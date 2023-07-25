Powermatic Announces Game Changing Innovation for Woodworkers – Introducing ArmorGlide Technology on Bandsaws, Table Saws, and Jointers

LaVergne, TN, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powermatic, a JPW Industries company and provider of superior woodworking tools, industry leading knowledge, and consultative expertise, today announced the introduction of ArmorGlide, an industrial-grade, low-friction, protective coating on a new line of bandsaws, table saws, and jointers.

The ArmorGlide line of products gives Woodworkers maintenance-free work tables and enhanced control, bringing a new level of convenience and performance. The ArmorGlide coating eliminates the need for preventative measures Woodworkers have traditionally used to combat rust on their machine tables. The low-friction coating enhances a Woodworker's ability to move, slide, and control the workpiece instilling confidence and providing improved results. The ArmorGlide coating also provides protection against humidity and sweat and increases the lifespan of these woodworking tools.

“Powermatic is excited to bring a new level of machine table to Woodworkers. This will revolutionize the way our Users can create,” said Jimmy Uttley, Director of Product Management at Powermatic. “Our ArmorGlide-coated products represent a significant advancement in woodworking technology, and we know they will make the experience and finished product of woodworkers at all levels even better.”

The launch of ArmorGlide coated equipment comes after extensive research and development by Powermatic. Tested for over 250,000 cycles, ArmorGlide will not peel or tear, reduces friction by 50%, prevents rust by 99%, and enhances the maneuverability and control that Woodworkers require.

The new ArmorGlide coated tops are covered under Powermatic’s individual machine warranties. The new lineup of products will be available at authorized dealers starting in September. For more information, please visit: Wood.Powermatic.com/ArmorGlide.

About Powermatic:

From a family operated corn milling operation in McMinnville, TN to today’s 400,000 square foot facility in LaVergne, TN, the evolution of Powermatic has echoed the success of American business ingenuity throughout the 20th Century and into the new millennium. Powermatic is the Gold Standard of woodworking equipment, known for its quality, reliability, and precision. With over a century of experience, Powermatic has been inspiring creativity in personal, educational, and industrial woodworking shops since 1921.

