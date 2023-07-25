JumpCloud Recognized by Expert Insights as Top Solution for Summer 2023 in Five Categories

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. has been recognized by leading B2B tech research platform Expert Insights as being a Top Solution for Summer 2023 in five categories: Business Password Management, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobile Device Management (MDM), Password Policy Enforcement Software, and Privileged Access Management (PAM).





The Expert Insights Top Solutions award recognizes B2B technologies across more than 40 categories. Award winners were selected based on product score, number of product views and comparisons, and overall market position based on Expert Insights’ own technical reviews.

JumpCloud offers an open directory platform with a breadth of technical features that can be easily and centrally managed all while keeping users, their activity, and their devices secure. The JumpCloud platform provides enterprise-level identity and access management for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) without enterprise-level cost. JumpCloud empowers organizations to pursue a Zero Trust security approach by establishing trusted identities, trusted networks, trusted devices, and conditional access control policies to manage how and what resources users can access. Centralizing single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), directory services, device management, password management, remote assist, and more, JumpCloud’s directory platform offers flexibility and cost-savings for IT admins looking to migrate from closed, aging, and poorly patched legacy IT infrastructure that fails to meet modern IT needs.

“More than ever, modern organizations are looking for an approach to identity and device management that’s robustly secure, simple for admins to manage, and easy for users to navigate,” said Eric Brown, vice president of corporate marketing, JumpCloud. “Being named a Top Solution by Expert Insights in these five areas is an honor, and adds to the continued industry recognition of our open and flexible directory platform. We are more committed than ever to equipping IT teams everywhere with a single, secure platform to manage users, their identities, and their devices.”

“We are very excited to share our list of the Top Solutions for Summer 2023, and recognize the immense amount of innovation happening in the B2B technology space,” said Craig MacAlpine, CEO and founder, Expert Insights. “These awards highlight leading solutions across more than 40 product categories, based on the engagement of thousands of enterprise tech professionals that use Expert Insights to research solutions each month.”

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and US covering B2B technologies. Over 85,000 business owners, IT admins, and users visit Expert Insights each month to research, trial, and buy B2B solutions. Covering hundreds of software categories with buyers’ guides, weekly interviews, and technical product reviews written by industry experts, Expert Insights is the best place to research and compare B2B tech.

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

