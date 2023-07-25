New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aspherical Lens Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480012/?utm_source=GNW

The global aspherical lens market is expected to grow from $7.88 billion in 2022 to $8.50 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aspherical lens market is expected to reach $11.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The aspherical lens market consists of precision aspherized achromatic lenses, precision polished aspheres, laser-grade aspheres, diamond turned aspheres and hybrid aspherized achromatic lenses.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aspherical lenses refer to non-spherical, rotationally symmetric radii of curvature in optical lenses.Aspherical lenses are typically employed in high-end optics to provide clearer images and to lessen or eliminate certain optical flaws.



The front surface has a gradual curvature and is more complicated.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aspherical lens market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in aspherical lens report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of aspherical lenses are glass aspherical lenses, plastic aspherical lenses, and others.A glass aspherical lens refers to an optical lens with a rotationally symmetric but non-spherical radius of curvature.



These are manufactured using various technologies, such as molding, polishing, and others. They are offered as single aspherical lenses and double aspherical lenses, which are used in numerous applications, including consumer electronics, digital cameras, automotive, ophthalmic, fiber optics, and others.



An increase in vehicle production is expected to propel the growth of the aspherical lens market.Vehicle production refers to the mass production of similar models that are sold to the general public and are street legal (able to be driven on public roads).



Aspherical lenses are used for lighting in automotive headlamps to maintain a constant focal length, improving vehicle performance, making driving easier, and increasing road safety. For instance, in April 2022, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based lobbying and standards group for the automobile industry, 79.1 million automobiles were produced globally in 2021, a 1.3% rise from 2020. Therefore, the increase in vehicle production is driving the growth of the aspherical lens market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the aspherical lens market.Companies operating in the aspherical lens market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Sony Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of consumer and professional electronic products, launched the FE 20-70mm F4 G, a new spherical lens that boasts an ultra-wide 20-70 mm zoom range.The new lens, which uses the latest technology from Sony, offers unique G Lens image quality in a microscopic and light lens.



This lens’s cutting-edge optical design, which includes two AA (advanced aspherical) elements, one aspherical element, three ED (extra-low dispersion) glass elements, and one ED aspherical element, simultaneously corrects chromatic and spherical aberration for exceptionally high optical performance throughout the entire zoom range.



In April 2021, Salvo Technologies, a US-based manufacturer of instruments and apparatus that measure an optical property, acquired Kreischer Optics for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Salvo expands its technology offering to customers, adding complementary optical fabrication capabilities that drive the overall vertically integrated precision optical component group creation strategy.



Kreischer Optics is a US-based manufacturer of optical components, including aspheric, cylindrical, and spherical lenses.



The countries covered in the aspherical lens market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aspherical lens market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aspherical lens market statistics, including the aspherical lens industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aspherical lens market share, detailed aspherical lens market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aspherical lens industry. This aspherical lens market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

