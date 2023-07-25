Synchronoss Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Synchronoss management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration Link: Click here to register

Please register online at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Upon registration, the webcast platform will provide dial-in numbers and a unique access code. If you have any difficulty with registration or connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Synchronoss's website.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

SNCR@gateway-grp.com



