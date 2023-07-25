New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vitrectomy Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480035/?utm_source=GNW

, Carl Zeiss MediaTek AG, Optos PLC, IRIDEX Corporation, DORC Holding B.V., Danaher Corporation, Lumenis Ltd. and Synergetics Inc.



The global vitrectomy devices market is expected to grow from $1.40 billion in 2022 to $1.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.36%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The vitrectomy devices market is expected to reach $2.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.75%.



The vitrectomy devices market consists of sales of vitrectomy machines, vitreous cutters, forceps, scissors, micro vitreo retinal (MVR) blade and illumination probes. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



Vitrectomy devices refer to surgical instruments used to perform a vitrectomy, which is a surgical procedure that involves removing the vitreous gel from the eye.The vitreous gel is the transparent, jelly-like material that lines the area in the eye between the lens and the retina.



It is commonly used to treat a variety of eye conditions, including retinal detachments, and vitreous hemorrhages.



North America was the largest region in the vitrectomy devices market in 2022. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main vitrectomy devices product types are vitrectomy machines, vitrectomy packs, photocoagulation lasers, and illumination devices.Vitrectomy machines are surgical equipment that typically includes a console that controls the cutting, suction, and illumination of the surgical instruments.



The various surgery approaches are posterior or pars plana vitrectomy, and anterior vitrectomy applied in diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, macular hole, vitreous hemorrhage, and others. The end-users are hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The increasing prevalence of visual impairment is expected to propel the growth of the vitrectomy device market going forward.Visual impairment is a condition in which a person’s ability to see is compromised to the point where it affects their daily activities.



The increasing prevalence of visual impairment is mostly driven by the aging population, the rise of chronic diseases, and poor lifestyles, where vitrectomy devices are commonly used to treat a range of eye conditions that can lead to visual impairment. For instance, in October 2022, according to a United Nations Agency, World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 2.2 billion people experience near or distant vision impairment, with nearly half of these cases, around 1 billion, being either preventable or still unaddressed. Further, in 2020, according to The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, a UK-based that promotes eye health, it is expected that vision loss will increase by 55% to 1,758 million by 2050 from 1,106 million in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of visual impairment will fuel the vitrectomy devices market growth.



High-precision vitrectomy devices have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the vitrectomy devices market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, DORC announced the launch of its new trocar cannula system, the EVA AVETA™.The system is designed to provide a minimally invasive approach for vitreoretinal surgeries, offering surgeons a smaller incision and reducing the risk of complications.



The EVA AVETA™ trocar cannula system features a unique spring-loaded blade that allows for a controlled and precise entry into the eye. The EVA AVETA™ system is compatible with DORC’s existing vitreoretinal instruments and equipment, making it easy to integrate into existing surgical workflows.



In October 2022, a Netherland-based Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (DORC) acquired Peregrine Surgical LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is a strategic move taken by DORC, that will help them to offer a more comprehensive range of surgical instruments, by providing the highest quality products and services to ophthalmic surgeons and their patients.



Peregrine Surgical LLC is a US-based surgical instrument manufacturer and it has a strong presence in the US ophthalmic market.



The countries covered in the vitrectomy devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The vitrectomy devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vitrectomy devices market statistics, including vitrectomy devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vitrectomy devices market share, detailed vitrectomy devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vitrectomy devices industry. This vitrectomy devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

