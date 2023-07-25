Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Size To Grow USD 2.81 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 3.8%

New York, United States , July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Size is to grow from USD 1.92 billion in 2022 to USD 2.81 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the projected period. Some of the primary factors driving market expansion are rising demand for first and business-class seat customization, as well as an increase in the number of premium economy classes in commercial aircraft.

Aircraft seat upholstery is essential for increasing passenger comfort, ensuring safety, and maintaining the overall appearance of the cabin. In order to meet safety, fire resistance, and durability criteria, it is subjected to stringent industry norms and regulations. Materials for aircraft seat upholstery must be lightweight, easy to clean, and resistant to wear and tear. The market for specialized materials and services used in the production and maintenance of aircraft seating systems is known as the Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market. It encompasses a wide range of materials such as textiles, leathers, foams, and other components required to create comfortable, long-lasting, and visually appealing seat covers for passenger and crew seats in various types of aircraft. As airlines strive to provide passengers with a pleasant and comfortable experience, demand for aircraft seat upholstery is increasing. The market is influenced by factors such as increased air travel, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in seat design and technology. However, in the upholstery of aircraft seats, specialized materials such as lightweight foams or fire-resistant fabrics are used, and their production can be costly. The high production costs of upholstery materials and products can be prohibitively expensive for smaller airlines or those on a limited budget.

Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Leather, Vinyl, Fabric), Seat Cover Type (Bottom Cover, Backrest, Headrest, Armrest, Seat rear pocket), Seat Type (First, Business, Premium, Economy), By Aircraft Type (Helicopters, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Business Jet, Others), By End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The fabric segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global aircraft seat upholstery market during the forecast period.

The global aircraft seat upholstery market is divided into three segments based on material: leather, vinyl, and fabric. The fabric segment will likely account for the majority share of the global aircraft seat upholstery market throughout the forecast period. The adaptability, economy, and accessibility of a variety of design options have all contributed to segmental growth.

The armrest segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global aircraft seat upholstery market during the forecast period.

The global aircraft seat upholstery market is segmented into bottom cover, backrest, headrest, armrest, and seat rear pocket. The armrest segment is expected to account for the majority of the global aircraft seat upholstery market during the forecast period. The demand for armrests for business class and premium economy seats is expected to drive the armrest market in aircraft seat upholstery.

The economy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global aircraft seat upholstery market during the forecast period.

The global aircraft seat upholstery market is classified into first, business, premium, and economy segments based on seat type. The economy segment is projected to account for the majority of the global aircraft seat upholstery market during the forecast period. The increase is due to the sheer number of passengers traveling in this class.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global aircraft seat upholstery market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the greatest share of the global aircraft seat upholstery market in the coming years. The economy segment accounts for the majority of the aircraft seat upholstery market in North America due to the high volume of passengers traveling domestically and internationally.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest rate in the global aircraft seat upholstery market throughout the forecast period. The economy segment accounts for a sizable market share in Asia-Pacific due to the high demand for low-cost travel options. The premium and business segments, on the other hand, are gaining traction as the region's wealthier population seeks enhanced comfort and luxury during air travel.

Due to a thriving airline industry and a high volume of international flights, Europe is an important market for aircraft seat upholstery. The region is known for its diverse airline fleet, which includes full-service, low-cost, and premium carriers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market include Lantal Textiles AG, Franklin Products, Aircraft Interior Products, Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH, Perrone Performance Leathers & Textiles, International Aero Services, ELeather, Spectra Interior Products, Tritex Corporation, Aerotex, OmnAvia Interiors, Tapis Corporation, Douglass Interior Products, and Others.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, J&C Aero and Crown Airlines of Libya signed a contract for the restoration of the airline's first two Airbus A320s. The agreement called for the design and manufacture of a variety of interior cabin items for aircraft, such as seat belts, carpets, and cabin curtains. The contract also included galley upgrades to meet the needs of the two aircraft's new operator.

