308,256 3,880,919 Other liabilities 166,861 146,018 Stockholders' equity 1,513,817 1,487,170 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,022,364 $ 12,785,040 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 189,749 1.97 % $ 209,259 3.35 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,976 1,858 Net interest income $ 187,773 $ 207,401 Interest income/earning assets 4.69 % 3.70 % Interest expense/earning assets 1.83 0.21 Net interest margin 2.86 % 3.49 %



