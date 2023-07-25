New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressotherapy Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480022/?utm_source=GNW





Limited, HEAT Spa Kur Therapy Development Inc., RevitaPump, RP Sports , Air Relax, Hyperice Inc., Arjo Inc., Tactile Medical, Bio Compression Systems Incorporation, and Rapid Reboot.



The global pressotherapy systems market is expected to grow from $11.56 billion in 2022 to $12.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pressotherapy systems market is expected to reach $18.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The pressotherapy systems market consists of sales of compression boots, actuators, sensors, communication systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pressotherapy systems are a type of medical device that applies external pressure to various parts of the body, typically the legs and lower extremities, to improve blood and lymphatic circulation. It is commonly referred to as lymphatic drainage and is a minimally invasive procedure in which certain body areas are subjected to compression and decompression cycles of air pressure.



North America was the largest region in the pressotherapy systems market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in pressotherapy systems report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pressotherapy systems are drainage, toning, physiologic, and lymphedema.Drainage in pressotherapy refers to the process of moving excess fluid and waste products out of the body’s tissues and into the lymphatic system for elimination.



These are used for various applications, including veno-lymphatic circulation, adiposity edema, cellulite at different stages, reduction of swelling, tired legs, and others, and are used in hospitals and specialty clinics.



The growing prevalence of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the pressotherapy market going forward.Obesity and overweight are induced when additional calories, particularly those from high-fat and sugar diets, are stored as fat in the body.



Pressotherapy systems are used to treat obesity to improve the overall body profile and natural shape, allowing people to eliminate unsightly cellulite, lose fat, and redefine their legs, stomach, and arms. For instance, in November 2021, according to the National Children’s Measurement Program Report 2020-2021 published by NHS Digital, the prevalence of obesity in reception classes among four and five-year-olds increased from 9.9% in 2019-2020 to 14.4% in 2020-21. Therefore, the growing prevalence of obesity is driving the growth of the pressotherapy market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the pressotherapy systems market.Major companies operating in the pressotherapy systems market are focused on adopting new technologies or solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Winback Go East, a South Korea-based medical equipment corporation, launched GMOVE-SUIT, a ground-breaking active pressotherapy system broadening Waiback’s cutting-edge innovations.It is a revolution in the active compression area because it enables using four modes in a single product.



The G-MOVE SUIT, inspired by the KAATSU method, offers functional rehabilitation, muscle growth, and improved performance when utilized as a standard pressotherapy system on the couch.



In June 2022, Enovis, a US-based orthopedic medical device solutions and services company, partnered with Kelvi, a US-based medical equipment manufacturing company that operates in the pressotherapy systems market, for the development of innovative hot and cold therapies. This partnership is expected to enable the development of new and leading heating and cooling therapies for performance enhancement and rehabilitation of patients and athletes of all abilities.



The countries covered in the pressotherapy systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pressotherapy systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pressotherapy systems market statistics, including pressotherapy systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pressotherapy systems market share, detailed pressotherapy systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pressotherapy systems industry. This pressotherapy systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480022/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________