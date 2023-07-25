Sustainable Success: Eco-Friendly Glass Tableware Driving Market to Reach at a US$ 15 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glass Tableware Market is predicted to be valued at US$ 11 billion in 2023 and US$ 15 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the glass tableware market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1%. As environmental consciousness grows, consumers are increasingly opting for sustainable and eco-friendly products.



In response, glass tableware manufacturers are focusing on using recycled materials, implementing energy-efficient manufacturing processes, and promoting recyclability. This emphasis on sustainability provides opportunities to attract eco-conscious consumers and align with their values.

Consumers are seeking unique and artistic tableware designs that reflect their individual style and personality. Manufacturers are leveraging advanced techniques like digital printing, laser etching, and handcrafted finishes to create customized and visually appealing glass tableware.

This trend opens doors for niche players and artisans to cater to the growing demand for exclusive and personalized tableware pieces. Modern consumers look for glass tableware that offers both functionality and versatility. Manufacturers are introducing multipurpose glassware, such as stackable glasses, oven-safe dishes, and microwave-friendly bowls. This trend caters to the needs of busy lifestyles, where convenience and practicality play key roles in the purchasing decision.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, leading to an increased demand for tableware that is free from harmful chemicals and toxins. Manufacturers are responding by using food-grade and lead-free glass materials, ensuring the safety of tableware products.

This focus on health and safety provides opportunities for brands to position themselves as trustworthy and reliable options in the market. The rise of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer channels has transformed the glass tableware market. Manufacturers and retailers are leveraging online platforms to reach a broader customer base, offer a wider range of products, and provide a seamless shopping experience. This trend enables small-scale and independent tableware brands to enter the market and compete alongside established players.

Key Takeaways from the Glass Tableware Market:

As per FMI, the United States Glass Tableware Market is spearheading the growth across North America, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Germany is expected grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the projected timeframe.

As per Future Market Insights, commercial sector is expected to dominate the end use industry with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

As per FMI, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is poised to expand at over 3.3% CAGR over the projected period.



“The glass tableware market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing consumer preference for stylish and sustainable tableware options, presenting a positive outlook for the industry's future”, remarks an analyst at FMI.

How Key Players are Revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Glass Tableware Market?

Key players in the glass tableware market are revolutionizing the manufacturing process to meet evolving consumer demands and drive industry growth. There is a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, with companies implementing energy-efficient technologies and using recycled materials. Advancements in design and technology have led to the creation of innovative and stylish glass tableware, incorporating unique shapes, patterns, and finishes.

Automation and robotics have improved production efficiency and reduced costs while maintaining high quality. Companies are investing in research and development to introduce new materials and coatings that enhance durability and resistance to breakage. Overall, these efforts by key players are shaping the glass tableware market, offering consumers more sustainable, visually appealing, and durable options for their dining experiences.

Top 10 Companies in Global Glass Tableware Market

Lenox Corporation World Kitchen LLC ARC International S.A. Anchor Hocking LLC Sisecam Group Libbey Inc. Borosil Glass Works Ltd. Bormioli Rocco Group LaOpala R.G. Ltd. Kavalier Glass A.S.

Product Portfolio:

Lenox Corporation offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tableware and gifts. Their range includes exquisite fine china, elegant stemware, flatware, and stylish home décor items. With a legacy of craftsmanship and timeless designs, Lenox products bring sophistication and beauty to dining and entertaining experiences.

World Kitchen LLC provides a versatile product portfolio of kitchenware and bakeware solutions. Their brands, including Pyrex, Corelle, and CorningWare, offer high-quality cookware, storage containers, dinnerware, and baking accessories. World Kitchen products are designed for durability, functionality, and style, making them essential for every kitchen and culinary enthusiast.

Key Segments Profiled in the Glass Tableware Market

By Product Type:

Beverage Ware

Tableware

Baby Bottles

Others

By End-Use:

Household

Commercial

By Sales Chanel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors

Other Sales Channels



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



More Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the glass tableware market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the glass tableware market, the report is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Beverage Ware, Tableware, Baby Bottles and Others), End-Use (Household and Commercial), Sales Chanel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Wholesalers & Distributors and Other Sales Channels), across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

About the Consumer Products Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

