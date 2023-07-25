Soft Skin Adhesives Market Size to Surpass USD 1.5 Billion by 2032 at 8.50% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soft Skin Adhesives Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Soft Skin Adhesives Market Information By Base Chemistry, By Application, and By Region – Forecast Till 2032, the market projected to grow from USD 0.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope:

Wound care applications benefit greatly from the use of Soft Skin Adhesives, which are two-component, filler-free elastomeric adhesives that are platinum-catalyzed. These adhesives' physical qualities allow them to be used in biomedical applications to create cohesive and self-adhering materials.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 1.5 Billion CAGR 8.50% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Base Chemistry and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Global palliative care expansion, rapid growth in the market for medical implants Rising demand for single-use medical supplies are the key market drivers

Soft Skin Adhesives Market Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the market of Soft Skin Adhesives include.

Adhesives Research

Dupont

DermaMed

Elken

Scapa

Henkel Adhesives

TOYOCHEM CO., LTD

Wacker Chemic AG

Soft Skin Adhesives Market Trends:



Market Drivers

The rise of the palliative care industry worldwide, the increasing popularity of medical implants, and the increasing need for disposable medical equipment are all factors fueling the market. The market for soft skin adhesives may be impacted by the growing interest in palliative care. Palliative care aims to improve the quality of life for patients with life-limiting conditions such as cancer, heart disease, or neurological disorders. Since patients in palliative care often need to wear bandages and other medical devices, gentle skin adhesives are an essential part of the field. Soft skin adhesives are ideal for use in palliative care because they are non-irritating and don't cause any discomfort to the patient. They allow for the secure and comfortable placement of medical devices such as catheters, ostomy bags, and wound dressings. Palliative care patients who are experiencing pain or suffering as a result of their underlying medical illnesses require special consideration in this area. The demand for palliative care is expected to rise, and with it the market for soft skin adhesives.

It's possible that the user will spend the majority of the day adhering sensors to their skin to record vital signs in real time. These gadgets are helpful for monitoring vitals including heart rate, step count, and quality of sleep. It can even diagnose more specific diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. They also raise public health awareness, advising individuals how to safeguard themselves against new diseases. A customer's progress and areas that require improvement or therapy can be tracked in real time by using a wearable skin adhesive. In this way, people are encouraged to keep up with their good habits. Consequently, fueling earnings in the Soft Skin Adhesives industry.

Market Restraints

The expansion of the soft skin adhesives market is likely to be hampered by factors such as the availability of alternative technologies and reimbursement policies that do not prioritize the use of surgical sealants and adhesives.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Despite the fact that most markets saw a precipitous drop in sales when the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, this market actually saw a substantial increase. Many people keep tabs on their vitals due to factors including the rising number of patients with chronic ailments who are at a higher risk of getting badly infected with the disease. Furthermore, many felt an immediate need to prioritize exercise and physical health in order to protect themselves against the potentially devastating impacts of COVID-19 and future outbreaks. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the shortcomings of the existing public health system and highlighted the importance of adaptable, long-term investments in public health.

Soft Skin Adhesives Market Segmentation:

By Base Chemistry

In 2022, the market was dominated by silicone-based products. Silicone medical adhesives are ideal for use with wearables and wounds since they are gentle on the skin. The silicone adhesives are lightweight and easy to place. Those with extra-fragile skin are common users of these products.

By Application

In 2022, the wound dressing and bandages business was by far the most lucrative. Sutures cause a number of serious complications, including the pain of needle punctures and the inability to effectively seal off blood and air leaks in vital organs including the liver and lungs.

Soft Skin Adhesives Market Regional Analysis:

In 2022, 45.80% of the worldwide market for soft skin adhesives was generated in North America. Minimally invasive techniques and non-invasive medical equipment are increasingly including the use of soft skin adhesives to ensure gentle and non-irritating skin contact. The demand for soft skin adhesives in the United States is expected to rise in the coming years as the use of non-invasive medical devices and minimally invasive therapies increases. The demand for gentle, non-irritating adhesives to fasten medical sensors and gadgets to the skin is rising as more people choose these treatments.

From 2023 to 2032, the market for soft skin adhesives in Europe is projected to expand at a rate higher than any other region. Many medical operations need the use of soft skin adhesives, including the application of surgical drapes, the sealing of incisions, and the attaching of medical instruments to the skin. Thus, these uses contribute to the expansion of the European market for soft skin adhesives. In addition, Germany was the largest market for soft skin adhesives, while the United Kingdom was the fastest expanding market in Europe.

The majority of sales in the global market for soft skin adhesives are generated in the Asia-Pacific region. Demand for elderly-specific medical products may increase as China's population ages significantly. Since soft skin adhesives are frequently used in medical applications, such as wound care and medical equipment, they are an essential commodity for the Chinese market.

