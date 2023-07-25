New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sarcoma Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480023/?utm_source=GNW

The global sarcoma drugs market is expected to grow from $1.18 billion in 2022 to $1.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.38%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sarcoma drugs market is expected to reach $1.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.76%.



The sarcoma drug market consists of sales of atezolizumab, cosmegen, dactinomycin, doxorubicin hydrochloride, eribulin mesylate, fyarro, and gleevec.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sarcoma drugs are medication that are used to treat sarcoma.Sarcoma is a type of cancer that appears in connective tissues like fat, muscle, blood vessels, and nerves as well as in bones.



They target abnormal cells either by killing them directly or preventing them from growing and multiplying.



North America was the largest region in the sarcoma drugs market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main sarcoma drugs treatment types are chemotherapy, and targeted therapy.Chemotherapy is a common cancer treatment that involves the use of drugs to treat cancer.



The various disease indications are malignant bone tumors, and soft tissue sarcoma channeled through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.



The rising cases of soft tissue sarcoma is expected to propel the sarcoma drugs market going forward.Soft tissue sarcoma is a cancer that start in the soft tissues of the body such as muscles, fat, tendons, lymph and nerves.



Sarcoma drugs are used in the healthcare industry for the treatment of bone and soft tissue sarcoma by attacking cancer cells and dividing the cells. For instance, in January 2023, according to a report published by American Cancer Society, a US-based cancer fighting organization, in the US about 13,400 new soft tissue sarcomas will be diagnosed and around 5140 people are expected to die of soft tissue sarcomas in 2023.Therefore, the rising cases of soft tissue sarcoma is driving the growth of the sarcoma drugs market.



Development of new and innovative therapies have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the sarcoma drugs market.Major companies operating in the sarcoma drugs market are developing new an innovative therapy to strengthen their positing in the market.



For instance, in November 2021, Aadi Bioscience, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, introduced Fyarro a new cancer med for the treatment for an ultrarare and aggressive form of sarcoma.Fyarro is a sirolimus protein bound particles that can be used as an injectable suspension in adults with advanced perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).



According to the chief operating office of Aadi Bioscience, Fyarro will become a standard care for patients with PEComa.



In March 2023, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Seagen Inc., for an amount of $43 billion. With this acquisition, Pfizer Inc. is positioning itself as a leader in cancer care and doubling the size of its oncology portfolio. Seagen Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company developing new cancer therapies.



The countries covered in the sarcoma drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The sarcoma drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sarcoma drugs market statistics, including sarcoma drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sarcoma drugs market share, detailed sarcoma drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sarcoma drugs industry. This sarcoma drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

