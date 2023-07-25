American National Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Earnings

DANVILLE, Va., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (Nasdaq: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2023 earnings of $7.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $9.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $16.3 million, or $1.53 per diluted common share, compared to $17.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2022.



President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “The quarter was in line with our expectations as the impact of the rapid rise in interest rates over the past fifteen months accelerated the cost of liabilities on our balance sheet, resulting in reduced margins. Credit quality remained strong, expenses were in line and several of our fee-based business lines had nice revenue growth. The balance sheet was stable during the quarter, with good growth in loans and deposits.

“We jointly announced this morning that we have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (“Atlantic Union”) to acquire American National in an all-stock transaction. We are excited about this partnership, having had a peer relationship with Atlantic Union for many years. We believe their culture and business strategy around employee engagement and customer focus are aligned with our own. The synergies, product enhancements and additional operating leverage should generate incremental financial performance on a combined basis over the long term. Combining the two organizations will strengthen Atlantic Union by deepening its presence in Southwest and Southside Virginia, as well as provide a meaningful entry into the contiguous Piedmont Triad and Raleigh regions of north-central North Carolina.”



Second quarter 2023 highlights include:

Average loans held for investment grew $31.4 million, or 5.7% annualized, during the second quarter as compared to the previous quarter.





Average deposits declined by 0.5% annualized during the quarter, while period-end deposits increased $39.7 million, or 6.1% annualized.





Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 2.88% for the quarter, down 32 basis points from 3.20% in the first quarter of 2023 and up 12 basis points from 2.76% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).





Noninterest revenues decreased $17 thousand, or less than 1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $482 thousand, or 10.0%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.





Noninterest expense increased $534 thousand, or 3.4%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $727 thousand, or 4.7%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.





The Company recognized a provision for credit losses on loans in the second quarter of 2023 of $268 thousand compared to $329 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 and $581 thousand in the same quarter of 2022.





Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.05%) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.04% in the previous quarter and 0.01% in the same quarter in the prior year.





Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.04% at June 30, 2023, down from 0.06% at March 31, 2023 and down from 0.05% at June 30, 2022.



NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $2.1 million, or 8.9%, to $21.1 million compared to $23.2 million for the previous quarter. The second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 reflected a decrease of $342 thousand, or 1.6%. The FTE net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.88%, down from 3.20% in the prior quarter but up from 2.76% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin contraction relative to the previous quarter resulted from funding costs increasing more than earning asset yields. The yield on average earning assets increased 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities rose 67 basis points due to an acceleration in deposit repricing and shift of the deposit mix from demand deposits to higher cost money market and time deposits. Similarly, the 112-basis point increase in average earning asset yields was substantially offset by the 162-basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing second quarter 2023 to the same quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.59% in the second quarter, compared to 0.88% in the previous quarter and 0.14% in the same quarter of the prior year.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $1.1 million as of June 30, 2023 down from $2.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $1.6 million at June 30, 2022. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.04% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.06% at March 31, 2023 and 0.05% at June 30, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 of $268 thousand compared to $329 thousand in the previous quarter and $581 thousand in the second quarter of the previous year. The provision expense for the two quarters of 2023 was the result of stable economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics. The provision expense for the same quarter of 2022 was a function of loan growth during the period and a slight increase in specific reserves.

The allowance for credit losses – loans was $25.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $24.9 million at March 31, 2023 and $18.5 million at June 30, 2022. The adoption of the current expected credit losses standard on January 1, 2023 resulted in an additional allowance of $5.2 million. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.05%) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.04% in the previous quarter and 0.01% in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.13% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2023, and 0.91% at June 30, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2023 by $17 thousand, or 0.4%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $482 thousand, or 10.0%, from the same quarter in the prior year. Noninterest income totaled $4.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The decrease in second quarter as compared to the previous quarter was attributable to decreases in income from small business investment companies of $219 thousand and income from insurance investments of $225 thousand, mostly offset by an increase in wealth management revenues of $158 thousand and growth in interchange fees of $77 thousand.

The second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 reflected a decrease of $482 thousand or 10.0%, reflecting decreases in mortgage banking income of $232 thousand and income from small business investment companies of $570 thousand, partially offset by increased income from wealth management of $139 thousand, and interchange fees of $191 thousand.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to $16.2 million, up $534 thousand, or 3.4%, when compared to $15.6 million for the previous quarter and up $727 thousand, or 4.7%, from $15.5 million during the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter was the net result of increased salaries and employee benefits of $288 thousand and reduced incentive accruals of $1.1 million, offset by increases in occupancy expense of $226 thousand, FDIC insurance of $285 thousand, data processing of $121 thousand, advertising and public relations expenses of $133 thousand and $548 thousand in other expenses.

The second quarter 2023 increase compared to the same quarter of 2022 was the net result of reduced incentive accruals in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million offset by increases in salary costs and related employment taxes of $605 thousand, $264 thousand in FDIC assessments and $519 thousand in other expenses.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 21.13%, compared to 21.19% for the prior quarter and 20.90% for the same quarter in the prior year. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $37.5 million, or 1.2% from March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $120.6 million, or 3.7%, from June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.2 billion, an increase of $44.9 million, or 8.2% annualized, from March 31, 2023. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $213.6 million, or 10.5%, from June 30, 2022.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $560.7 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $25.7 million, or 4.4%, from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $108.1 million, or 16.2%, compared to June 30, 2022. The unrealized loss on available for sale securities was $69.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $62.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $48.3 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses relative to the prior quarter was the result of increases in market yields for investment securities. At June 30, 2023, 57% of the market value of the securities portfolio was unencumbered and could be used to provide additional liquidity, if needed.

Deposits amounted to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2023, with growth of $55.6 million, or 4.3% annualized, from December 31, 2022 and decreased $178.4 million, or 6.3%, compared to June 30, 2022.

Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (“FHLB”) totaled $25.0 million at June 30, 2023, and at March 31, 2023. The Company had no FHLB borrowings at June 30, 2022. The Company’s remaining credit availability from the FHLB was $726.5 million as of March 31, 2023, $495.1 million of which could be accessed without pledging additional collateral.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.94% at June 30, 2023 compared to 8.06% at March 31, 2023 and compared to 7.58% at June 30, 2022 (non-GAAP). The Company’s preliminary common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.68%, 12.81%, 13.84% and 10.60%, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated changes in the interest rate environment, future economic conditions and the impacts of current economic uncertainties, and projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “seek to,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “continue,” “confidence” or words of similar meaning, or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of our management about future events. Although we believe that our expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our existing knowledge of our business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, us will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: businesses of American National and Atlantic Union may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer, be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than expected; the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the merger with Atlantic Union may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger with Atlantic Union, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger with Atlantic Union may not be obtained; the level of inflation; financial market volatility including the level of interest rates, could affect the values of financial instruments and the amount of net interest income earned; the adequacy of the level of the Company’s allowance for credit losses, the amount of credit loss provisions required in future periods, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for credit losses; general economic or business conditions, either nationally or in the market areas in which the Company does business, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in deteriorating credit quality, reduced demand for credit, or a weakened ability to generate deposits; competition among financial institutions may increase, and competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products and technology that enable those competitors to compete more successfully than the Company; businesses that the Company is engaged in may be adversely affected by legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable and secure electronic systems; the effects of climate change, natural disasters, and extreme weather events; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts of threats or terrorism and/or military conflicts, negatively impacting business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; risks related to environmental, social and governance practices; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, and other expansion activities; and other factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited June 30 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 54,782 $ 34,409 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 58,272 307,164 Securities available for sale, at fair value 560,707 668,765 Restricted stock, at cost 9,332 8,495 Loans held for sale 4,048 5,227 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,244,464 2,030,818 Less allowance for credit losses - loans (25,342 ) (18,505 ) Net Loans 2,219,122 2,012,313 Premises and equipment, net 32,443 33,350 Assets held-for-sale 1,131 1,528 Other real estate owned, net 27 143 Goodwill 85,048 85,048 Core deposit intangibles, net 2,812 3,977 Bank owned life insurance 30,022 29,318 Other assets 55,417 43,991 Total assets $ 3,113,163 $ 3,233,728 Liabilities Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $ 885,237 $ 1,047,931 Demand deposits -- interest-bearing 514,018 544,323 Money market deposits 697,810 702,159 Savings deposits 228,068 275,945 Time deposits 326,783 259,989 Total deposits 2,651,916 2,830,347 Customer repurchase agreements 62,886 32,038 Other short-term borrowings 25,000 - Long-term borrowings 28,384 28,283 Other liabilities 16,887 15,629 Total liabilities 2,785,073 2,906,297 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 10,624,395 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 10,663,599 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 10,535 10,588 Capital in excess of par value 141,954 143,337 Retained earnings 229,363 212,524 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (53,762 ) (39,018 ) Total shareholders' equity 328,090 327,431 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,113,163 $ 3,233,728







American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 6/30/23 3/31/23 6/30/22 6/30/23 6/30/22 Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 26,052 $ 24,912 $ 19,076 $ 50,964 $ 37,864 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 2,607 2,684 2,441 5,291 4,680 Tax-exempt 26 65 97 91 187 Dividends 196 170 116 366 229 Other interest income 550 471 800 1,021 977 Total interest and dividend income 29,431 28,302 22,530 57,733 43,937 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 6,607 3,486 646 10,093 1,215 Interest on short-term borrowings 1,282 1,205 9 2,487 15 Interest on long-term borrowings 394 387 385 781 764 Total interest expense 8,283 5,078 1,040 13,361 1,994 Net Interest Income 21,148 23,224 21,490 44,372 41,943 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 268 329 581 597 (177 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses 20,880 22,895 20,909 43,775 42,120 Noninterest Income: Wealth management income 1,726 1,568 1,587 3,294 3,396 Service charges on deposit accounts 564 556 709 1,120 1,398 Interchange fees 1,187 1,110 996 2,297 1,977 Other fees and commissions 158 166 145 324 295 Mortgage banking income 197 144 429 341 1,102 Securities losses, net - (68 ) - (68 ) - Income from Small Business Investment Companies 108 327 678 435 1,171 Income from insurance investments 120 345 152 465 715 Losses on premises and equipment, net (8 ) (105 ) (84 ) (113 ) (80 ) Other 303 329 225 632 463 Total noninterest income 4,355 4,372 4,837 8,727 10,437 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,300 9,172 8,720 17,472 17,318 Occupancy and equipment 1,631 1,444 1,520 3,075 3,062 FDIC assessment 492 207 228 699 467 Bank franchise tax 520 510 488 1,030 964 Core deposit intangible amortization 272 283 320 555 650 Data processing 939 851 781 1,790 1,628 Software 476 444 363 920 726 Other real estate owned, net - - 2 - 1 Other 3,552 2,737 3,033 6,289 5,988 Total noninterest expense 16,182 15,648 15,455 31,830 30,804 Income Before Income Taxes 9,053 11,619 10,291 20,672 21,753 Income Taxes 1,913 2,462 2,151 4,375 4,614 Net Income $ 7,140 $ 9,157 $ 8,140 $ 16,297 $ 17,139 Net Income Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.86 $ 0.76 $ 1.53 $ 1.60 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.86 $ 0.76 $ 1.53 $ 1.60 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 10,623,571 10,630,571 10,688,294 10,627,052 10,721,108 Diluted 10,624,859 10,632,681 10,690,496 10,628,751 10,723,517







American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr At or for the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 EARNINGS Interest income $ 29,431 $ 28,302 $ 22,530 $ 57,733 $ 43,937 Interest expense 8,283 5,078 1,040 13,361 1,994 Net interest income 21,148 23,224 21,490 44,372 41,943 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 268 329 581 597 (177 ) Noninterest income 4,355 4,372 4,837 8,727 10,437 Noninterest expense 16,182 15,648 15,455 31,830 30,804 Income taxes 1,913 2,462 2,151 4,375 4,614 Net income 7,140 9,157 8,140 16,297 17,139 PER COMMON SHARE Net income per share - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.86 $ 0.76 $ 1.53 $ 1.60 Net income per share - diluted 0.67 0.86 0.76 1.53 1.60 Cash dividends paid 0.30 0.30 0.28 0.60 0.56 Book value per share 30.88 30.97 30.71 30.88 30.71 Book value per share - tangible (a) 22.61 22.67 22.36 22.61 22.36 Closing market price 28.98 31.70 34.61 28.98 34.61 FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 0.93 % 1.20 % 0.99 % 1.06 % 1.04 % Return on average common equity 8.61 11.32 9.83 9.95 10.04 Return on average tangible common equity (a) 12.07 15.95 13.87 13.97 14.01 Average common equity to average assets 10.82 10.58 10.06 10.70 10.32 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a) 7.94 8.06 7.58 7.94 7.58 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 2.88 3.20 2.76 3.04 2.70 Efficiency ratio (a) 62.24 55.21 57.18 58.58 57.35 Effective tax rate 21.13 21.19 20.90 21.16 21.21 PERIOD-END BALANCES Securities $ 570,039 $ 595,726 $ 677,260 $ 570,039 $ 677,260 Loans held for sale 4,048 650 5,227 4,048 5,227 Loans, net 2,244,464 2,199,517 2,030,818 2,244,464 2,030,818 Goodwill and other intangibles 87,860 88,133 89,025 87,860 89,025 Assets 3,113,163 3,075,655 3,233,728 3,113,163 3,233,728 Assets - tangible (a) 3,025,303 2,987,522 3,144,703 3,025,303 3,144,703 Interest-bearing deposits 1,767,258 1,650,003 1,782,416 1,767,258 1,782,416 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 884,658 962,247 1,047,931 884,658 1,047,931 Customer repurchase agreements 62,886 63,220 32,038 62,886 32,038 Other short-term borrowings 25,000 25,000 — 25,000 — Long-term borrowings 28,384 28,359 28,283 28,384 28,283 Shareholders' equity 328,090 329,041 327,431 328,090 327,431 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 240,230 240,908 238,406 240,230 238,406







American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr At or for the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 AVERAGE BALANCES Securities (b) $ 652,439 $ 677,938 $ 726,472 $ 665,118 $ 718,716 Loans held for sale 1,984 611 3,759 1,302 4,040 Loans, net 2,217,859 2,186,475 2,006,970 2,202,253 1,986,890 Interest-earning assets 2,912,623 2,910,165 3,120,925 2,911,401 3,123,728 Goodwill and other intangibles 88,036 88,311 89,200 88,173 89,362 Assets 3,065,449 3,056,918 3,292,913 3,061,207 3,306,538 Assets - tangible (a) 2,977,413 2,968,607 3,203,713 2,973,034 3,217,176 Interest-bearing deposits 1,669,076 1,614,273 1,849,664 1,641,825 1,865,182 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 910,911 969,001 1,031,654 939,796 1,015,924 Customer repurchase agreements 62,419 6,597 35,766 34,662 38,536 Other short-term borrowings 45,934 98,497 — 72,070 — Subordinated debt 28,368 28,342 28,268 28,355 28,255 Shareholders' equity 331,821 323,497 331,276 327,682 341,352 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 243,785 235,186 242,076 239,509 251,990 CAPITAL Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 10,623,571 10,630,571 10,688,294 10,627,052 10,721,108 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 10,624,859 10,632,681 10,690,496 10,628,751 10,723,517 COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM Total shares of common stock repurchased 13,688 20,443 54,676 34,131 143,605 Average price paid per share of common stock $ 26.99 $ 32.98 $ 35.32 $ 30.58 $ 37.09 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Beginning balance $ 24,861 $ 19,555 $ 17,988 $ 19,555 $ 18,678 Day 1 Impact of CECL adoption — 5,192 — 5,192 — Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 219 329 581 548 (177 ) Charge-offs (15 ) (395 ) (117 ) (410 ) (154 ) Recoveries 277 180 53 457 158 Ending balance $ 25,342 $ 24,861 $ 18,505 $ 25,342 $ 18,505 LOANS Construction and land development $ 240,934 $ 215,975 $ 174,361 $ 240,934 $ 174,361 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 416,397 415,106 403,478 416,397 403,478 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 833,084 822,347 749,174 833,084 749,174 Residential real estate 351,855 343,548 310,110 351,855 310,110 Home equity 93,594 91,408 95,352 93,594 95,352 Commercial and industrial 301,778 304,486 291,445 301,778 291,445 Consumer 6,822 6,647 6,898 6,822 6,898 Total $ 2,244,464 $ 2,199,517 $ 2,030,818 $ 2,244,464 $ 2,030,818







American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr At or for the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END Nonperforming loans: 90 days past due and accruing $ — $ — $ 90 $ — $ 90 Nonaccrual 1,024 1,887 1,385 1,024 1,385 Other real estate owned and repossessions 80 80 143 80 143 Nonperforming assets $ 1,104 $ 1,967 $ 1,618 $ 1,104 $ 1,618 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans 1.13 % 1.13 % 0.91 % 1.13 % 0.91 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to nonperforming loans 2,474.80 1,317.49 1,254.58 2,474.80 1,254.58 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.05 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.05 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.07 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.05 ) 0.04 0.01 - - OTHER DATA Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 782,659 $ 775,379 $ 709,264 $ 782,659 $ 709,264 Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 426,565 $ 420,540 $ 370,493 $ 426,565 $ 370,493 Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 365 357 345 365 345 Number of full service offices 26 26 26 26 26 Number of loan production offices 1 1 1 1 1 Number of ATMs 34 34 36 34 36 Notes: (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses. (c) - Market value. (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet. (e) - Average for quarter.







American National Bankshares Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Average Balance Interest Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Assets: Total loans (b) $ 2,219,843 $ 2,010,729 $ 26,096 $ 19,109 4.66 % 3.80 % Securities: Taxable 647,786 707,905 2,803 2,557 1.73 1.44 Tax exempt 4,653 18,567 33 122 2.85 2.65 Total securities 652,439 726,472 2,836 2,679 1.74 1.48 Deposits in other banks 40,341 383,724 550 800 5.47 0.84 Total interest-earning assets 2,912,623 3,120,925 29,482 22,588 4.02 2.90 Non-earning assets 152,826 171,988 Total assets $ 3,065,449 $ 3,292,913 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 477,642 $ 546,412 658 36 0.55 0.03 Savings and money market 884,710 1,020,610 4,107 233 1.86 0.09 Time 306,724 282,642 1,842 377 2.41 0.54 Total deposits 1,669,076 1,849,664 6,607 646 1.59 0.14 Customer repurchase agreements 62,419 35,766 694 9 4.46 0.10 Other short-term borrowings 45,934 — 588 — 5.07 — Long-term borrowings 28,368 28,268 394 385 5.49 5.45 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,283 1,040 1.84 0.22 1,805,797 1,913,698 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 910,911 1,031,654 Other liabilities 16,920 16,285 Shareholders' equity 331,821 331,276 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,065,449 $ 3,292,913 Interest rate spread 2.18 % 2.68 % Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.76 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 21,199 21,548 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c) 51 58 Net interest income $ 21,148 $ 21,490 Notes: (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. (b) - Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average balances. (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.







American National Bankshares Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Assets: Total loans (b) $ 2,203,555 $ 1,990,930 $ 51,053 $ 37,931 4.61 % 3.81 % Securities: Taxable 656,661 700,493 5,657 4,909 1.72 1.40 Tax exempt 8,457 18,223 115 236 2.73 2.60 Total securities 665,118 718,716 5,772 5,145 1.73 1.43 Deposits in other banks 42,728 414,082 1,021 977 4.82 0.48 Total interest-earning assets 2,911,401 3,123,728 57,846 44,053 3.96 2.82 Non-earning assets 149,806 182,810 Total assets $ 3,061,207 $ 3,306,538 Deposits: Demand $ 475,997 $ 536,018 832 73 0.35 0.03 Savings and money market 874,416 1,018,538 6,394 341 1.47 0.07 Time 291,412 310,626 2,867 801 1.98 0.52 Total deposits 1,641,825 1,865,182 10,093 1,215 1.24 0.13 Customer repurchase agreements 34,662 38,536 759 15 4.42 0.08 Other short-term borrowings 72,070 — 1,728 — 4.77 — Long-term borrowings 28,355 28,255 781 764 5.48 5.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,776,912 1,931,973 13,361 1,994 1.51 0.21 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 939,796 1,015,924 Other liabilities 16,817 17,289 Shareholders' equity 327,682 341,352 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,061,207 $ 3,306,538 Interest rate spread 2.45 % 2.61 % Net interest margin 3.04 % 2.70 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 44,485 42,059 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c) 113 116 Net interest income $ 44,372 $ 41,943 Notes: (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. (b) - Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average balances. (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.





