Fueled by VC-investments and start-up launches – Global Subscription Box Market Forecasted to Grow at 15% CAGR to 2028

Wilmington,Delaware, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The subscription box market has grown by more than 80% a year over the last five years. Global Subscription Box Market was estimated at a market value of US$ 23 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 15% for the forecast period of 2023-2028, analysis by RationalStat .

Companies are offering products and services in a wide range of categories, including beer and wine, child and baby items, contact lenses, cosmetics, feminine products, meal kits, pet food, razors, underwear, women’s and men’s apparel, video games, and vitamins. Customers are leaning towards automated purchases with real advantages, including reduced prices or more individualized service. As a subscription box offers a variety of benefits, such as personalized items with a substance of surprise at a reduced cost, a subscription business helps to convert a consumer base into a loyal one.

Due to the rapid growth of the subscription box sector, many firms are taking advantage of the chance to launch subscription e-commerce businesses. As a result, there are many simple resources available to start a firm in the global subscription box market, which lowers entry barriers and increases the risk of oversaturation.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global subscription box market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, gender, application and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market intelligence for the global subscription box market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units/tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global subscription box market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The subscription box market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global subscription box market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global subscription box market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the global subscription box market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global subscription box market include,

In August 2021: The British online beauty retailer "Cult Beauty" was acquired by The Hut Group (THG) for GBP 275 million. The parent company of Hut.com Ltd. is The Hut Group. The transaction combines cult Beauty's active clients and its different beauty and self-care products.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the subscription box market growth include Amazon.com, Inc., Barkbox, Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Unilever plc, The Hut.com Ltd, Techstyle Fashion Group, Loot Crate, Grocery Delivery E-Services, FabFitFun, Inc, Stitch Fix Inc among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global subscription box market based on type, gender, application and region

Global Subscription Box Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Type Replenishment Subscription Curation Subscription Access Subscription

Global Subscription Box Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Gender Male Female

Global Subscription Box Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Application Health and Fitness Food and Beverages Apparel Education Personal Care and Cosmetics Books Other Applications

Global Subscription Box Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Region North America Subscription Box Market US Canada Latin America Subscription Box Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Subscription Box Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Subscription Box Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Subscription Box Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Subscription Box Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Leading Companies and Market Players Amazon.com, Inc. Barkbox Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Unilever plc

The Hut.com Ltd Techstyle Fashion Group Loot Crate Grocery Delivery E-Services FabFitFun, Inc Stitch Fix Inc



