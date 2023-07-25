Updated Pilot Trading App Launches on Play Store and iOS Empowering Traders to Seamlessly and more quickly Capitalize on their Trading Opportunities

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilot Trading, the innovative trading application from QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI), the Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solution company, announces the availability of new and enhanced downloadable versions of its Pilot Trading app on the Google Play and the iOS application stores.



Pilot Trading's commitment to revolutionizing experienced day traders' approach to financial markets is further exemplified by the introduction of the following new features designed to amplify traders' success rate and allow them to harness the power of QuantGate’s AI-based indicators:

Enabling an intuitive Crypto tab allows traders to seamlessly access some of North America's largest Crypto exchanges, expanding their opportunities and diversifying their portfolios.

Adding a new "Trade Grouping" functionality, offering a more fluid and efficient experience by automatically grouping all related trades, including stop losses and take profit orders, to the existing trade position. Traders can now confidently set and execute multiple trading strategies without managing multiple positions throughout the trading day.

The new "Quick Select - Take Profit" feature empowers traders by providing them with a dynamic range of profit targets. It enables them to swiftly select the most suitable profit target for their trades without requiring them to enter dollar values or calculate their profit percentage.

An "Equilibrium Take Profit Target" has been added to empower traders to exit positions with enhanced speed and ease, leveraging AI-driven Equilibrium values to suggest optimal profit targets based on real-time market data dynamically.

Amidst these updates, Pilot Trading's standout feature, the Demo and Simulation Modes, continue to provide a risk-free environment for traders to practice and refine their strategies before entering the real markets.

"Our goal with Pilot Trading is to provide experienced investors the tools they need to excel in their day-to-day trading," said Wayne Welter, Chairman at QuantGate Systems Inc., the parent company of Pilot Trading. "We understand the level of complexity and volatility that exists in today's markets, and our Pilot Trading app continues to offer new features and benefits we think can drive better results for our trading community."

The enhanced version of Pilot Trading is now available for all traders seeking to elevate their trading game. To experience these exceptional features firsthand, sign up for a 14-day free trial or a monthly subscription from just US $19.95 at pilottrading.co.

About Pilot Trading:

Pilot Trading, owned by QuantGate Systems Inc., is an innovative trading application that simplifies the complexities of trading. It provides users the necessary tools and information to capitalize on trading opportunities. With its user-friendly interface and intelligent Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms, Pilot Trading revolutionizes how traders approach the financial markets.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.:

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded fintech company that harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms to deliver advanced SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. With its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pilot Trading, QuantGate provides investors worldwide with opportunities to make better-informed investment decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.