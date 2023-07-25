New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wound Care Biologics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480036/?utm_source=GNW

, Soluble Systems, Medline, Solsys Medical LLC, Zimmer Biomet, and MLM Biologics Inc.



The global wound care biologics market is expected to grow from $1.61 billion in 2022 to $1.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The wound care biologics market is expected to reach $2.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The wound care biologics market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing wound care services such as surgical and traumatic wounds, burns chronic wounds and acute Wounds.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The wound care biologics market also includes sales of surgical equipment’s, medical tape, sponges, cotton pads which are used in providing wound care biologics services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Wound care biologics are bioengineered products used for non-healing wounds of the lower extremity. These biologics are gaining recognition in wound care because they effectively control secretions and protect against bacterial infection.



North America was the largest region in the wound care biologics market in 2022.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in wound care biologics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of wound care biologics are biologic skin substitutes and topical agents.Biologic skin substitutes are utilized for wound healing and have proven to be quite beneficial to the medical industry.



Tissue-engineered products and artificial skin are other names for biological skin substitutes.It is a biological substance that aids in wound healing by generating new tissues.



The wound types that are treated by wound care biologics are ulcers, surgical, traumatic wounds, and burns, that include end users as hospitals, ASCS, burn centers, and wound clinics.



The high prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the wound care biologics market in the coming future. diabetes is a chronic metabolic condition characterized by high levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which causes catastrophic damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves over time. Biological wound care prevents volatile water loss, heat loss, protein and electrolyte loss, and contamination. They also allow autolytic debridement and produce a granular wound layer. The high prevalence of diabetes is one of the factors driving the growth of the wound care biologics market. For instance, in December 2021, according to the IDF Diabetes Atlas Tenth Edition 2021 report published by the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization of national diabetes associations, 537 million persons (20–79 years old) were estimated to have diabetes in 2021. By 2030, there will be 643 million diabetics worldwide, and by 2045, there will be 783 million. Therefore, the high prevalence of diabetes is driving the wound care biologics market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the consumer and wound care biologics market.Major companies operating in the wound care biologics market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, Kerecis, a US-based company used to treat wounds, burns, and other complex acute and chronic wounds, launched its Kerecis Omega3 GraftGuide.This fish skin is whole and specifically addresses the difficulties of burn healing.



The product improves autograft take, lessens the need for autograft harvesting, and even serves as an alternative to autografting. The FDA approves it under the 510(k) regulatory procedure.



In December 2021, Essity AB, Sweden-based hygiene and health company that contains one-use products such as compression therapy, orthopedics, and wound care, acquired Hydrofera for $ 116 million.This acquisition supports Essity’s strategic goal of expanding through acquisitions in the Medical Solutions sector.



Hydrofera is US based company that provides antibacterial wound dressings and an advanced line of wound care products.



The countries covered in the wound care biologics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The wound care biologics software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides wound care biologics software market statistics, including wound care biologics software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a wound care biologics software market share, detailed wound care biologics software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the wound care biologics software industry. This wound care biologics software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480036/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________