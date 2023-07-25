Reflect Scientific, Inc. Seizes Significant Market Opportunity with Breakthrough Liquid Nitrogen Technology as EPA Enforces Stricter HFC Limits

OREM, Utah, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a leading provider for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announces a game-changing market opportunity with the EPA's new rule.



On July 11, 2023, the Associated Press reported that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking decisive action against hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the potent greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners, which significantly contribute to global warming.

The EPA's newly announced rule sets a powerful precedent, enforcing a 40% overall reduction in HFCs starting next year, aligned with a 2020 law that demands an 85% reduction in the use of these harmful chemicals by 2036 as part of a global climate change mitigation strategy. This crucial step signifies a significant breakthrough, as refrigeration and air conditioning systems sold in the United States will emit significantly fewer HFCs, marking the second phase in the 15-year plan to phase out these climate-damaging chemicals from cooling equipment.

CEO Kim Boyce expressed excitement over the recent patent awarded for utilizing liquid nitrogen as a safe refrigerant alternative for cooling refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and Reefer transportation systems. This innovative approach effectively replaces HFCs with zero emissions. He remarked, "Reflect Scientific, a cryogenic temperature management technology pioneer, anticipates tremendous growth potential with this EPA action. The enormity of this market opportunity drives Reflect to actively seek strategic partnerships to leverage its position and lead the charge in the fight against global warming."

Hydrofluorocarbons, known for their high greenhouse gas potency, have been a significant driver of climate change. However, using liquid nitrogen (liquid air) as a refrigerant presents a clean and sustainable solution, generating no emissions and marking a substantial milestone in the battle against climate change.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol "RSCF" and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Disclosure," including those identified in such filings as "forward-looking statements."