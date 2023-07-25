HPC International Inc. Announces Partnership with Natividad Health System

Chicago, Illinois, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPC International , a leading purchased services supplier for healthcare, corporations and academic institutions, has partnered with California-based Natividad health system to provide them with HPCEnterpriseLibrarian ™ , a comprehensive, flexible virtual library management solution for hospitals and corporations with on-demand research support from a dedicated masters-trained librarian.

According to the National Network of Libraries of Medicine (NNLM), between 2011 and March 2015, an average of 115 member libraries closed per year across the nation. They estimate that the vast majority of these library closures were hospital libraries. A 2009 study by NIH reveals a medical librarian leads to improved clinical decision-making, which leads to improved patient outcomes.

“We are thrilled to be working with such a great organization as Natividad,” said Dr. Hilton Hudson, MD, FACS, CEO of HPC International. “HPCEnterpriseLibrarian™ ensures that Natividad’s doctors, nurses, and clinicians have ongoing access to medical librarians, evidence-based research, and up-to-date health information.”



“Natividad is excited to have virtual library support from HPC International,” said Natividad Chief Medical Officer Dr. Craig Walls. “The flexibility HPCEnterpriseLibrarian™ delivers is extraordinary and will allow our clinical teams to focus on care with the latest research in hand.”

HPCEnterpriseLibrarian™ oversees library subscription resources, annual renewals and support for CME programs and evidence-based practice. HPCEnterpriseLibrarian™ can provide extra support to an organization by augmenting the existing librarian team or fully managing the library.

Natividad is an acute care hospital with the area’s largest acute rehabilitation center. Located on the Central Coast of California, Natividad’s Level II Trauma Center services the area between Santa Barbara and San Jose, or over 5,000 square miles – more than twice the size of Delaware. Safety net hospitals like Natividad comprise only 21 of California’s more than 450 hospitals and health care systems, which provide 35% of all hospital care to Medi-Cal beneficiaries and 40% to California’s uninsured. Natividad is also the only teaching hospital on the Central Coast and is recognized nationally and internationally as a model family medicine residency program.



About HPC International, Inc.

HPC International (HPC) is a leading purchased services supplier for healthcare, corporations and academic institutions, offering a full range of expense management, education consulting, evidence-based research services, virtual library management, book publishing and distribution. HPC helps to centralize and better manage purchased services spending to help organizations save money. HPC’s unique service lines include HPCEducationConcierge™ expense management program, HPCEnterpriseLibrarian™ contract library management and support service, HPCBooksource™ book distribution service, HPCResearch™ evidence-based research service, and HPCCommercializationPartner™ service for marketing and commercializing innovative new products and evidence-based educational tools.

About Natividad

Natividad is a hospital and Level II Trauma Center located in Salinas, California. Dedicated to improving and inspiring healthy lives, Natividad provides compassionate high-quality health care regardless of their ability to pay or immigration status. Natividad offers a wide range of inpatient, outpatient, emergency, diagnostic and specialty medical care for adults and children. Through its affiliation with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Natividad is the only teaching hospital on the Central Coast. Recognized nationally and internationally as a model program, Natividad’s Family Medicine Residency Program is postgraduate training for physicians specializing in family medicine.