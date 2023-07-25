Broadcast Infrastructure Market Size Predictions suggest a rise of 7.7% CAGR, to reach value of USD 32.5 Billion by 2032

SEOUL, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market has been experiencing exponential growth in recent years, propelled by the rising demand for high-quality video content and advanced broadcasting solutions. This rapidly evolving market encompasses the complete infrastructure systems and equipment used for terrestrial, satellite and internet-based broadcasting, including encoders, transmitters, antennas, servers, amplifiers, modulators and various other components. With the broadcasting sector transforming rapidly, this market represents lucrative prospects for stakeholders. This comprehensive article offers crucial insights into the broadcast infrastructure space, providing a detailed analysis of key highlights, growth statistics, latest trends, challenges, market dynamics, regional landscape, segmentation, and prominent market participants.



Broadcast Infrastructure Market Highlights and Statistical Overview:

The Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market was appraised at USD 15.7 billion in 2022 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 7.7% over the 2023-2032.

Several impactful factors such as the industry-wide shift towards HD, 4K, and 8K broadcasting standards along with the commercialization of 5G networks globally have been instrumental in driving market growth.

North America accounted for the maximum share of over 30% in the global market in 2022, owing to the early and swift adoption of next-generation broadcasting technologies in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years, boosted by substantial investments in broadcast infrastructure modernization.

Broadcast Infrastructure Market Report Coverage:

Market Broadcast Infrastructure Market Broadcast Infrastructure Market Size 2022 USD 15.7 Billion Broadcast Infrastructure Market Forecast 2032 USD 32.5 Billion Broadcast Infrastructure Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 7.7% Broadcast Infrastructure Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Broadcast Infrastructure Market Base Year 2022 Broadcast Infrastructure Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Component, By Technology, By End User, And By Geography Broadcast Infrastructure Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Harmonic Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagine Communications, NEC Corporation, Evertz Microsystems Ltd., Grass Valley, ARRIS International plc, ATEME, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, and Snell Advanced Media Ltd. (SAM). Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

In-Depth Broadcast Infrastructure Market Analysis:

The consistent growth of the broadcast infrastructure market can be attributed to the rising number of television channels, increasing adoption of advanced broadcasting and streaming technologies by media companies, along with the surging demand for premium quality video content worldwide. The industry-wide transition towards software-defined solutions, IP networks, cloud-based technologies and virtualization is radically transforming traditional broadcast workflows, shifting them from hardware-based legacy systems to agile and flexible architectures. However, the requirement for high initial capital investments for migrating to new infrastructure poses challenges for broadcasters.

Latest Trends Influencing Broadcast Infrastructure Market Dynamics:

Transition from SDI to IP-based broadcast infrastructure

Rapid adoption of cloud technology, virtualization and software-defined architectures

Shift towards decentralized and remote production workflows

Increasing focus on improving operational efficiency and reducing costs

Development and rollout of 5G broadcast networks worldwide

Rising integration of AI-enabled solutions for enhanced personalization, content discovery and monetization

Major Growth Drivers in the Broadcast Infrastructure Market:

Substantially growing demand for high-quality broadcast content in HD, 4K, and higher resolutions globally

Industry-wide shift from standard definition to HD, 4K, 8K and other enhanced broadcasting standards

Commercialization of 5G networks, enabling the launch of 5G broadcast services

Continuous launch of new television channels and OTT streaming platforms

Increasing adoption of software-based virtualized infrastructure and cloud-native solutions

Rising importance of targeted and personalized ads, necessitating audience analytics integration

Key Challenges Facing the Broadcast Infrastructure Market:

Requirement of high capital expenditure for complete infrastructure overhauls

Complexities associated with migrating from legacy hardware-centric infrastructure to IP-based architectures

Concerns related to security, privacy and data governance in cloud-based broadcast workflows

Lack of universal technology standards for broadcast infrastructures across different global regions

Shortage of skilled personnel well-versed with the latest broadcast infrastructure technologies

Difficulties in justifying ROI on infrastructure investments and long payback periods

Broadcast Infrastructure Market Segmentation:

The broadcast infrastructure market can be segmented by technology, component, and end-user. Major technologies are digital broadcasting and analog broadcasting. Key components include services, hardware, and software. Major end-users are terrestrial TV providers, cable TV providers, over-the-top (OTT) media companies, IPTV providers, and satellite TV providers.

Regional Landscape Analysis of the Broadcast Infrastructure Market:

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to retain its leading position in the global broadcast infrastructure market throughout the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. However, Asia Pacific will demonstrate the fastest growth over the next decade attributable to the rising adoption of DTH broadcast services and the strong push towards digitization of television networks across key countries. The markets in Latin America, Middle East and Africa also represent significant growth opportunities.

Broadcast Infrastructure Market Key Companies and Strategies:

Some of the most prominent technology companies dominating the competitive arena of the global broadcast infrastructure market include Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast Technology, Grass Valley, EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., NEC Corporation, Sencore, Sony Corporation, and ZTE Corporation, among several others. Collaborative partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development are some of the major business strategies adopted by market players worldwide.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

