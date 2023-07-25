Structured Cabling Industry , Growth and Trends [2027]

Chicago, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Structured Cabling Market by Solution Type, Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A), Offering (Hardware, Services, and Software), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027". The surging adoption of IoT, and spurring communication infrastructure are the key factors driving structured cabling industry growth.

Structured Cabling Market Segment Overview:

The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to advancements in technologies. Additionally, the growth is due to the increasing complexity of the network infrastructures.

Thus, companies prefer software solutions to design a virtual network infrastructure and check for proper voice and data flow in that network connection.

Ask for PDF Brochure @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=199394143

In 2023, the Category 6 cable type is expected to hold the largest share

In 2021, the Category 6 cable type dominated the structured cabling market. Category 6 is priced moderately compared to its upgraded module i.e., Category 6A. Further, category 6 cabling is backward compatible with the Category 5/5e standard.

The efficient functionalities and cost-effective nature of the cable are responsible for its maximum share.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=199394143

Structured Cabling Market Report Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size in 2022 USD 11.7 Billion Market size value in 2027 USD 15.0 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.1% Market Size Availability for Years 2018–2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD) Segments Covered Solution Type,

Cable Type,

Vertical,

Region Geographies Covered North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

RoW Companies Covered CommScope Holding Company, Inc . (US),

Corning Incorporated (US),

Legrand (France),

Nexans (France),

Panduit Corp. (US),

Belden Inc. (US),

R&M (Switzerland),

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd . (Japan),

Schneider Electric (France),

The Siemon Company (US) are some of the key players in the structured cabling market.

A total of 25 players are covered. Key Market Driver Spurring Communication Infrastructure Largest Growing Region Asia Pacific Largest Market Share Segment Category 6 Cable Type Highest CAGR Segment Software Segment

The residential and commercial segment is anticipated to hold the second largest share of market in 2027

The residential and commercial segment is anticipated to hold the second largest share of the structured cabling market in 2027. The residential & commercial vertical is also creating a major demand for communication services for personal as well as business purposes.

The continuous need for a convenient and comfortable lifestyle among homeowners has led to the rapid development of connected solutions in smart homes. Further, commercial enterprises rely on internal and external communication and connectivity networks. Structured cabling in commercial enterprises is a cost-effective solution.

In 2027, the North America is projected to hold the largest share of the overall structured cabling market

North America held the largest share of the structured cabling market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The key driving factors for the growth of the North American structured cabling companies include the presence of several key players in North America with a broad structured cabling product portfolio for various industries. Some of them are Belden, Inc., Corning Incorporated., Panduit Corp., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., and The Siemon Company. Further, the region leads inleads in the IP Traffic per capita and Internet Traffic per user.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Structured Cabling Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

199 – Tables

66 – Figures

267 – Pages

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=199394143

Structured Cabling Market Dynamics:

Driver: Spurring communication infrastructure

The global information & communication technology sector has been growing at a moderate rate and is witnessing consistent investments in communication infrastructure.

Structured cabling is an integral part of the communication infrastructure. The installation and maintenance of structured cabling are the basic requirements of commercial, residential, and industrial markets to form a foundation for communication systems. Various services related to information transport systems, communication cabling, and wireless infrastructure are being provided by vendors and the focus is on providing cost-effective and innovative data communication network solutions with the help of copper and fiber structured cabling technologies. The rising need for an integrated cabling system for voice & data transmission is driving the global market for structured cabling.

Challenge: Challenges such as increased call drops, less data quality, and huge network traffic for service providers due to bolstering telecommunications sector

The telecommunications sector consists of digital infrastructures that include telecommunication towers, active networks, cloud services, broadband connections, and data centers. Several telecom players—from broadband to mobile to data center operators—have profited from a surge in the traffic of data and voice.

However, the increased dependency on telecom networks and other restrictions on account of COVID-19 have raised a different set of challenges, such as increased call drops, less data quality, and huge network traffic for telecom service providers. Additionally, the attractive prices and the discounts offered by the telecom providers and the streaming service providers have also added to the use of telecommunication services, which has led to an increase in internet traffic. According to the Indian Department of Telecommunications, mobile and broadband download speeds in India had fallen in March due to the strain on the networks. Hence, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had requested the government to ask streaming service providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5 to switch to lower-definition streaming and reduce advertisements and pop-ups to ease the strain on existing networks. Hence, the rise in the number of internet users, heavy network congestion, and increasing number of call drops poses a key challenge for the structured cabling market

Related Reports: