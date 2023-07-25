New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Scar Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480024/?utm_source=GNW

The global scar treatment market is expected to grow from $19.53 billion in 2022 to $21.88 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The scar treatment market is expected to reach $33.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.



The scar treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing scar massage, early controlled exercise programs, and providing solution massage over the scars with various textures.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Scar treatment refers to the process of minimizing or reducing a scar’s size or appearance. It restores appearance by giving skin an even tone and smoother texture after treatment



North America was the largest region in the scar treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in scar treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main scar types of treatment are atrophic scars, hypertrophic and keloid scars, contracture scars, and others.Atrophic scars refer to a scar that is depressed and heals below the usual layer of skin tissue.



Scarring that is atrophic results from the skin’s inability to repair itself. The several treatment types are included, such as topical, laser, surface, surgical, and injectable, which are used by several end-users, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, drug stores, and e-commerce.



The increasing number of road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the scar treatment market going forward.Road accidents refer to an incident involving at least one vehicle on a public road that results in at least one person being hurt or killed.



Accidental burns, abrasions, scrapes, or cuts to the skin result in a natural healing and tissue replacement process that frequently leaves scars behind.The appearance of these scars can be significantly reduced with unique scar treatments that treat the damaged layers of skin and produce noticeable effects.



For instance, in June 2022, according to a report shared by the RAC Foundation, a UK-based registered charity and transport policy organization, a recorded traffic collision resulted in an anticipated 1,558 fatalities in 2021, a 7% increase from 2020.The expected number of killed or seriously injured (KSI) casualties was 27,450, a 14% rise from 2020.



Therefore, the increasing number of road accidents is driving the growth of the scar treatment market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the scar treatment market.Major players operating in the scar treatment market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products and solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2020, BioScience GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of medical devices, launched Hyaprof.This brand-new injectable product mixes dermal fillers that are mono-densified and poly-densified.



It is a mono-densified dermal filler used to treat facial atrophic scars and lingering rhytides suited for superficial and submucosal purposes. The Hyaprof series exhibits exceptional and optimal rheological qualities due to the Advanced Thixotropic Technology and Smart Cross-Linking Technology, ensuring the increased performance of hyaluronic acid, easy injection and application, and seamless skin integration.



In December 2021, Sanofi S.A., a France-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company, acquired Origimm Biotechnology GmbH for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Sanofi has expanded its vaccine R&D pipeline, knowledge of the skin microbiome and skin immunology, and acne disease therapy possibilities to the rest of Europe. Origimm Biotechnology GmbH is an Austria-based provider of effective treatments for acne to avoid any potential skin damage or scarring.



The countries covered in the scar treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The scar treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides scar treatment market statistics, including scar treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a scar treatment market share, detailed scar treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the scar treatment industry. This scar treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

