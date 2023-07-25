LGI Homes Opens in Marion Oaks, Florida, Marking its Debut in the Ocala Area

OCALA, Fla., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc., a renowned national homebuilder, proudly announces its first-ever venture into the Ocala, Florida area with the opening of its Marion Oaks location. This milestone marks an exciting chapter for the Company as it expands its presence in Florida and brings its exceptional housing options to homebuyers in the area.



Located in the heart of Florida's horse country, Marion Oaks offers a picturesque and welcoming environment for residents. With its close proximity to Ocala's renowned equestrian industry, abundant outdoor recreational activities, and a growing list of amenities, Marion Oaks has become a highly desirable destination for individuals and families seeking a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to introduce LGI Homes to the Ocala area in Marion Oaks," said Dale VanWagenen, VP of Operations for LGI Homes. "Marion Oaks offers a remarkable lifestyle, and we are excited to provide homebuyers with the opportunity to experience our top-quality homes and exceptional customer service. Not only will homebuyers experience LGI’s streamlined process, receiving all the information up front, but they will also benefit from extremely competitive pricing. Our team consists of experts on the area, the product and the process. We’re ready to help our customers find the right home, at the right price, to fit their needs.”

LGI Homes' entry into Marion Oaks presents an unprecedented opportunity for homebuyers in the Ocala area. Renowned for delivering top-quality, affordably priced homes, LGI Homes has garnered a strong reputation within the industry. The Company's commitment to excellence, craftsmanship and customer satisfaction positions it as a trusted choice for those seeking their dream home.

Homebuyers in Marion Oaks will have the privilege of choosing from a wide range of thoughtfully designed floor plans tailored to various lifestyles and preferences. LGI Homes offers spacious single-family homes boasting open-concept layouts, modern features, and an array of already-included upgrades as part of the CompleteHome™ interior package. Each home is meticulously crafted to embrace the latest trends in home design, enhancing both functionality and comfort.

Homes in Marion Oaks start from the $250s. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/MarionOaks or call (855) 703-2250 ext 476 to learn more about available floor plans, pricing, and the unique homebuying experience that LGI Homes provides.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

