Orlando International Airport deploys Tellabs Optical LAN for high-speed, future-proof, energy-saving gains

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, announces that our Tellabs® Optical LAN solutions have been successfully installed and operationalized at Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C.

The Tellabs Optical LAN solutions are inclusive of Tellabs FlexSym® Optical Line Terminal Six (Tellabs FlexSym OLT6), Tellabs FlexSym® Optical Network Terminal 205 (Tellabs FlexSym ONT205), and 48 Ethernet port Tellabs FlexSym® Optical Network Terminal 248 (Tellabs FlexSym ONT248), which allowed the airport to build an innovate fiber-based network that is:

High-speed: This fiber-first design promotes the use of optical cables to transmit data across far-reaching distances and significantly limits the use of traditional copper cables. Orlando International Airport is one of the first airports to use an Optical LAN with symmetrical 10 gigabit speeds to extend connectivity miles across a passive network.

Future-proof: The 10 gigabit PON technology is based on wave-division-multiplex that can stack optical transmission over different colors of light without interference. That allows for 1 gigabit and 10 gigabit PON to use the same fiber cable and infrastructure, plus future 40 gigabit and 100 gigabit versions can be added without conflict.

Energy-efficient: As a result of the extended reach over fiber optic cabling, they were able to reduce the number of communications rooms required for IT systems. With fewer communication rooms, the airport is saving energy on lower power and less HVAC. Better yet, the airport was able to convert that real estate footprint gained to revenue-generating purposes.



“We felt that a Passive Optical Network would be the best way to showcase the new technology that we were implementing in Terminal C,” said Paul R. Haust, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority IT Infrastructure Manager. “The decision to choose PON was probably the best choice we could have made for the Terminal’s network.”

“Tellabs Optical LAN is the ideal choice for modern airport networks. It improves passenger, retail, and airport staff online experience, over wireless and fiber-based connectivity, plus provides the proper foundation for airports’ digital transformation,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President, and CEO. “We’re very pleased to have contributed to the innovations at Orlando International Airport and we stand ready to support their future expansions.”

About Orlando International Airport

Whether visiting for business or pleasure, Orlando International Airport (MCO) is located near all the Central Florida attractions. For many of Orlando’s popular destinations, Downtown Orlando, the Orange County Convention Center, the Central Florida beaches, and Port Canaveral, MCO is the best choice. MCO serves over 47 million passengers annually on more than 35 airlines, with non-stop service to Orlando from over 150 destinations worldwide. For more information, please visit orlandoairports.net.

About Tellabs

Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for service providers, enterprises, and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to network operators for more than three decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, and buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit tellabs.com.

