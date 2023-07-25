New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellular Health Screening Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480013/?utm_source=GNW

The global cellular health screening market is expected to grow from $2.69 billion in 2022 to $3.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cellular health screening market is expected to reach $4.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.



The cellular health screening market includes revenues earned by entities by assessing inflammatory conditions, such as allergies, asthma, arthritis, and autoimmune conditions.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Cellular health screening refers to a type of medical examination that assesses inflammatory conditions by taking samples from person’s cells, tissues, and organs.This screening can be performed through various methods, including blood tests, urine tests, and imaging tests.



This screening is primarily utilized for a fast analysis of health at the cellular level.



North America was the largest region in the cellular health screening market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in cellular health screening report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main test types for cellular health screening are single-test panels, telomere tests, oxidative stress tests, inflammation tests, heavy metals tests, and multi-test panels.Single-test panels are diagnostic tests that assess a specific aspect of a person’s health, often focusing on a single biomarker or physiological function.



The various types of samples included are blood, saliva, serum, and urine, which can be collected at various collection sites, such as home, office, hospital, and diagnostic labs.



The rise in chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cellular health screening market going forward.Chronic diseases are medical problems that last for a long time and necessitate continuing management and care.



Cellular health screening can help prevent disease or reduce the severity of illness by detecting people who have chronic diseases due to factors such as genetic predisposition, lifestyle choices, environmental conditions, and underlying health issues. For instance, in October 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based intergovernmental organization, the most common type of heart disease was coronary heart disease, which affected around 20.1 million people aged 20 and older. Every 40 seconds, someone suffers from a heart attack, and nearly 805,000 people in the United States experience a heart attack each year. Furthermore, in January 2023, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library operated by the federal government, the number of people in the USA aged 50 and older who have at least one chronic condition is predicted to rise by 99.5%, from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million in 2050. Therefore, the rise in chronic diseases is driving the growth of the cellular health screening market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cellular health screening market.Companies operating in the cellular health screening market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2020, Axion BioSystems, a US-based biotechnology company, launched the Maestro ZHT, a high-throughput live-cell screening platform.The adaptable Maestro ZHT will monitor cells continually, without labels or dyes, whether comparing immune cell-mediated killing by CRISPR-derived CAR-T cells, vaccine effectiveness, or chemotherapies against patient-derived tumor cells.



It has robust turn-key software that offers regulatory compliance features to satisfy FDA 21 CFR Part 11 data traceability standards. It allows users to quantify kinetic cellular responses and remotely monitor trials.



In August 2021, Illumina Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, acquired Grail Inc. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition helped Illumina enter the cancer screening market and expand its capabilities in genomics and precision medicine. GRAIL Inc. is a US-based healthcare company focused on developing blood tests for early cancer detection that operates in the cellular health screening market.



The countries covered in the cellular health screening market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cellular health screening market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cellular health screening market statistics, including cellular health screening industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cellular health screening market share, detailed cellular health screening market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cellular health screening industry. This cellular health screening market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

