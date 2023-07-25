American National Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Earnings

DANVILLE, Va., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (Nasdaq: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2023 earnings of $7.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $9.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $16.3 million, or $1.53 per diluted common share, compared to $17.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “The quarter was in line with our expectations as the impact of the rapid rise in interest rates over the past fifteen months accelerated the cost of liabilities on our balance sheet, resulting in reduced margins. Credit quality remained strong, expenses were in line and several of our fee-based business lines had nice revenue growth. The balance sheet was stable during the quarter, with good growth in loans and deposits.

“We jointly announced this morning that we have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (“Atlantic Union”) to acquire American National in an all-stock transaction. We are excited about this partnership, having had a peer relationship with Atlantic Union for many years. We believe their culture and business strategy around employee engagement and customer focus are aligned with our own. The synergies, product enhancements and additional operating leverage should generate incremental financial performance on a combined basis over the long term. Combining the two organizations will strengthen Atlantic Union by deepening its presence in Southwest and Southside Virginia, as well as provide a meaningful entry into the contiguous Piedmont Triad and Raleigh regions of north-central North Carolina.”   

Second quarter 2023 highlights include:

  • Average loans held for investment grew $31.4 million, or 5.7% annualized, during the second quarter as compared to the previous quarter.

  • Average deposits declined by 0.5% annualized during the quarter, while period-end deposits increased $39.7 million, or 6.1% annualized.

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 2.88% for the quarter, down 32 basis points from 3.20% in the first quarter of 2023 and up 12 basis points from 2.76% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues decreased $17 thousand, or less than 1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $482 thousand, or 10.0%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $534 thousand, or 3.4%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $727 thousand, or 4.7%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • The Company recognized a provision for credit losses on loans in the second quarter of 2023 of $268 thousand compared to $329 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 and $581 thousand in the same quarter of 2022.

  • Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.05%) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.04% in the previous quarter and 0.01% in the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.04% at June 30, 2023, down from 0.06% at March 31, 2023 and down from 0.05% at June 30, 2022.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $2.1 million, or 8.9%, to $21.1 million compared to $23.2 million for the previous quarter. The second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 reflected a decrease of $342 thousand, or 1.6%. The FTE net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.88%, down from 3.20% in the prior quarter but up from 2.76% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin contraction relative to the previous quarter resulted from funding costs increasing more than earning asset yields. The yield on average earning assets increased 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities rose 67 basis points due to an acceleration in deposit repricing and shift of the deposit mix from demand deposits to higher cost money market and time deposits. Similarly, the 112-basis point increase in average earning asset yields was substantially offset by the 162-basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing second quarter 2023 to the same quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.59% in the second quarter, compared to 0.88% in the previous quarter and 0.14% in the same quarter of the prior year.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $1.1 million as of June 30, 2023 down from $2.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $1.6 million at June 30, 2022. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.04% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.06% at March 31, 2023 and 0.05% at June 30, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 of $268 thousand compared to $329 thousand in the previous quarter and $581 thousand in the second quarter of the previous year. The provision expense for the two quarters of 2023 was the result of stable economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics. The provision expense for the same quarter of 2022 was a function of loan growth during the period and a slight increase in specific reserves.

The allowance for credit losses – loans was $25.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $24.9 million at March 31, 2023 and $18.5 million at June 30, 2022. The adoption of the current expected credit losses standard on January 1, 2023 resulted in an additional allowance of $5.2 million. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.05%) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.04% in the previous quarter and 0.01% in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.13% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2023, and 0.91% at June 30, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2023 by $17 thousand, or 0.4%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $482 thousand, or 10.0%, from the same quarter in the prior year. Noninterest income totaled $4.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The decrease in second quarter as compared to the previous quarter was attributable to decreases in income from small business investment companies of $219 thousand and income from insurance investments of $225 thousand, mostly offset by an increase in wealth management revenues of $158 thousand and growth in interchange fees of $77 thousand.

The second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 reflected a decrease of $482 thousand or 10.0%, reflecting decreases in mortgage banking income of $232 thousand and income from small business investment companies of $570 thousand, partially offset by increased income from wealth management of $139 thousand, and interchange fees of $191 thousand.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to $16.2 million, up $534 thousand, or 3.4%, when compared to $15.6 million for the previous quarter and up $727 thousand, or 4.7%, from $15.5 million during the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter was the net result of increased salaries and employee benefits of $288 thousand and reduced incentive accruals of $1.1 million, offset by increases in occupancy expense of $226 thousand, FDIC insurance of $285 thousand, data processing of $121 thousand, advertising and public relations expenses of $133 thousand and $548 thousand in other expenses.

The second quarter 2023 increase compared to the same quarter of 2022 was the net result of reduced incentive accruals in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million offset by increases in salary costs and related employment taxes of $605 thousand, $264 thousand in FDIC assessments and $519 thousand in other expenses.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 21.13%, compared to 21.19% for the prior quarter and 20.90% for the same quarter in the prior year. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $37.5 million, or 1.2% from March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $120.6 million, or 3.7%, from June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.2 billion, an increase of $44.9 million, or 8.2% annualized, from March 31, 2023. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $213.6 million, or 10.5%, from June 30, 2022.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $560.7 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $25.7 million, or 4.4%, from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $108.1 million, or 16.2%, compared to June 30, 2022. The unrealized loss on available for sale securities was $69.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $62.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $48.3 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses relative to the prior quarter was the result of increases in market yields for investment securities. At June 30, 2023, 57% of the market value of the securities portfolio was unencumbered and could be used to provide additional liquidity, if needed.

Deposits amounted to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2023, with growth of $55.6 million, or 4.3% annualized, from December 31, 2022 and decreased $178.4 million, or 6.3%, compared to June 30, 2022.

Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (“FHLB”) totaled $25.0 million at June 30, 2023, and at March 31, 2023. The Company had no FHLB borrowings at June 30, 2022. The Company’s remaining credit availability from the FHLB was $726.5 million as of March 31, 2023, $495.1 million of which could be accessed without pledging additional collateral.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.94% at June 30, 2023 compared to 8.06% at March 31, 2023 and compared to 7.58% at June 30, 2022 (non-GAAP). The Company’s preliminary common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.68%, 12.81%, 13.84% and 10.60%, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.1 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated changes in the interest rate environment, future economic conditions and the impacts of current economic uncertainties, and projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “seek to,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “continue,” “confidence” or words of similar meaning, or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of our management about future events. Although we believe that our expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our existing knowledge of our business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, us will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: businesses of American National and Atlantic Union may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer, be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than expected; the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the merger with Atlantic Union may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger with Atlantic Union, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger with Atlantic Union may not be obtained; the level of inflation; financial market volatility including the level of interest rates, could affect the values of financial instruments and the amount of net interest income earned; the adequacy of the level of the Company’s allowance for credit losses, the amount of credit loss provisions required in future periods, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for credit losses; general economic or business conditions, either nationally or in the market areas in which the Company does business, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in deteriorating credit quality, reduced demand for credit, or a weakened ability to generate deposits; competition among financial institutions may increase, and competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products and technology that enable those competitors to compete more successfully than the Company; businesses that the Company is engaged in may be adversely affected by legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable and secure electronic systems; the effects of climate change, natural disasters, and extreme weather events; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts of threats or terrorism and/or military conflicts, negatively impacting business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; risks related to environmental, social and governance practices; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, and other expansion activities; and other factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


Contact: 
 Jeffrey W. Farrar
 Senior Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
 434-773-2274
 farrarj@amnb.com



American National Bankshares Inc.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Unaudited 
      
  June 30 
   2023   2022  
Assets     
Cash and due from banks $54,782  $34,409  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  58,272   307,164  
Securities available for sale, at fair value  560,707   668,765  
Restricted stock, at cost  9,332   8,495  
Loans held for sale  4,048   5,227  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs  2,244,464   2,030,818  
  Less allowance for credit losses - loans  (25,342)  (18,505) 
      Net Loans  2,219,122   2,012,313  
Premises and equipment, net  32,443   33,350  
Assets held-for-sale  1,131   1,528  
Other real estate owned, net  27   143  
Goodwill  85,048   85,048  
Core deposit intangibles, net  2,812   3,977  
Bank owned life insurance  30,022   29,318  
Other assets  55,417   43,991  
      
      Total assets $3,113,163  $3,233,728  
      
      
Liabilities     
   Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $885,237  $1,047,931  
   Demand deposits -- interest-bearing  514,018   544,323  
   Money market deposits  697,810   702,159  
   Savings deposits  228,068   275,945  
   Time deposits  326,783   259,989  
      Total deposits  2,651,916   2,830,347  
   Customer repurchase agreements  62,886   32,038  
   Other short-term borrowings  25,000   -  
   Long-term borrowings  28,384   28,283  
   Other liabilities  16,887   15,629  
      Total liabilities  2,785,073   2,906,297  
      
Shareholders' equity     
   Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,     
       none outstanding  -   -  
   Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,     
      10,624,395 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and     
      10,663,599 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022  10,535   10,588  
   Capital in excess of par value  141,954   143,337  
   Retained earnings  229,363   212,524  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net  (53,762)  (39,018) 
      Total shareholders' equity  328,090   327,431  
      
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,113,163  $3,233,728  
      



American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
           
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  6/30/23 3/31/23 6/30/22 6/30/23 6/30/22
Interest and Dividend Income:           
Interest and fees on loans $26,052  $24,912  $19,076  $50,964  $37,864 
Interest and dividends on securities:          
Taxable  2,607   2,684   2,441   5,291   4,680 
Tax-exempt  26   65   97   91   187 
Dividends  196   170   116   366   229 
Other interest income  550   471   800   1,021   977 
Total interest and dividend income  29,431   28,302   22,530   57,733   43,937 
           
Interest Expense:          
Interest on deposits  6,607   3,486   646   10,093   1,215 
Interest on short-term borrowings  1,282   1,205   9   2,487   15 
Interest on long-term borrowings  394   387   385   781   764 
Total interest expense  8,283   5,078   1,040   13,361   1,994 
           
Net Interest Income   21,148   23,224   21,490   44,372   41,943 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  268   329   581   597   (177)
           
Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses   20,880   22,895   20,909   43,775   42,120 
           
Noninterest Income:           
Wealth management income  1,726   1,568   1,587   3,294   3,396 
Service charges on deposit accounts  564   556   709   1,120   1,398 
Interchange fees  1,187   1,110   996   2,297   1,977 
Other fees and commissions  158   166   145   324   295 
Mortgage banking income  197   144   429   341   1,102 
Securities losses, net  -   (68)  -   (68)  - 
Income from Small Business Investment Companies  108   327   678   435   1,171 
Income from insurance investments  120   345   152   465   715 
Losses on premises and equipment, net  (8)  (105)  (84)  (113)  (80)
Other  303   329   225   632   463 
Total noninterest income  4,355   4,372   4,837   8,727   10,437 
           
Noninterest Expense:           
Salaries and employee benefits  8,300   9,172   8,720   17,472   17,318 
Occupancy and equipment  1,631   1,444   1,520   3,075   3,062 
FDIC assessment  492   207   228   699   467 
Bank franchise tax  520   510   488   1,030   964 
Core deposit intangible amortization  272   283   320   555   650 
Data processing  939   851   781   1,790   1,628 
Software  476   444   363   920   726 
Other real estate owned, net  -   -   2   -   1 
Other  3,552   2,737   3,033   6,289   5,988 
Total noninterest expense  16,182   15,648   15,455   31,830   30,804 
           
Income Before Income Taxes  9,053   11,619   10,291   20,672   21,753 
Income Taxes  1,913   2,462   2,151   4,375   4,614 
Net Income  $7,140  $9,157  $8,140  $16,297  $17,139 
           
Net Income Per Common Share:          
    Basic $0.67  $0.86  $0.76  $1.53  $1.60 
    Diluted $0.67  $0.86  $0.76  $1.53  $1.60 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:          
    Basic  10,623,571   10,630,571   10,688,294   10,627,052   10,721,108 
    Diluted  10,624,859   10,632,681   10,690,496   10,628,751   10,723,517 



American National Bankshares Inc.           
Financial Highlights           
Unaudited           
            
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
  2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr At or for the Six Months
Ended June 30,		 
   2023  2023  2022  2023  2022  
EARNINGS           
      Interest income $ 29,431 $28,302 $22,530 $ 57,733 $43,937  
      Interest expense  8,283  5,078  1,040  13,361  1,994  
      Net interest income  21,148  23,224  21,490  44,372  41,943  
      Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  268  329  581  597  (177) 
      Noninterest income  4,355  4,372  4,837  8,727  10,437  
      Noninterest expense  16,182  15,648  15,455  31,830  30,804  
      Income taxes  1,913  2,462  2,151  4,375  4,614  
      Net income  7,140  9,157  8,140  16,297  17,139  
            
PER COMMON SHARE            
      Net income per share - basic $ 0.67 $0.86 $0.76 $ 1.53 $1.60  
      Net income per share - diluted  0.67  0.86  0.76  1.53  1.60  
      Cash dividends paid  0.30  0.30  0.28  0.60  0.56  
      Book value per share  30.88  30.97  30.71  30.88  30.71  
      Book value per share - tangible (a)  22.61  22.67  22.36  22.61  22.36  
      Closing market price  28.98  31.70  34.61  28.98  34.61  
            
FINANCIAL RATIOS           
Return on average assets  0.93% 1.20% 0.99% 1.06% 1.04 %
Return on average common equity  8.61  11.32  9.83  9.95  10.04  
Return on average tangible common equity (a)  12.07  15.95  13.87  13.97  14.01  
Average common equity to average assets  10.82  10.58  10.06  10.70  10.32  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)  7.94  8.06  7.58  7.94  7.58  
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent  2.88  3.20  2.76  3.04  2.70  
Efficiency ratio (a)  62.24  55.21  57.18  58.58  57.35  
Effective tax rate  21.13  21.19  20.90  21.16  21.21  
            
PERIOD-END BALANCES           
Securities $ 570,039 $595,726 $677,260 $ 570,039 $677,260  
Loans held for sale  4,048  650  5,227  4,048  5,227  
Loans, net  2,244,464  2,199,517  2,030,818  2,244,464  2,030,818  
Goodwill and other intangibles  87,860  88,133  89,025  87,860  89,025  
Assets  3,113,163  3,075,655  3,233,728  3,113,163  3,233,728  
Assets - tangible (a)  3,025,303  2,987,522  3,144,703  3,025,303  3,144,703  
Interest-bearing deposits  1,767,258  1,650,003  1,782,416  1,767,258  1,782,416  
Noninterest bearing demand deposits  884,658  962,247  1,047,931  884,658  1,047,931  
Customer repurchase agreements  62,886  63,220  32,038  62,886  32,038  
Other short-term borrowings  25,000  25,000    25,000    
Long-term borrowings  28,384  28,359  28,283  28,384  28,283  
Shareholders' equity  328,090  329,041  327,431  328,090  327,431  
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)  240,230  240,908  238,406  240,230  238,406  
            



American National Bankshares Inc.          
Financial Highlights          
Unaudited          
           
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
  2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr At or for the Six Months
Ended June 30,
   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
AVERAGE BALANCES          
Securities (b) $ 652,439  $677,938  $726,472  $ 665,118  $718,716 
Loans held for sale  1,984   611   3,759   1,302   4,040 
Loans, net  2,217,859   2,186,475   2,006,970   2,202,253   1,986,890 
Interest-earning assets  2,912,623   2,910,165   3,120,925   2,911,401   3,123,728 
Goodwill and other intangibles  88,036   88,311   89,200   88,173   89,362 
Assets  3,065,449   3,056,918   3,292,913   3,061,207   3,306,538 
Assets - tangible (a)  2,977,413   2,968,607   3,203,713   2,973,034   3,217,176 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,669,076   1,614,273   1,849,664   1,641,825   1,865,182 
Noninterest bearing demand deposits  910,911   969,001   1,031,654   939,796   1,015,924 
Customer repurchase agreements  62,419   6,597   35,766   34,662   38,536 
Other short-term borrowings  45,934   98,497      72,070    
Subordinated debt  28,368   28,342   28,268   28,355   28,255 
Shareholders' equity  331,821   323,497   331,276   327,682   341,352 
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)  243,785   235,186   242,076   239,509   251,990 
           
CAPITAL           
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  10,623,571   10,630,571   10,688,294   10,627,052   10,721,108 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  10,624,859   10,632,681   10,690,496   10,628,751   10,723,517 
           
COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM          
Total shares of common stock repurchased  13,688   20,443   54,676   34,131   143,605 
Average price paid per share of common stock $ 26.99  $32.98  $35.32  $ 30.58  $37.09 
           
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS          
Beginning balance $ 24,861  $19,555  $17,988  $ 19,555  $18,678 
Day 1 Impact of CECL adoption     5,192      5,192    
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  219   329   581   548   (177)
Charge-offs  (15)  (395)  (117)  (410)  (154)
Recoveries  277   180   53   457   158 
Ending balance $ 25,342  $24,861  $18,505  $ 25,342  $18,505 
           
LOANS          
Construction and land development $ 240,934  $215,975  $174,361  $ 240,934  $174,361 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  416,397   415,106   403,478   416,397   403,478 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  833,084   822,347   749,174   833,084   749,174 
Residential real estate  351,855   343,548   310,110   351,855   310,110 
Home equity  93,594   91,408   95,352   93,594   95,352 
Commercial and industrial  301,778   304,486   291,445   301,778   291,445 
Consumer  6,822   6,647   6,898   6,822   6,898 
Total $ 2,244,464  $2,199,517  $2,030,818  $ 2,244,464  $2,030,818 



American National Bankshares Inc.           
Financial Highlights           
Unaudited           
            
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           
  2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr At or for the Six Months
Ended June 30,		 
   2023   2023  2022  2023  2022 
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END           
Nonperforming loans:           
90 days past due and accruing $  $ $90 $ $90 
Nonaccrual  1,024   1,887  1,385  1,024  1,385 
Other real estate owned and repossessions  80   80  143  80  143 
Nonperforming assets $ 1,104  $1,967 $1,618 $ 1,104 $1,618 
            
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS           
Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans  1.13 % 1.13% 0.91% 1.13% 0.91%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to nonperforming loans  2,474.80   1,317.49  1,254.58  2,474.80  1,254.58 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.04   0.06  0.05  0.04  0.05 
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.05   0.09  0.07  0.05  0.07 
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  (0.05)  0.04  0.01  -  - 
            
OTHER DATA           
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 782,659  $775,379 $709,264 $ 782,659 $709,264 
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 426,565  $420,540 $370,493 $ 426,565 $370,493 
Number full-time equivalent employees (e)  365   357  345  365  345 
Number of full service offices  26   26  26  26  26 
Number of loan production offices  1   1  1  1  1 
Number of ATMs  34   34  36  34  36 
            
            
Notes:           
            
      (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of  
      non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end  
      of this release.  
      (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.  
      (c) - Market value.  
      (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance   
      sheet.           
      (e) - Average for quarter.           



American National Bankshares Inc.
Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
              
  Average Balance Interest Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 
   2023  2022  2023  2022 2023 2022 
Assets:             
              
Total loans (b) $2,219,843 $2,010,729 $26,096 $19,109 4.66%3.80%
              
Securities:             
Taxable  647,786  707,905  2,803  2,557 1.73 1.44 
Tax exempt  4,653  18,567  33  122 2.85 2.65 
Total securities  652,439  726,472  2,836  2,679 1.74 1.48 
              
Deposits in other banks  40,341  383,724  550  800 5.47 0.84 
              
Total interest-earning assets  2,912,623  3,120,925  29,482  22,588 4.02 2.90 
              
Non-earning assets  152,826  171,988         
Total assets $3,065,449 $3,292,913         
              
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:             
              
Deposits:             
Demand $477,642 $546,412  658  36 0.55 0.03 
Savings and money market  884,710  1,020,610  4,107  233 1.86 0.09 
Time  306,724  282,642  1,842  377 2.41 0.54 
Total deposits  1,669,076  1,849,664  6,607  646 1.59 0.14 
              
Customer repurchase agreements  62,419  35,766  694  9 4.46 0.10 
Other short-term borrowings  45,934    588   5.07  
Long-term borrowings  28,368  28,268  394  385 5.49 5.45 
Total interest-bearing liabilities      8,283  1,040 1.84 0.22 
   1,805,797  1,913,698         
              
Noninterest bearing demand deposits  910,911  1,031,654         
Other liabilities  16,920  16,285         
Shareholders' equity  331,821  331,276         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,065,449 $3,292,913         
              
Interest rate spread         2.18%2.68%
Net interest margin         2.88%2.76%
              
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)      21,199  21,548     
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)      51  58     
Net interest income     $21,148 $21,490     
              
              
Notes:             
              
      (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/
             amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
      (b) - Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average balances.
      (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.



American National Bankshares Inc. 
Net Interest Income Analysis 
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 
(Dollars in thousands) 
Unaudited 
                  
  Average Balance  Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 2023  2022 
Assets:                 
                  
Total loans (b)$2,203,555 $1,990,930 $51,053 $37,931 4.61% 3.81%
                  
Securities:                 
Taxable 656,661  700,493  5,657  4,909 1.72  1.40 
Tax exempt 8,457  18,223  115  236 2.73  2.60 
Total securities 665,118  718,716  5,772  5,145 1.73  1.43 
                  
Deposits in other banks 42,728  414,082  1,021  977 4.82  0.48 
                  
Total interest-earning assets 2,911,401  3,123,728  57,846  44,053 3.96  2.82 
                  
Non-earning assets 149,806  182,810            
                  
Total assets$3,061,207 $3,306,538            
                  
Deposits:                 
Demand$475,997 $536,018  832  73 0.35  0.03 
Savings and money market 874,416  1,018,538  6,394  341 1.47  0.07 
Time 291,412  310,626  2,867  801 1.98  0.52 
Total deposits 1,641,825  1,865,182  10,093  1,215 1.24  0.13 
                  
Customer repurchase agreements 34,662  38,536  759  15 4.42  0.08 
Other short-term borrowings 72,070    1,728   4.77   
Long-term borrowings 28,355  28,255  781  764 5.48  5.41 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,776,912  1,931,973  13,361  1,994 1.51  0.21 
                  
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 939,796  1,015,924            
Other liabilities 16,817  17,289            
Shareholders' equity 327,682  341,352            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,061,207 $3,306,538            
                  
Interest rate spread            2.45% 2.61%
Net interest margin            3.04% 2.70%
                  
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)       44,485  42,059      
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)       113  116      
Net interest income      $44,372 $41,943      
                  
                  
Notes:                 
                  
      (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/
             amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
      (b) - Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average balances.
      (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.



American National Bankshares Inc.           
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures           
Unaudited           
            
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           
            
  2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr At or for the Six Months
Ended June 30,		 
   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
EFFICIENCY RATIO           
Noninterest expense $ 16,182  $15,648  $15,455  $ 31,830  $30,804  
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization  (272)  (283)  (320)  (555)  (650) 
  $ 15,910  $15,365  $15,135  $ 31,275  $30,154  
            
Net interest income $ 21,148  $23,224  $21,490  $ 44,372  $41,943  
Tax equivalent adjustment  51   62   58   113   116  
Noninterest income  4,355   4,372   4,837   8,727   10,437  
Add: loss on securities     68      68   -  
Add: loss on premises and equipment  8   105   84   113   80  
  $ 25,562  $27,831  $26,469  $ 53,393  $52,576  
            
Efficiency ratio  62.24 % 55.21 % 57.18 % 58.58 % 57.35 %
            
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME           
Non-GAAP measures:           
Interest income - loans $ 26,096  $24,957  $19,109  $ 51,053  $37,931  
Interest income - investments and other  3,386   3,407   3,479   6,793   6,122  
Interest expense - deposits  (6,607)  (3,486)  (646)  (10,093)  (1,215) 
Interest expense - customer repurchase agreements  (694)  (65)  (9)  (759)  (15) 
Interest expense - other short-term borrowings  (588)  (1,140)     (1,728)    
Interest expense - long-term borrowings  (394)  (387)  (385)  (781)  (764) 
Total net interest income $ 21,199  $23,286  $21,548  $ 44,485  $42,059  
Less non-GAAP measures:           
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans  (44)  (45)  (34)  (89)  (68) 
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities  (7)  (17)  (24)  (24)  (48) 
GAAP measures $ 21,148  $23,224  $21,490  $ 44,372  $41,943  
            
NET INTEREST MARGIN           
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)  2.88 % 3.20 % 2.76 % 3.04 % 2.70 %
Net interest margin (GAAP)  2.87 % 3.19 % 2.75 % 3.02 % 2.69 %
            
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY           
Return on average equity (GAAP basis)  8.61 % 11.32 % 9.83 % 9.95 % 10.04 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles  3.46   4.63   4.04   4.02   3.97  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)  12.07 % 15.95 % 13.87 % 13.97 % 14.01 %
            
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS           
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)  10.54 % 10.70 % 10.13 % 10.54 % 10.13 %
Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles  (2.60)  (2.64)  (2.55)  (2.60)  (2.55) 
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  7.94 % 8.06 % 7.58 % 7.94 % 7.58 %
            
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE           
Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 30.88  $30.97  $30.71  $ 30.88  $30.71  
Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles  (8.27)  (8.30)  (8.35)  (8.27)  (8.35) 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.61  $22.67  $22.36  $ 22.61  $22.36  