Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

Highlights for the second quarter of 2023 include:

An increase in net interest income of 6.3% over the second quarter of 2022;

An increase in book value and tangible book value per share of $0.51;

Net growth in loans of $121.3 million (or 13.9% annualized); and

The payment of a 23 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 15, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2023 net income of $14.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, versus net income of $13.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $27.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $31.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “We delivered another quarter of strong financial results with net income and pre-tax, pre-provision income both increasing from the prior quarter. We continue to see good stability in our deposit base and have successfully grown our client base and brought in new, full banking relationships. Economic conditions remain healthy throughout our markets and we continue to see attractive lending opportunities, which led to our total loans increasing at a 14% annualized rate in the second quarter. We have a solid pipeline of high quality commercial lending opportunities, and we believe that we can continue to grow our client base and deliver strong financial performance for our shareholders.”

Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2023 and 2022 results include the following:

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $2.4 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $3.1 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses on loans was an expense of $3.3 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to an expense of $2.4 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $38.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.3 million, or 6.3% from the year-ago period, and down $0.1 million, or 0.2%, from the first quarter of 2023. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.26% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.26% in the year-ago period, and 3.33% in the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets. The decrease in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in net interest margin that was partially offset by an increase in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.76 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.49 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.70 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

For the first six months of 2023, net interest income totaled $76.8 million, an an increase of $7.7 million, or 11.2% from the first six months in 2022. The Company’s net interest margin for the first six months of 2023 was 3.29% compared to 3.13% in 2022. The increase in net interest income for the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022 reflects this improved margin as well as our increase in average interest- earning assets.

Non-interest income totaled $15.4 million and $26.0 million, respectively, for the second quarter and for the first six months 2023, compared to $14.6 million and $33.6 million in the respective comparable prior year periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues and a loss on securities available for sale.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, were approximately $2.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively. For the first six months of 2023, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $3.4 million compared to $2.1 million in 2022. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to a increase in the gain on sale margin on mortgage loan sold that was partially offset by a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $3.7 million and $4.2 million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the first six months of 2023 and 2022, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $4.4 million and $13.8 million, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with the magnitude of changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels between periods. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three months ended Six months ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 (In thousands) Mortgage loan servicing, net: Revenue, net $ 2,193 $ 2,124 $ 4,415 $ 4,207 Fair value change due to price 2,443 3,120 1,808 11,572 Fair value change due to pay-downs (962 ) (1,082 ) (1,823 ) (1,976 ) Total $ 3,674 $ 4,162 $ 4,400 $ 13,803



Non-interest expenses totaled $32.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $32.4 million in the year-ago period. For the first six months of 2023, non-interest expenses totaled $63.2 million versus $63.9 million in 2022.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.4 million and $6.3 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $2.9 million and $7.0 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2022. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2023 relative to 2022.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

6/30/2023 12/31/2022 6/30/2022 Loan Type (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ 33 $ 38 $ 56 Mortgage 6,149 4,745 5,074 Installment 694 598 729 Sub total 6,876 5,381 5,859 Less - government guaranteed loans 2,882 1,660 1,360 Total non-performing loans $ 3,994 $ 3,721 $ 4,499 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.14 % Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.10 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1351.13 % 1409.16 % 1064.30 %



The provision for credit losses on loans was an expense of $3.3 million and $2.2 million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses on loans was an expense of $2.5 million and an expense of $0.6 million in the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The quarterly change in the provision for credit losses on loans in 2023 compared to 2022, was primarily the result of a an increase in specific reserve on one commercial credit as well as increases in the pooled loan reserve and subjective loan allocations due primarily to loan growth. The year-to-date increase in the provision for credit losses in 2023 compared to 2022, was primarily the result of a combination of increases in net commercial specific allocations, pooled loan reserve and subjective loan allocations due to loan growth We recorded loan net charge offs (recoveries) of $(0.10) million and $(0.04) million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively and $0.96 million and $0.02 million during the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively. At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $54.0 million, or 1.49% of total portfolio loans compared to $52.4 million, or 1.51% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2022. The year-to-date increase in the provision for credit losses for securities HTM in 2023 compared to 2022, was the result of a loss incurred on a $3.0 million subordinated debt security that defaulted during the first quarter.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.14 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $135.8 million from December 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.63 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.47 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits totaled $4.49 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $108.6 million from December 31, 2022. This increase is primarily due to growth in reciprocal, time and brokered time deposit account balances that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing and in savings and interest-bearing checking deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $129.2 million at June 30, 2023, versus $74.4 million at December 31, 2022. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $731.8 million at June 30, 2023, versus $779.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity was $375.2 million at June 30, 2023, or 7.31% of total assets compared to $347.6 million or 6.95% at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity totaled $344.6 million at June 30, 2023, or $16.45 per share compared to $316.7 million or $15.04 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 Well

Capitalized

Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.72 % 8.56 % 5.00 % Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.11 % 10.97 % 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.11 % 10.97 % 8.00 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.36 % 12.22 % 10.00 %



At June 30, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $926.9 million and $476.5 million, respectively. We also had approximately $866.9 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at June 30, 2023 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $800.1 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2023 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2023 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 200,000 shares of common stock, for an aggregate purchase price of $3.3 million.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.1 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share

amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 61,225 $ 70,180 Interest bearing deposits 67,967 4,191 Cash and Cash Equivalents 129,192 74,371 Securities available for sale 731,777 779,347 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $321,860 at June 30, 2023 and $335,418 at December 31, 2022) 360,926 374,818 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 18,131 17,653 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 20,270 26,518 Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value — 20,367 Loans Commercial 1,538,162 1,466,853 Mortgage 1,441,398 1,368,409 Installment 651,554 630,090 Total Loans 3,631,114 3,465,352 Allowance for credit losses (53,964) (52,435) Net Loans 3,577,150 3,412,917 Other real estate and repossessed assets, net 658 455 Property and equipment, net 36,157 35,893 Bank-owned life insurance 54,507 55,204 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 44,427 42,489 Other intangibles 2,278 2,551 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 131,791 128,904 Total Assets $ 5,135,564 $ 4,999,787 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,155,537 $ 1,269,759 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,929,021 1,973,308 Reciprocal 720,985 602,575 Time 431,249 321,492 Brokered time 250,844 211,935 Total Deposits 4,487,636 4,379,069 Other borrowings 90,015 86,006 Subordinated debt 39,472 39,433 Subordinated debentures 39,694 39,660 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 103,585 108,023 Total Liabilities 4,760,402 4,652,191 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,943,694 shares at June 30, 2023 and 21,063,971 shares at December 31, 2022 318,241 320,991 Retained earnings 137,431 119,368 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (80,510) (92,763) Total Shareholders’ Equity 375,162 347,596 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,135,564 $ 4,999,787





INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 47,679 $ 44,294 $ 31,454 $ 91,973 $ 59,872 Interest on securities Taxable 5,919 5,884 4,950 11,803 9,502 Tax-exempt 3,283 3,083 1,746 6,366 3,300 Other investments 1,067 675 214 1,742 431 Total Interest Income 57,948 53,936 38,364 111,884 73,105 Interest Expense Deposits 17,461 13,760 1,216 31,221 1,983 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 2,137 1,735 1,087 3,872 2,060 Total Interest Expense 19,598 15,495 2,303 35,093 4,043 Net Interest Income 38,350 38,441 36,061 76,791 69,062 Provision for credit losses 3,317 2,160 2,379 5,477 806 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 35,033 36,281 33,682 71,314 68,256 Non-interest Income Interchange income 3,355 3,205 3,422 6,560 6,504 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,134 2,857 3,096 5,991 6,053 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 2,120 1,256 1,253 3,376 2,088 Securities available for sale — (222) (345) (222) (275) Mortgage loan servicing, net 3,674 726 4,162 4,400 13,803 Other 3,134 2,729 3,044 5,863 5,407 Total Non-interest Income 15,417 10,551 14,632 25,968 33,580 Non-interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 20,602 19,339 19,882 39,941 40,012 Data processing 2,891 2,991 2,644 5,882 4,860 Occupancy, net 1,845 2,159 2,077 4,004 4,620 Interchange expense 1,054 1,049 1,262 2,103 2,273 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 929 926 1,042 1,855 2,087 FDIC deposit insurance 749 783 457 1,532 979 Loan and collection 620 578 647 1,198 1,206 Legal and professional 473 607 479 1,080 972 Advertising 431 495 560 926 1,240 Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments 100 (475) 649 (375) 294 Communications 635 668 762 1,303 1,519 Other 1,919 1,837 1,973 3,756 3,822 Total Non-interest Expense 32,248 30,957 32,434 63,205 63,884 Income Before Income Tax 18,202 15,875 15,880 34,077 37,952 Income tax expense 3,412 2,884 2,879 6,296 6,984 Net Income $ 14,790 $ 12,991 $ 13,001 $ 27,781 $ 30,968 Net Income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.70 0.62 $

0.62 $ 1.32 $ 1.47 Diluted $ 0.70 0.61 $ 0.61 $ 1.31 $ 1.45









INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ $38,350 $ $38,441 $ 40,602 $ 39,897 $ 36,061 Provision for credit losses 3,317 2,160 1,390 3,145 2,379 Non-interest income 15,417 10,551 11,468 16,861 14,632 Non-interest expense 32,248 30,957 32,091 32,366 32,434 Income before income tax 18,202 15,875 18,589 21,247 15,880 Income tax expense 3,412 2,884 3,503 3,950 2,879 Net income $ 14,790 $ 12,991 $ 15,086 $ 17,297 $ 13,001 Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.62 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share 0.70 0.61 0.71 0.81 0.61 Cash dividend per share 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.22 Average shares outstanding 21,040,349 21,103,831 21,064,556 21,057,673 21,070,266 Average diluted shares outstanding 21,222,535 21,296,980 21,266,876 21,251,933 21,266,476 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.06 % 1.21 % 1.40 % 1.10 % Return on average equity 16.29 14.77 17.94 20.48 15.68 Efficiency ratio (1) 59.26 62.07 60.82 56.26 62.50 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) Interest income 4.91 % 4.67 % 4.41 % 3.92 % 3.47 % Interest expense 1.65 1.34 0.89 0.43 0.21 Net interest income 3.26 3.33 3.52 3.49 3.26 Average Balances Loans $3,567,920 $3,494,169 $3,449,944 $3,360,621 $3,145,095 Securities 1,111,670 1,146,075 1,164,809 1,226,203 1,312,934 Total earning assets 4,763,295 4,696,786 4,637,475 4,610,307 4,493,714 Total assets 5,044,746 4,988,440 4,934,859 4,884,841 4,758,960 Deposits 4,447,843 4,417,106 4,350,748 4,326,958 4,221,047 Interest bearing liabilities 3,415,621 3,304,868 3,159,374 3,075,210 3,005,103 Shareholders' equity 364,143 356,720 333,610 335,120 332,610

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.





INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data (continued) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September

30, 2022 June 30, 2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 6.75 % 6.60 % 6.37 % 6.15 % 6.26 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 8.09 7.95 7.98 7.86 7.78 Average equity to average assets 7.22 7.15 6.76 6.86 6.99 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.64 13.80 13.62 13.58 13.64 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.40 11.53 11.36 11.29 11.33 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 10.45 10.55 10.38 10.29 10.30 Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 8.87 8.92 8.86 8.77 8.74 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 17.91 $ 17.40 $ 16.50 $ 15.78 $ 15.73 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 16.45 15.94 15.04 14.30 14.25 Total shares outstanding 20,943,694 21,138,303 21,063,971 21,063,954 21,049,218 Selected Balances Loans $ 3,631,114 $ 3,509,809 $ 3,465,352 $ 3,409,858 $ 3,258,850 Securities 1,092,703 1,137,103 1,154,165 1,183,701 1,241,312 Total earning assets 4,830,185 4,860,696 4,688,246 4,633,876 4,552,185 Total assets 5,135,564 5,138,934 4,999,787 4,931,377 4,826,209 Deposits 4,487,636 4,544,749 4,379,069 4,327,028 4,290,574 Interest bearing liabilities 3,501,280 3,481,511 3,274,409 3,116,027 3,037,278 Shareholders' equity 375,162 367,714 347,596 332,308 331,134

(2) June 30, 2023 are Preliminary.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 38,350 $ 36,061 $ 76,791 $ 69,062 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 423 481 862 963 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 38,773 $ 36,542 $ 77,653 $ 70,025 Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.23 % 3.21 % 3.26 % 3.09 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.26 % 3.26 % 3.29 % 3.13 %

(1) Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September

30, 2022 June 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 375,162 $ 367,714 $ 347,596 $ 332,308 $ 331,134 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,278 2,415 2,551 2,697 2,871 Tangible common equity 344,584 336,999 316,745 301,311 299,963 Addition: Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 74,712 75,013 86,966 91,248 79,206 Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 419,296 $ 412,012 $ 403,711 $ 392,559 $ 379,169 Total assets $ 5,135,564 $ 5,138,934 $ 4,999,787 $ 4,931,377 $ 4,826,209 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,278 2,415 2,551 2,697 2,871 Tangible assets 5,104,986 5,108,219 4,968,936 4,900,380 4,795,038 Addition: Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 74,712 75,013 86,966 91,248 79,206 Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,179,698 $ 5,183,232 $ 5,055,902 $ 4,991,628 $ 4,874,244 Common equity ratio 7.31 % 7.16 % 6.95 % 6.74 % 6.86 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.75 % 6.60 % 6.37 % 6.15 % 6.26 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss 8.09 % 7.95 % 7.98 % 7.86 % 7.78 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 375,162 $ 367,714 $ 347,596 $ 332,308 $ 331,134 Tangible common equity $ 344,584 $ 336,999 $ 316,745 $ 301,311 $ 299,963 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,944 21,138 21,064 21,064 21,049 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 17.91 $ 17.40 $ 16.50 $ 15.78 $ 15.73 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 16.45 $ 15.94 $ 15.04 $ 14.30 $ 14.25



The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.



