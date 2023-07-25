Employbridge’s Marshall “Skip” Wood Named to SIA’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2023

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) announced its seventh annual 40 Under 40 list, unveiling the next generation of leaders in staffing. Marshall “Skip” Wood, commercial division president for Employbridge, is featured on this list for his exceptional contributions and executive leadership in the staffing industry.



“The list recognizes the achievements, ambition and influence of up-and-coming leaders who are taking the industry to the next level,” SIA states. “This list is not a ranking but a contemporary look at the movers and shakers in this age group who are important to the evolution of the workforce solutions ecosystem.”

Wood runs the commercial staffing division for Employbridge, America’s largest industrial staffing company. He is responsible for roughly $3 billion in revenue across the United States and has been instrumental in multiple strategic acquisitions for the firm. As he advanced his career within Employbridge, Wood grew his passion for operational strategy. This discovery enabled him to influence measurable business growth, gaining a true understanding of the impact strategy has on day-to-day operations. He also discovered his drive to build teams and develop great leaders.

“Leadership is a developable skill that can be demonstrated at any level of an organization,” shares Wood. “Having had leaders who were willing to take a chance on me, I know first-hand the difference investing time in others can make. It is truly an honor to be included on the SIA 40 Under 40 list.”

Anticipating the future of staffing, Wood is committed to delivering against changing market needs and supporting his teams with new skill sets and training opportunities. He is motivated by integrating thoughtful technology and AI as it continues to impact the industry.

View the full SIA 40 Under 40 Class of 2023 list online. SIA is a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, and its research investigates all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

About Employbridge

Employbridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm, combining the advantages of national scale and local market knowledge with the speed and efficiency of its proven Bluecrew digital platform. The company puts more than 440,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of approximately 400 offices in 48 states. In 2022, Employbridge served 17,000 clients. Providing value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialties, Employbridge brands include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics and Bluecrew.

For the past 17 years, Employbridge has authored the largest survey of the U.S. hourly workforce – The Voice of the American Workforce – learning from tens of thousands of wage earners each year. The company is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal development courses through the firm's Better Worklife Academy and Life Skills Studio; approximately 20,000 temporary associates are enrolled annually. Employbridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit Employbridge.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne as a division of the Crain Communications Inc international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.

Media Contact

Hannah Karlson

478-284-9365

Hkarlson@fulltiltconsulting.com