Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $14.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $15.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $8.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (2nd Quarter 2023 versus 1st Quarter 2023)

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $40.1 million compared to $40.5 million – net interest margin increased from 4.04% to 4.05% - total deposit cost increased 17 basis points to 43 basis points
  • Loan balances grew $75.3 million, or 2.9% (average), and $30.1 million, or 1.1% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances (including repurchase agreements) declined $89.2 million, or 2.3% (average), and $16.9 million, or 0.4% (end of period)
  • Continued strong credit quality metrics – lower provision expense of $0.9 million reflected lower loan growth and net loan charge-offs (7 basis points of average loans) – the allowance coverage ratio increased from 1.01% to 1.05%
  • Noninterest income increased $0.7 million, or 2.8%, due to higher wealth management fees, deposit fees, and bankcard fees. Total revenues and earnings (break-even) at Capital City Home Loans were comparable to the prior quarter and included a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights
  • Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million, or 5.1%, primarily due to a $1.8 million gain on the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2023. A consulting payment of $0.8 million related to the negotiation of our core processing system outsourcing contract and a $0.3 million gain related to our supplemental executive retirement plan also impacted noninterest expense for the second quarter
  • Tangible book value per share increased $0.59, or 3.2%, driven by strong earnings – net unrealized loss on available for sale securities remained stable
  • Repurchased 40,495 shares of common stock for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 25,241 shares for the first quarter of 2023

“Capital City realized another solid quarter of earnings and growth in tangible book value,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “I feel good about our fundamental performance factors – our margin and credit quality have remained stable, we’ve realized nice loan growth, and our deposit balances have behaved as expected. We anticipate that funding pressures will continue for the industry into the second half of the year, but I continue to feel good about our balance sheet positioning and the value that our core deposit franchise contributes to our performance.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $40.1 million, compared to $40.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $28.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease reflected higher deposit interest expense and a lower level of interest income from overnight funds, partially offset by higher loan interest due to loan growth and higher interest rates. For the first six months of 2023, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $80.6 million compared to $53.2 million for the same period of 2022. The increases over both prior year periods were driven by strong loan growth and higher interest rates across a majority of our earning assets.

Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 4.05%, an increase of one basis point over the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 118 basis points over the second quarter of 2022. For the month of June 2023, our net interest margin was 4.06%. For the first six months of 2023, our net interest margin was 4.04%, an increase of 133 basis points over the same period of 2022. The increase compared to all prior periods reflected a combination of higher interest rates and loan growth, partially offset by a higher cost of deposits. For the second quarter of 2023, our cost of funds was 51 basis points, an increase of 16 basis points over the first quarter of 2023 and 41 basis points over the second quarter of 2022. Our total cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 43 basis points, 26 basis points, and 3 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

We recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the provision compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a lower level of loan growth and a decrease in net loan charge-offs. For the first six months of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.3 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2022. The release of reserves held for pandemic related losses favorably impacted our provision in 2022. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $22.9 million compared to $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The $0.7 million increase over the first quarter of 2023 reflected an increase in other income of $1.4 million, wealth management fees of $0.2 million, deposit fees of $0.1 million, and bankcard fees of $0.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking revenues of $1.1 million. The increase in other income was attributable to a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights. The decrease in mortgage banking revenues was attributable to a lower gain on sale margin.    

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, the $2.0 million decrease in noninterest income reflected decreases in mortgage banking revenues of $3.2 million, wealth management fees of $0.3 million, deposit fees of $0.1 million, and bank card fees of $0.2 million, partially offset by an increase in other income of $1.8 million. The decrease in mortgage banking revenues was attributable to a lower gain on sale margin. The increase in other income was primarily related to a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights. For the first six months of 2023, noninterest income totaled $45.1 million compared to $50.7 million for the same period of 2022 with the $5.6 million decrease primarily attributable to lower mortgage banking revenues of $5.2 million and wealth management fees of $2.4 million, partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in other income. The decrease in mortgage banking revenues was attributable to a lower gain on sale margin. The decrease in wealth management fees was driven by a decrease in insurance commissions due to the sale of large policies in 2022. The increase in other income was primarily due to a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights, and increases in miscellaneous income of $0.4 million, loan servicing fees of $0.2 million, and miscellaneous loan fees of $0.1 million.  

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $42.5 million compared to $40.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the $2.1 million increase was primarily due to an increase in other expense of $2.8 million that was partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in compensation expense. The unfavorable variance in other expense reflected a $1.8 million gain from the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2023. Further, the second quarter of 2023 included a $0.8 million expense related to a consulting engagement to assist in negotiating a multi-year contract for the outsourcing of our core processing system as well as higher expense for advertising and travel/entertainment totaling $0.3 million, and $0.2 million related to our VISA (class B shares) swap. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.3 million gain related to our supplemental executive retirement plan. The decrease in compensation expense was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense and a $0.2 million decrease in other associate benefit expense.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, the $2.0 million increase in noninterest expense reflected a $1.8 million increase in other expense and occupancy expense of $0.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in compensation expense of $0.5 million. For the first six months of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $83.0 million compared to $79.7 million for the same period of 2022 with the $3.3 million increase attributable to an increase in other expense of $1.6 million increase, occupancy expense of $1.4 million, and compensation expense of $0.3 million. The increase in other expense over both prior year periods was primarily related to the previously mentioned consulting payment of $0.8 million made in the second quarter of 2023 and increases in pension plan expense (non-service-related component), FDIC insurance fees, and loan servicing (for residential loans). The aforementioned gain from the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2023 partially offset these increases for the six-month period comparison. The addition of four new banking offices since mid/late 2022 and higher property/equipment insurance premiums drove the increase in occupancy expense for both prior period comparisons. The favorable variance in compensation expense versus the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $0.7 million decrease in pension plan expense (service cost) that was partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in associate insurance expense which reflected an increase in premiums. The slight unfavorable variance in compensation expense versus the six-month period of 2022 reflected an increase in salary expense of $1.0 million (primarily the addition of staffing in our new markets), associate insurance expense of $0.3 million, and stock-based compensation of $0.3 million, that was partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in pension plan expense (service cost).

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $3.5 million (effective rate of 19.6%) for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $4.1 million (effective rate of 21.7%) for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.2 million (effective rate of 19.4%) for the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, we realized income tax expense of $7.7 million (effective rate of 20.6%) compared to $4.4 million (effective rate of 19.6%) for the same period of 2022. The decrease in our effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 reflected tax benefit accrued from an investment in a solar tax credit equity fund. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 20-21% for 2023.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.975 billion for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $87.9 million, or 2.2%, from the first quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $57.9 million, or 1.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from both prior periods was attributable to lower deposit balances (see below – Deposits). The mix of earning assets continues to improve as overnight funds are being utilized to fund loan growth.

Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) increased $75.3 million, or 2.9%, over the first quarter of 2023 and $218.3 million, or 9.0%, over the fourth quarter of 2022. Period end loans increased $30.1 million, or 1.1%, over the first quarter of 2023 and $141.8 million, or 5.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to both prior periods, the growth was primarily in the residential real estate and commercial real estate categories and was partially offset by lower indirect auto and home equity loan balances.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $28.0 million compared to $26.5 million at March 31, 2023 and $24.7 million at December 31, 2022. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The increase in the allowance was driven primarily by loan growth. At June 30, 2023, the allowance represented 1.05% of HFI loans compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2023, and 0.98% at December 31, 2022.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics remained strong for the quarter. Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $6.6 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $4.6 million at March 31, 2023 and $2.7 million at December 31, 2022.  At June 30, 2023, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets equaled 0.15%, compared to 0.10% at March 31, 2023 and 0.06% at December 31, 2022.   Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.6 million at June 30, 2023, a $2.0 million increase over March 31, 2023 and a $4.3 million increase over December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the addition of one large residential loan ($1.1 million) to nonaccrual status which was adequately secured and reserved for. Further, classified loans totaled $15.0 million at June 30, 2023, a $2.8 million increase over March 31, 2023 and a $4.4 million decrease from December 31, 2022.   

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.720 billion for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $97.8 million, or 2.6%, from the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $83.5 million, or 2.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to both prior periods, the decreases were primarily attributable to lower noninterest bearing and savings balances, primarily offset by higher money market balances. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease in NOW account balances reflected the seasonal decline in our public funds balances. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the increase in NOW accounts reflected higher average public funds balances which begin to build in December and affect the average comparison.

At June 30, 2023, total deposits were $3.789 billion, a decrease of $35.1 million, or 0.9%, from March 31, 2023 and $150.5 million, or 3.8%, from December 31, 2022. The June 30, 2023 deposit balance included a $103 million short-term deposit (in the NOW category) made late in June by a municipal client. Compared to both prior periods, the decreases were primarily attributable to lower noninterest bearing balances, savings balances, and NOW balances (primarily public funds, excluding the previously mentioned large municipal client deposit), primarily offset by higher money market balances.

For comparison to the prior periods, both the average and period-end balance variances in noninterest bearing and savings balances generally reflected higher tax payments made by clients in April, continued client spend of stimulus savings, the migration (re-mix) of balances to an interest-bearing product type (primarily money market accounts), and clients seeking higher yielding investment products outside of the Bank, including the migration of $13 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $43 million in the first six months of 2023 to our wealth management division.

Repurchase agreement balances averaged $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.5 million over the first quarter of 2023 and $9.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2023, repurchase agreement balances were $22.6 million compared to $4.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $6.6 million at December 31, 2022.

Liquidity

The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $218.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $361.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $469.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The declining overnight funds position reflected growth in average loans and lower average deposit balances.
    
At June 30, 2023, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.506 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $285 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and through brokered deposits.

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source and have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities.  Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities.  At June 30, 2023, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 3.07 years and 2.76 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized pre-tax loss of $28.5 million.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $420.8 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $411.2 million at March 31, 2023 and $394.0 million at December 31, 2022. For the first six months of 2023, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to common shareowners of $29.5 million, a $4.2 million decrease in the unrealized loss on investment securities, the issuance of stock of $2.1 million, and stock compensation accretion of $0.5 million. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $6.1 million ($0.36 per share), the repurchase of stock of $2.0 million (65,736 shares), net adjustments totaling $1.2 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and a $0.2 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt.

At June 30, 2023, our total risk-based capital ratio was 15.95% compared to 15.53% at March 31, 2023 and 15.52% at December 31, 2022. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.02%, 12.68%, and 12.64%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 9.74%, 9.28%, and 9.06%, respectively, on these dates. At June 30, 2023, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 7.61% at June 30, 2023 compared to 7.37% and 6.79% at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.   If our unrealized HTM securities losses of $30.0 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 6.91%.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 99 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: our ability to successfully manage credit risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry; legislative or regulatory changes; adverse developments in the financial services industry generally, such as the recent bank failures and any related impacts on depositor behavior; the effects of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits and the competition for deposits on our funding costs, net interest margin and ability to replace maturing deposits and advances, as necessary; the effects of actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our allowance for credit losses, deferred tax asset valuation and pension plan; changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines; the frequency and magnitude of foreclosure of our loans; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of loan segments, geographic and industry concentrations; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; our ability to declare and pay dividends, the payment of which is subject to our capital requirements; changes in the securities and real estate markets; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; uncertainty in the pricing of residential mortgage loans that we sell, as well as competition for the mortgage servicing rights related to these loans and related interest rate risk or price risk resulting from retaining mortgage servicing rights and the potential effects of higher interest rates on our loan origination volumes; the effect of corporate restructuring, acquisitions or dispositions, including the actual restructuring and other related charges and the failure to achieve the expected gains, revenue growth or expense savings from such corporate restructuring, acquisitions or dispositions; the effects of natural disasters, harsh weather conditions (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest or other geopolitical events; our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate; the willingness of clients to accept third-party products and services rather than our products and services and vice versa; increased competition and its effect on pricing; technological changes; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory proceedings; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; growth and profitability of our noninterest income; the limited trading activity of our common stock; the concentration of ownership of our common stock; anti-takeover provisions under federal and state law as well as our Articles of Incorporation and our Bylaws; other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)Jun 30, 2023Mar 31, 2023Dec 31, 2022Sep 30, 2022Jun 30, 2022
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $420,779 $411,240 $394,016 $373,165 $371,675 
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)  93,013  93,053  93,093  93,133  93,173 
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)A 327,766  318,187  300,923  280,032  278,502 
Total Assets (GAAP)  4,399,563  4,409,742  4,525,958  4,332,671  4,354,297 
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)  93,013  93,053  93,093  93,133  93,173 
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)B$4,306,550 $4,316,689 $4,432,865 $4,239,538 $4,261,124 
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)A/B 7.61% 7.37% 6.79% 6.61% 6.54%
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)C 17,026,360  17,049,913  17,039,401  16,998,177  16,981,614 
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)A/C$19.25 $18.66 $17.66 $16.47 $16.40 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.           
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS           
Unaudited           
            
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 
EARNINGS           
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners$14,551$14,954$8,713 29,505$17,168 
Diluted Net Income Per Share$0.85$0.88$0.51 1.73$1.01 
PERFORMANCE           
Return on Average Assets (annualized) 1.35%1.37%0.81%1.36%0.81%
Return on Average Equity (annualized) 13.94 15.01 9.36 14.46 9.14 
Net Interest Margin 4.05 4.04 2.87 4.04 2.71 
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 36.38 35.52 46.78 35.95 48.89 
Efficiency Ratio 67.55%64.48%75.96%66.02%76.73%
CAPITAL ADEQUACY           
Tier 1 Capital 14.84%14.51%15.13%14.84%15.13%
Total Capital 15.95 15.53 16.07 15.95 16.07 
Leverage 9.74 9.28 8.77 9.74 8.77 
Common Equity Tier 1 13.02 12.68 13.07 13.02 13.07 
Tangible Common Equity (1) 7.61 7.37 6.54 7.61 6.54 
Equity to Assets 9.56%9.33%8.54%9.56%8.54%
ASSET QUALITY           
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 422.23%577.63%677.57%422.23%677.57%
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI 1.05 1.01 0.96 1.05 0.96 
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI 0.07 0.24 0.22 0.15 0.19 
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO 0.25 0.17 0.15 0.25 0.15 
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.15%0.10%0.07%0.15%0.07%
STOCK PERFORMANCE           
High$34.16$36.86$28.55 36.86$28.88 
Low 28.03 28.18 24.43 28.03 24.43 
Close$30.64$29.31$27.89 30.64$27.89 
Average Daily Trading Volume 33,412 41,737 25,342 37,574 24,681 
            
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.    
            


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION      
Unaudited          
           
 2023  2022 
(Dollars in thousands)Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter
ASSETS          
Cash and Due From Banks$83,679 $84,549 $72,114 $72,686 $91,209 
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 285,129  303,403  528,536  497,679  603,315 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 368,808  387,952  600,650  570,365  694,524 
           
Investment Securities Available for Sale 386,220  402,943  413,294  416,745  601,405 
Investment Securities Held to Maturity 641,398  651,755  660,744  676,178  528,258 
Other Equity Securities 1,703  1,883  10  1,349  900 
Total Investment Securities 1,029,321  1,056,581  1,074,048  1,094,272  1,130,563 
           
Loans Held for Sale 67,908  55,118  54,635  50,304  48,708 
           
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):          
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 227,219  236,263  247,362  246,304  247,902 
Real Estate - Construction 226,404  253,903  234,519  237,718  225,664 
Real Estate - Commercial 831,285  798,438  782,557  715,870  699,093 
Real Estate - Residential 876,867  827,124  721,759  573,963  478,121 
Real Estate - Home Equity 203,150  207,241  208,120  202,512  194,658 
Consumer 295,646  305,324  324,450  347,949  359,906 
Other Loans 5,425  7,660  5,346  20,822  6,854 
Overdrafts 1,007  931  1,067  1,047  1,455 
Total Loans Held for Investment 2,667,003  2,636,884  2,525,180  2,346,185  2,213,653 
Allowance for Credit Losses (27,964) (26,507) (24,736) (22,510) (21,281)
Loans Held for Investment, Net 2,639,039  2,610,377  2,500,444  2,323,675  2,192,372 
           
Premises and Equipment, Net 82,062  82,055  82,138  81,736  82,932 
Goodwill and Other Intangibles 93,013  93,053  93,093  93,133  93,173 
Other Real Estate Owned 1  13  431  13  90 
Other Assets 119,411  124,593  120,519  119,173  111,935 
Total Other Assets 294,487  299,714  296,181  294,055  288,130 
Total Assets$4,399,563 $4,409,742 $4,525,958 $4,332,671 $4,354,297 
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Noninterest Bearing Deposits$1,520,134 $1,601,388 $1,653,620 $1,737,046 $1,724,671 
NOW Accounts 1,269,839  1,242,721  1,290,494  990,021  1,036,757 
Money Market Accounts 321,743  271,880  267,383  292,932  289,337 
Savings Accounts 590,245  617,310  637,374  646,526  639,594 
Certificates of Deposit 86,905  90,621  90,446  92,853  95,899 
Total Deposits 3,788,866  3,823,920  3,939,317  3,759,378  3,786,258 
           
Repurchase Agreements 22,619  4,429  6,583  6,943  3,807 
Other Short-Term Borrowings 28,054  22,203  50,210  45,328  35,656 
Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887  52,887  52,887  52,887  52,887 
Other Long-Term Borrowings 414  463  513  562  612 
Other Liabilities 77,192  85,878  73,675  84,657  93,319 
Total Liabilities 3,970,032  3,989,780  4,123,185  3,949,755  3,972,539 
           
Temporary Equity 8,752  8,722  8,757  9,751  10,083 
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY          
Common Stock 170  170  170  170  170 
Additional Paid-In Capital 36,853  37,512  37,331  36,234  35,738 
Retained Earnings 417,128  405,634  393,744  384,964  376,532 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (33,372) (32,076) (37,229) (48,203) (40,765)
Total Shareowners' Equity 420,779  411,240  394,016  373,165  371,675 
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity$4,399,563 $4,409,742 $4,525,958 $4,332,671 $4,354,297 
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Earning Assets$4,049,361 $4,051,987 $4,182,399 $3,988,440 $3,996,238 
Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,350,087  2,298,085  2,389,307  2,121,109  2,150,742 
Book Value Per Diluted Share$24.71 $24.12 $23.12 $21.95 $21.89 
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 19.25  18.66  17.66  16.47  16.40 
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 16,992  17,022  16,987  16,962  16,959 
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 17,026  17,050  17,039  16,998  16,982 
(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.


               
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS           
Unaudited              
               
  2023 2022  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 2023 2022 
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans, including Fees$37,477 $34,880$31,916$27,761$24,072 $72,357$46,205 
Investment Securities 4,815  4,924 4,847 4,372 3,840  9,739 6,736 
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 2,782  4,111 4,463 3,231 1,408  6,893 1,817 
Total Interest Income 45,074  43,915 41,226 35,364 29,320  88,989 54,758 
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits 4,008  2,488 1,902 1,052 266  6,496 490 
Repurchase Agreements 115  9 7 5 -  124 1 
Other Short-Term Borrowings 336  452 683 531 343  788 534 
Subordinated Notes Payable 604  571 522 443 370  1,175 687 
Other Long-Term Borrowings 5  6 8 6 8  11 17 
Total Interest Expense 5,068  3,526 3,122 2,037 987  8,594 1,729 
Net Interest Income 40,006  40,389 38,104 33,327 28,333  80,395 53,029 
Provision for Credit Losses 2,219  3,130 3,521 2,099 1,542  5,349 1,542 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 37,787  37,259 34,583 31,228 26,791  75,046 51,487 
NONINTEREST INCOME              
Deposit Fees 5,326  5,239 5,536 5,947 5,447  10,565 10,638 
Bank Card Fees 3,795  3,726 3,744 3,860 4,034  7,521 7,797 
Wealth Management Fees 4,149  3,928 3,649 3,937 4,403  8,077 10,473 
Mortgage Banking Revenues 5,837  6,995 5,497 7,116 9,065  12,832 18,011 
Other 3,766  2,360 2,546 2,074 1,954  6,126 3,802 
Total Noninterest Income 22,873  22,248 20,972 22,934 24,903  45,121 50,721 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE              
Compensation 24,884  25,636 25,565 24,738 25,383  50,520 50,239 
Occupancy, Net 6,820  6,762 6,253 6,153 6,075  13,582 12,168 
Other 10,830  8,057 10,469 8,919 9,040  18,887 17,324 
Total Noninterest Expense 42,534  40,455 42,287 39,810 40,498  82,989 79,731 
OPERATING PROFIT 18,126  19,052 13,268 14,352 11,196  37,178 22,477 
Income Tax Expense 3,544  4,133 2,599 3,074 2,177  7,677 4,412 
Net Income 14,582  14,919 10,669 11,278 9,019  29,501 18,065 
Pre-Tax Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (31) 35 995 37 (306) 4 (897)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS		$14,551 $14,954$11,664$11,315$8,713 $29,505$17,168 
PER COMMON SHARE              
Basic Net Income$0.86 $0.88$0.69$0.67$0.51 $1.73$1.01 
Diluted Net Income 0.85  0.88 0.68 0.67 0.51  1.73 1.01 
Cash Dividend$0.18 $0.18$0.17$0.17$0.16 $0.36$0.32 
AVERAGE SHARES              
Basic 17,002  17,016 16,963 16,960 16,949  17,009 16,940 
Diluted 17,036  17,045 17,016 16,996 16,971  17,041 16,958 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.              
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")            
AND CREDIT QUALITY              
Unaudited              
               
  2023  2022  Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 2023  2022 
ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS              
Balance at Beginning of Period$26,507 $24,736 $22,510 $21,281 $20,756 $24,736 $21,606 
Provision for Credit Losses 1,944  3,291  3,543  1,931  1,670  5,235  1,591 
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) 487  1,520  1,317  702  1,145  2,007  1,916 
Balance at End of Period$27,964 $26,507 $24,736 $22,510 $21,281 $27,964 $21,281 
As a % of Loans HFI 1.05% 1.01% 0.98% 0.96% 0.96% 1.05% 0.96%
As a % of Nonperforming Loans 422.23% 577.63% 1,076.89% 934.53% 677.57% 422.23% 677.57%
ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS              
Balance at Beginning of Period 2,833 $2,989 $3,012 $2,853 $2,976 $2,989 $2,897 
Provision for Credit Losses 287  (156) (23) 159  (123) 131  (44)
Balance at End of Period(1) 3,120  2,833  2,989  3,012  2,853  3,120  2,853 
ACL - DEBT SECURITIES              
Provision for Credit Losses$(12)$(5)$1 $9 $(5)$(17)$(5)
CHARGE-OFFS              
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural$54 $164 $129 $2 $1,104 $218 $1,177 
Real Estate - Construction -  -  -  -  -  -  - 
Real Estate - Commercial -  120  88  1  -  120  266 
Real Estate - Home Equity 39  -  160  -  -  39  33 
Consumer 993  1,732  976  770  533  2,725  1,155 
Overdrafts 894  634  720  989  660  1,528  1,440 
Total Charge-Offs$1,980 $2,650 $2,073 $1,762 $2,297 $4,630 $4,071 
RECOVERIES              
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural$71 $95 $25 $58 $59 $166 $224 
Real Estate - Construction 1  1  -  2  -  2  8 
Real Estate - Commercial 11  8  13  8  56  19  85 
Real Estate - Residential 132  57  98  44  115  189  142 
Real Estate - Home Equity 131  25  36  22  67  156  125 
Consumer 514  571  175  260  453  1,085  636 
Overdrafts 633  373  409  666  402  1,006  935 
Total Recoveries$1,493 $1,130 $756 $1,060 $1,152 $2,623 $2,155 
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)$487 $1,520 $1,317 $702 $1,145 $2,007 $1,916 
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2) 0.07% 0.24% 0.21% 0.12% 0.22% 0.15% 0.19%
CREDIT QUALITY              
Nonaccruing Loans$6,623 $4,589 $2,297 $2,409 $3,141     
Other Real Estate Owned 1  13  431  13  90     
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")$6,624 $4,602 $2,728 $2,422 $3,231     
               
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days$4,207 $5,061 $7,829 $6,263 $3,554     
Past Due Loans 90 Days or More -  -  -  -  -     
Classified Loans 14,973  12,179  19,342  20,988  19,620     
               
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI 0.25% 0.17% 0.09% 0.10% 0.14%    
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate 0.25% 0.17% 0.11% 0.10% 0.15%    
NPAs as a % of Total Assets 0.15% 0.10% 0.06% 0.06% 0.07%    
               
(1) Recorded in other liabilities              
(2) Annualized              




CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                                             
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES                                             
Unaudited                                                   
                                                    
  Second Quarter 2023  First Quarter 2023  Fourth Quarter 2022  Third Quarter 2022  Second Quarter 2022   Jun 2023 YTD  Jun 2022 YTD 
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  
ASSETS:                                                   
Loans Held for Sale$54,350 $801 5.90%$55,110 $644 4.74%$42,910 $581 5.38%$55,164  486 4.82%$52,860 $711 4.44% $54,728 $1,445 5.32%$47,959 $1,108 4.66% 
Loans Held for Investment(1) 2,657,693  36,758 5.55  2,582,395  34,331 5.39  2,439,379  31,418 5.11  2,264,075  27,354 4.76  2,084,679  23,433 4.53   2,620,252  71,089 5.47  2,024,463  45,244 4.51  
                                                    
Investment Securities                                                   
Taxable Investment Securities 1,041,202  4,804 1.84  1,061,372  4,912 1.86  1,078,265  4,835 1.78  1,117,789  4,359 1.55  1,142,269  3,834 1.34   1,051,232  9,716 1.85  1,099,739  6,723 1.22  
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1) 2,656  16 2.47  2,840  17 2.36  2,827  17 2.36  2,939  17 2.30  2,488  10 1.73   2,747  33 2.41  2,449  20 1.67  
                                                    
Total Investment Securities 1,043,858  4,820 1.84  1,064,212  4,929 1.86  1,081,092  4,852 1.78  1,120,728  4,376 1.55  1,144,757  3,844 1.34   1,053,979  9,749 1.85  1,102,188  6,743 1.23  
                                                    
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 218,902  2,782 5.10  360,971  4,111 4.62  469,352  4,463 3.77  569,984  3,231 2.25  691,925  1,408 0.82   289,543  6,893 4.80  782,011  1,817 0.47  
                                                    
Total Earning Assets 3,974,803 $45,161 4.56% 4,062,688 $44,015 4.39% 4,032,733 $41,314 4.07% 4,009,951 $35,447 3.51% 3,974,221 $29,396 2.97%  4,018,502 $89,176 4.47% 3,956,621 $54,912 2.80% 
                                                    
Cash and Due From Banks 75,854       74,639       74,178       79,527       79,730        75,250       77,007       
Allowance for Credit Losses (27,893)      (25,637)      (22,596)      (21,509)      (20,984)       (26,771)      (21,318)      
Other Assets 297,837       300,175       297,510       289,709       288,421        298,999       281,922       
                                                    
Total Assets$4,320,601      $4,411,865      $4,381,825      $4,357,678      $4,321,388       $4,365,980      $4,294,232       
                                                    
LIABILITIES:                                                   
Noninterest Bearing Deposits$1,539,877      $1,601,750      $1,662,443      $1,726,918      $1,722,325       $1,570,642      $1,687,524       
NOW Accounts 1,200,400 $3,038 1.01% 1,228,928 $2,152 0.71% 1,133,733 $1,725 0.60% 1,016,475 $868 0.34% 1,033,190 $120 0.05%  1,214,585 $5,190 0.86% 1,056,419 $206 0.04% 
Money Market Accounts 288,466  747 1.04  267,573  208 0.31  273,328  63 0.09  288,758  71 0.10  286,210  36 0.05   278,077  955 0.69  285,810  69 0.05  
Savings Accounts 602,848  120 0.08  629,388  76 0.05  641,153  80 0.05  643,640  80 0.05  628,472  77 0.05   616,045  196 0.06  613,996  149 0.05  
Time Deposits 87,973  103 0.47  89,675  52 0.24  92,385  34 0.15  94,073  33 0.14  95,132  33 0.14   88,819  155 0.35  96,088  66 0.14  
Total Interest Bearing Deposits 2,179,687  4,008 0.74  2,215,564  2,488 0.46  2,140,599  1,902 0.35  2,042,946  1,052 0.20  2,043,004  266 0.05   2,197,526  6,496 0.60  2,052,313  490 0.05  
Total Deposits 3,719,564  4,008 0.43  3,817,314  2,488 0.26  3,803,041  1,902 0.20  3,769,864  1,052 0.11  3,765,328  266 0.03   3,768,169  6,496 0.35  3,739,837  490 0.03  
Repurchase Agreements 17,888  115 2.58  9,343  9 0.37  8,464  7 0.34  11,665  5 0.18  5,064  0 0.03   13,639  124 1.83  6,093  1 0.03  
Other Short-Term Borrowings 17,834  336 7.54  37,766  452 4.86  42,380  683 6.39  35,014  531 6.01  26,718  343 5.15   27,745  788 5.73  25,973  534 4.14  
Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887  604 4.52  52,887  571 4.32  52,887  522 3.86  52,887  443 3.28  52,887  370 2.76   52,887  1,175 4.42  52,887  687 2.58  
Other Long-Term Borrowings 431  5 4.80  480  6 4.80  530  8 4.80  580  6 4.74  722  8 4.54   455  11 4.80  777  17 4.51  
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,268,727 $5,068 0.90% 2,316,040 $3,526 0.62% 2,244,860 $3,122 0.55% 2,143,092 $2,037 0.38% 2,128,395 $987 0.19%  2,292,252 $8,594 0.76% 2,138,043 $1,729 0.16% 
                                                    
Other Liabilities 84,305       81,206       84,585       98,501       87,207        82,765       79,728       
                                                    
Total Liabilities 3,892,909       3,998,996       3,991,888       3,968,511       3,937,927        3,945,659       3,905,295       
Temporary Equity 8,935       8,802       9,367       9,862       10,096        8,869       10,306       
                                                    
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 418,757       404,067       380,570       379,305       373,365        411,452       378,631       
                                                    
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity$4,320,601      $4,411,865      $4,381,825      $4,357,678      $4,321,388       $4,365,980      $4,294,232       
                                                    
Interest Rate Spread  $40,093 3.66%  $40,489 3.77%  $38,192 3.52%  $33,410 3.13%  $28,409 2.78%   $80,582 3.72%  $53,183 2.64% 
                                                    
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)   45,161 4.56    44,015 4.39    41,314 4.07    35,447 3.51    29,396 2.97     89,176 4.47    54,912 2.80  
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)   5,068 0.51    3,526 0.35    3,122 0.31    2,037 0.20    987 0.10     8,594 0.43    1,729 0.09  
                                                    
Net Interest Margin  $40,093 4.05%  $40,489 4.04%  $38,192 3.76%  $33,410 3.31%  $28,409 2.87%   $80,582 4.04%  $53,183 2.71% 
                                                    
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.                                 
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.                                              

For Information Contact:
Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402. 8450 


