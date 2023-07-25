Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.8 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $704 thousand, or 17.15%, compared to net income of $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Higher quarter-over-quarter net earnings were a result of three primary factors:

  1. Higher net interest income
  2. Lower credit provisioning
  3. Lower salaries and benefits costs centered around lower bonus compensation and deferred compensation valuation adjustments

“We’re pleased with our execution of operational resiliency during the second quarter, which produced higher quarterly net income,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “While we experienced slight contraction in both loans and deposits during the quarter, we were able to produce a higher net interest margin of 4.04% and slightly higher net interest income of $13.0 million versus $12.9 in the first quarter. The Federal Reserve’s ongoing attempt to tame inflation by increasing rates continued to affect both our deposit and loan levels. We saw net loans decrease $15.9 million, or 1.55%, during the quarter, while overall deposits were down $24.1 million, or 2.01%. Net loan balances decreased due to normal amortization of the portfolio and many customers continuing to sell underlying collateral and paying off their debt. However, our bankers worked hard generating $112 million in gross new loans during the quarter pushing our average earning asset yield up by 32 basis points. Increased asset yields outpaced our cost of funds increase of 29 basis points. We expect competition for solid loans will remain strong, but we are confident in our team of relationship bankers and their focus on not only producing solid loans but more core deposits as well.”

Credit quality of the loan book continued to improve during the quarter with adversely classified assets to Tier 1 Capital plus the allowance ending at 6.41%, down from 6.49% in March and 6.82% at the end of June in the prior year. Due to net loans decreasing slightly and the bank’s recent transition to CECL, the bank recorded a negative provision expense of $141 thousand during the quarter. The bank’s allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans increased during the same period to 1.36% from 1.35% at the end of the first quarter and 1.24% at the end of the second quarter a year ago.

Noninterest expense decreased $731,944, or 8.24%, from March 31, 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense was due primarily to lower exempt and non-exempt employee salaries and bonuses as well as a market adjustment to employee stock appreciation rights (SAR) values. “Overhead cost control remains an important strategic initiative. We are continually reviewing and monitoring our operating expenses to ascertain further opportunities to improve efficiency while not compromising the excellent service we provide to customers,” said Mullis. “As a result, the bank’s overall full-time equivalent (FTE) count is down by 5 over the prior year and now stands at 185 FTE’s.”

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 6.80% year-over-year to $170 million as of June 30, 2023, and was up 2.03% or $3.4 million from March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share grew to $74.93 on June 30, 2023, from $69.52, or 7.78%, from June 30, 2022, and was up from $73.14, or 2.45%, from the value as of March 31, 2023. On July 19, 2023, the board of directors approved a third quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about September 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023.

During the quarter, Morris Bank was recognized as the number 38th ranked publicly traded bank by American Banker in the banks under $2 billion in total assets category. American Banker’s rankings were based on various financial performance metrics averaged over the past three years. Mullis relayed “receiving this kind of recognition is an honor, but more so, a testament to our team of bankers that hustle and get after it everyday to make a difference in our customers’ lives and the communities we serve.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 



MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
              
Consolidating Balance Sheet
              
              
 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 Change % Change June 30,
2022		 Change % Change
 (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)     
ASSETS             
              
Cash and due from banks$49,157,915  $51,448,341  $(2,290,426) -4.45% $74,271,951  $(25,114,036) -33.81%
Federal funds sold 16,908,217   16,102,872   805,345  5.00%  18,873,609   (1,965,392) -10.41%
Total cash and cash equivalents 66,066,132   67,551,213   (1,485,081) -2.20%  93,145,560   (27,079,428) -29.07%
              
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000   100,000   -  0.00%  350,000   (250,000) -71.43%
Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve) 253,917,288   257,399,845   (3,482,557) -1.35%  275,498,923   (21,581,635) -7.83%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,494,300   1,588,300   (94,000) -5.92%  744,500   749,800  100.71%
Loans, net of unearned income 1,024,348,931   1,040,411,604   (16,062,673) -1.54%  1,009,838,142   14,510,789  1.44%
Less-allowance for credit losses (13,912,231)  (14,047,855)  135,624  -0.97%  (12,519,189)  (1,393,042) 11.13%
Loans, net 1,010,436,700   1,026,363,749   (15,927,049) -1.55%  997,318,953   13,117,747  1.32%
              
Bank premises and equipment, net 13,528,556   13,658,218   (129,662) -0.95%  14,721,005   (1,192,449) -8.10%
ROU assets for operating lease, net 1,327,882   1,431,413   (103,531) -7.23%  1,061,310   266,572  25.12%
Goodwill 9,361,704   9,361,704   -  0.00%  9,361,704   -  0.00%
Intangible assets, net 1,851,765   1,937,652   (85,887) -4.43%  2,196,485   (344,720) -15.69%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets 3,749,267   3,803,252   (53,985) -1.42%  3,751,184   (1,917) -0.05%
Accrued interest receivable 5,224,150   4,959,915   264,235  5.33%  4,685,278   538,872  11.50%
Cash surrender value of life insurance 14,516,332   14,423,960   92,372  0.64%  14,153,898   362,434  2.56%
Other assets 23,327,101   22,390,328   936,773  4.18%  14,274,462   9,052,639  63.42%
      Total Assets$1,404,901,177  $1,424,969,549  $(20,068,372) -1.41% $1,431,263,262  $(26,362,085) -1.84%
              
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
              
Deposits:             
Non-interest bearing$318,451,205  $323,091,870  $(4,640,665) -1.44% $367,004,039  $(48,552,834) -13.23%
Interest bearing 858,291,311   877,794,418   (19,503,107) -2.22%  871,719,946   (13,428,635) -1.54%
  1,176,742,516   1,200,886,288   (24,143,772) -2.01%  1,238,723,985   (61,981,469) -5.00%
            -   
Other borrowed funds 45,113,982   47,095,332   (1,981,350) -4.21%  28,789,380   16,324,602  56.70%
Lease liability for operating lease 1,327,882   1,431,413   (103,531) -7.23%  1,061,310   266,572  25.12%
Accrued interest payable 580,607   491,159   89,448  18.21%  106,192   474,415  446.75%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,359,139   8,660,358   2,698,781  31.16%  3,616,439   7,742,700  214.10%
            -   
Total liabilities 1,235,124,126   1,258,564,550   (23,440,424) -1.86%  1,272,297,306   (37,173,180) -2.92%
              
Shareholders' Equity:             
Common stock 2,179,075   2,177,510   1,565  0.07%  2,171,665   7,410  0.34%
Paid in capital surplus 42,167,829   42,045,076   122,753  0.29%  41,391,867   775,962  1.87%
Retained earnings 116,950,728   117,806,614   (855,886) -0.73%  101,723,321   15,227,407  14.97%
Current year earnings 8,911,726   4,103,935   4,807,791  117.15%  12,363,616   (3,451,890) -27.92%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,302,605   2,468,079   (165,474) -6.70%  3,009,031   (706,426) -23.48%
Treasury Stock, at cost 63,014 (2,734,912)  (2,196,215)  (538,697) 24.53%  (1,693,544)  (1,041,368) 61.49%
Total shareholders' equity 169,777,051   166,404,999   3,372,052  2.03%  158,965,956   10,811,095  6.80%
              
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,404,901,177  $1,424,969,549  $(20,068,372) -1.41% $1,431,263,262  $(26,362,085) -1.84%
              



                                                    MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.  
                                                 AND SUBSIDIARIES  
              
                                                    Consolidating Statement of Income  
                                                 for the Three Months Ended  
              
              
 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 Change % Change June 30,
2022		 Change % Change
 (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)     
Interest and Dividend Income:             
Interest and fees on loans$15,361,766  $14,466,103 $895,663  6.19% $12,916,106 $2,445,660  18.93%
Interest income on securities 2,099,593   2,005,741  93,852  4.68%  1,809,274  290,319  16.05%
Income on federal funds sold 106,490   132,805  (26,315) -19.81%  18,380  88,110  479.38%
Income on time deposits held in other banks 267,047   247,252  19,795  8.01%  145,381  121,666  83.69%
Other interest and dividend income 66,236   61,186  5,050  8.25%  49,189  17,047  34.66%
Total interest and dividend income 17,901,132   16,913,087  988,045  5.84%  14,938,330  2,962,802  19.83%
              
Interest Expense:             
Deposits 4,290,251   3,469,654  820,597  23.65%  485,077  3,805,174  784.45%
Interest on other borrowed funds 574,301   564,278  10,023  1.78%  398,866  175,435  43.98%
Interest on federal funds purchased 705   --  705  0.00%  --  705  0.00%
Total interest expense 4,865,257   4,033,932  831,325  20.61%  883,943  3,981,314  450.40%
              
Net interest income before provision for loan losses 13,035,875   12,879,155  156,720  1.22%  14,054,387  (1,018,512) -7.25%
Less-provision for credit losses (141,187)  383,376  (524,563) -136.83%  375,000  (516,187) -137.65%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,177,062   12,495,779  681,283  5.45%  13,679,387  (502,325) -3.67%
              
Noninterest Income:             
Service charges on deposit accounts 533,273   562,893  (29,620) -5.26%  628,174  (94,901) -15.11%
Other service charges, commissions and fees 376,266   403,583  (27,317) -6.77%  472,427  (96,161) -20.35%
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets --   1,420  (1,420) -100.00%  290,564  (290,564) -100.00%
Increase in CSV of life insurance 92,372   90,416  1,956  2.16%  88,800  3,572  4.02%
Other income 106,051   420,788  (314,737) -74.80%  7,992  98,059  1226.96%
Total noninterest income 1,107,962   1,479,100  (371,138) -25.09%  1,487,957  (379,995) -25.54%
              
Noninterest Expense:             
Salaries and employee benefits 3,889,461   4,896,748  (1,007,287) -20.57%  4,516,545  (627,084) -13.88%
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 570,746   549,051  21,695  3.95%  543,815  26,931  4.95%
Loss on sales of foreclosed assets 5,816   --  5,816  0.00%  --  5,816  0.00%
Other expenses 3,681,617   3,433,785  247,832  7.22%  2,883,858  797,759  27.66%
Total noninterest expense 8,147,640   8,879,584  (731,944) -8.24%  7,944,218  203,422  2.56%
              
Income Before Income Taxes 6,137,384   5,095,295  1,042,089  20.45%  7,223,126  (1,085,742) -15.03%
Provision for income taxes 1,329,595   991,360  338,235  34.12%  420,925  908,670  215.87%
                
Net Income$4,807,789  $4,103,935 $703,854  17.15% $6,802,201 $(1,994,412) -29.32%
              
              
Earnings per common share:             
Basic$2.27  $1.94 $0.33  17.01% $3.21 $(0.94) -29.28%
Diluted$2.27  $1.944$0.33  17.01% $3.21 $(0.94) -29.28%
              



  Quarter Ending
 
      
  June 30,March 31,June 30, 
  202320232022 
Dollars in thousand, except per share data (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited) 
      
      
Per Share Data     
Basic Earnings per Common Share $2.27 $1.94 $3.21  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share  2.27  1.94  3.21  
Dividends per Common Share  0.44  0.44  0.43  
Book Value per Common Share  80.23  78.47  74.97  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share  74.93  73.14  69.52  
      
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding  2,118,681  2,112,019  2,112,305  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding  2,116,061  2,120,598  2,120,374  
      
      
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)     
Return on Average Assets  1.60% 1.33% 2.08% 
Return on Average Equity  12.79% 10.64% 16.93% 
Equity/Assets  12.45% 11.90% 12.44% 
Yield on Earning Assets  5.38% 5.06% 4.29% 
Cost of Funds  1.47% 1.18% 0.16% 
Net Interest Margin  4.04% 3.98% 4.14% 
Efficiency Ratio  54.37% 59.32% 48.06% 
      
Credit Metrics     
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans  1.36% 1.35% 1.24% 
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital     
plus Allowance for Loan Losses  6.41% 6.49% 6.82% 
      
 

        











        

            

            
