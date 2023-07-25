Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 16.68 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3%

Pune, India, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sexually transmitted diseases testing market size was valued at USD 8.80 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 9.52 billion in 2023 to USD 16.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) are infections caused by viruses, parasites, or bacteria, which are transmitted through sexual contact, including oral sex, vaginal, and anal. It may also get transmitted vertically, that is, from mother to child, during breastfeeding, childbirth, and pregnancy.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market, 2023-2030.”





Key Industry Developments:

August 2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit that detects drug-resistant strains of HIV-1.

Key Takeaways:

Regulatory scenario for key countries

Pipeline analysis

Technological advancements in sexually transmitted diseases devices

Prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases by key countries

PESTEL analysis

Recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions

Overview of new product launches in sexually transmitted diseases testing

List of Key Players Present in the Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Abbott (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

bioMerieux, Inc. (France)

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation) (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)

COVID-19 Impact-

Decrease in Number of Reported Cases during COVID-19 Impacted the Market Growth Adversely

The sudden outbreak of the pandemic has impacted the market adversely owing to a decrease in STD testing, which accounted for an increase in underreported cases and an increase in transmission of these diseases. The prominent players in the market witnessed a decrease in their segmental revenue growth in FY 2020, owing to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Incidence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases to Propel the Market Growth

The increasing incidence of STDs is predicted to surge the demand for sexually transmitted diseases testing kits and instruments, especially in emerging countries. Some of the other factors responsible, such as sharing sex toys, lack of focus on safer sexual intercourse methods, and sharing of needles or equipment for injecting drugs or steroids, are growing the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

The absence of knowledge of providers and limited counseling skills are leading to a rise in the undiagnosed population suffering from these diseases globally. Also, a large population group is reluctant toward testing owing to obstacles such as perceived stigma related to STIs and confidentially.

Segments-

Kits & Reagents Segment Held the Market Owing to Rising Demand in 2022

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into instruments and kits & reagents. The kits & reagents segment held the largest share to dominate the market. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of sexually transmitted infections, which will surge the number of patients undergoing testing.

Growing Incidences of Chlamydia Dominated the Segment in 2022

Based on application, the market is divided into chlamydia, syphilis, genital herpes, gonorrhea, human immunodeficiency virus, human papillomavirus, and others. Chlamydia recorded the largest share of the global market in 2022. The growing incidence rate is attributed to rising awareness, which is growing the diagnosis rate of this disease.

Greater Preference for Laboratory Testing to Dominate the Market Share

According to setting, the market is bifurcated into point-of-care testing and laboratory testing. The laboratory testing segment held the largest share of the segment to dominate the global market in 2022. Laboratory testing or lab-based testing is a traditionally preferred model for testing due to its accuracy compared to point-of-care. The point-of-care segment is expected to escalate at the highest CAGR during the projected period.





Rise in Patient Visits Led to the Dominance of the Diagnostic Centers Segment in 2022

As per end user, the market is divided into diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. The diagnostic centers segment dominated the global market in 2022. The segment dominated the sexually transmitted diseases testing market share owing to increasing number of patient visits in laboratories and the availability of advanced instruments with well-trained professionals.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Regional Insights-

North America Dominated the Market Owing to Rising Awareness of Diseases

The North America sexually transmitted diseases testing market growth is attributed to the growing awareness of the diseases. The increasing adoption rate of products indulged in these disease testing is anticipated to grow during the projected period.

The Europe market is predicted to grow with subsequent CAGR during the projected period. The growth in this region is attributed to the availability of advanced instruments and equipment required for testing with well-trained professionals.

Competitive Landscape-

Active R&D Investment and Robust Distribution Channels to Drive the Market Growth

The global market is fragmented with many global and domestic sexually transmitted diseases testing players offering a wide range of products for various indications. The tier 1 companies consist of bioMerieux Inc., Abbott, and Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., who account for a significant proportion of the global market.





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Diseases, By Key Countries, 2022 Key Industry Developments Overview of Regulatory Scenario, By Key Countries/Regions Technological Advancements in Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Impact of COVID-19 on Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Chlamydia Syphilis Genital Herpes Gonorrhea Human Immunodeficiency Virus Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting Laboratory Testing Point-of Care (POC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Chlamydia Syphilis Genital Herpes Gonorrhea Human Immunodeficiency Virus Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Setting Laboratory Testing Point-of Care (POC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



Toc Continue..

FAQs :

What are the key factors driving the market?

The rising incidence of sexually transmitted diseases and shifting preference toward point-of-care testing are some of the major factors driving the global market.

How big is the STD testing market?

The global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market size was valued at USD 8.80 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 9.52 billion in 2023 to USD 16.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.





