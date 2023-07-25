Malone Women’s Golf Teams Up with The MNK Legacy Project for Community Golf Outing

HARTVILLE, OH, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MNK Legacy Project and Malone Women’s Golf (MWG) have announced their first ever collaborative golf outing, the 2023 MWG Sunflower Cup. The event will take place on August 11 at Sable Creek Golf Course, with all proceeds benefiting the two nonprofit organizations.

The 2023 Sunflower Cup has already secured multiple notable partners, including George and Sandy Smart, Pole Barns Direct, Windows and More, Samantha’s Frontier Restaurant, ForeverLawn NEO, and Chick-fil-A. The 18-hole scramble will also include lunch, a “19th hole” afterparty, silent auction, raffle, and a variety of prizes.

This unique partnership was initiated by MWG coach Bill Eddins, a retired teacher who spent over 30 years serving Stark County schools. As head coach, Eddins seeks to build a successful program for his players that goes beyond the golf course.

“When you look at the opportunity we have, you realize it has to be bigger than just golf,” says Eddins. “By partnering with The MNK Legacy Project, our team is promoting something much bigger: we’re glorifying God, honoring the life of Makenna, and reaching people for Christ in tangible ways.”

“We’ve got some exciting things planned,” Eddins continues. “We know this event is going to be more impactful than any of us can imagine!”

The MNK Legacy Project, a newly established national 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded in honor of Makenna Karmie: a joyful Lake High School 2016 graduate who died tragically in 2018. The organization, started by close family and friends, serves to honor her memory and extend her impactful life through promotional, financial, and relational support to individuals in need.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the MWG team for our first ever Sunflower Cup,” says MNK Legacy Project Founder Derek Taylor. “These girls are committed to making the most of where they are right now—just like Makenna—and we can’t wait to see how this event impacts our community and beyond!”

To learn more about the 2023 Sunflower Cup, purchase tickets, or view sponsorship information for the event, visit themnklegacyproject.com/2023-mwg-sunflower-cup.

About The MNK Legacy Project

The MNK Legacy Project is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit designed to partner with individuals, programs, and organizations to build and strengthen under-supported communities through financial, promotional, and relational resources. Founded in honor of Makenna Karmie, the organization seeks to further extend her impactful legacy of faith, love, and action by tangibly supporting partners nationwide. To get involved with or learn more about the MNK Legacy Project, visit themnklegacyproject.com or follow @themnklegacyproject on Facebook and Instagram.