Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

| Source: Independent Bank Corporation Independent Bank Corporation

Grand Rapids, Michigan, UNITED STATES

Second Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the second quarter of 2023 include:

  • An increase in net interest income of 6.3% over the second quarter of 2022;
  • An increase in book value and tangible book value per share of $0.51;
  • Net growth in loans of $121.3 million (or 13.9% annualized); and
  • The payment of a 23 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 15, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2023 net income of $14.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, versus net income of $13.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $27.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $31.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “We delivered another quarter of strong financial results with net income and pre-tax, pre-provision income both increasing from the prior quarter. We continue to see good stability in our deposit base and have successfully grown our client base and brought in new, full banking relationships. Economic conditions remain healthy throughout our markets and we continue to see attractive lending opportunities, which led to our total loans increasing at a 14% annualized rate in the second quarter. We have a solid pipeline of high quality commercial lending opportunities, and we believe that we can continue to grow our client base and deliver strong financial performance for our shareholders.”

Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2023 and 2022 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of  $2.4 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $3.1 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022.
  • The provision for credit losses on loans was an expense of $3.3 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to an expense of $2.4 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $38.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.3 million, or 6.3% from the year-ago period, and down $0.1 million, or 0.2%, from the first quarter of 2023. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.26% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.26% in the year-ago period, and 3.33% in the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets. The decrease in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in net interest margin that was partially offset by an increase in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.76 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.49 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.70 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

For the first six months of 2023, net interest income totaled $76.8 million, an an increase of $7.7 million, or 11.2% from the first six months in 2022. The Company’s net interest margin for the first six months of 2023 was 3.29% compared to 3.13% in 2022. The increase in net interest income for the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022 reflects this improved margin as well as our increase in average interest- earning assets.

Non-interest income totaled $15.4 million and $26.0 million, respectively, for the second quarter and for the first six months 2023, compared to $14.6 million and $33.6 million in the respective comparable prior year periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues and a loss on securities available for sale.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, were approximately $2.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively. For the first six months of 2023, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $3.4 million compared to $2.1 million in 2022. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to a increase in the gain on sale margin on mortgage loan sold that was partially offset by a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $3.7 million and $4.2 million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the first six months of 2023 and 2022, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $4.4 million and $13.8 million, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with the magnitude of changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels between periods. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

 Three months ended Six months ended
 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022
 (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:       
Revenue, net$        2,193  $        2,124  $        4,415  $        4,207 
Fair value change due to price         2,443           3,120           1,808           11,572 
Fair value change due to pay-downs         (962)          (1,082)          (1,823)          (1,976)
Total$        3,674  $        4,162  $        4,400  $        13,803 


Non-interest expenses totaled $32.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $32.4 million in the year-ago period. For the first six months of 2023, non-interest expenses totaled $63.2 million versus $63.9 million in 2022.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.4 million and $6.3 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $2.9 million and $7.0 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2022. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2023 relative to 2022.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 6/30/2022
Loan Type(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial$        33  $        38  $        56 
Mortgage         6,149           4,745           5,074 
Installment         694           598           729 
Sub total         6,876           5,381           5,859 
Less - government guaranteed loans         2,882           1,660           1,360 
Total non-performing loans$        3,994  $        3,721  $        4,499 
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans         0.11%          0.11%          0.14%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets         0.09%          0.08%          0.10%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans         1351.13%          1409.16%          1064.30%


The provision for credit losses on loans was an expense of $3.3 million and $2.2 million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses on loans was an expense of $2.5 million and an expense of $0.6 million in the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The quarterly change in the provision for credit losses on loans in 2023 compared to 2022, was primarily the result of a an increase in specific reserve on one commercial credit as well as increases in the pooled loan reserve and subjective loan allocations due primarily to loan growth. The year-to-date increase in the provision for credit losses in 2023 compared to 2022, was primarily the result of a combination of increases in net commercial specific allocations, pooled loan reserve and subjective loan allocations due to loan growth We recorded loan net charge offs (recoveries) of $(0.10) million and $(0.04) million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively and $0.96 million and $0.02 million during the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively. At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $54.0 million, or 1.49% of total portfolio loans compared to $52.4 million, or 1.51% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2022. The year-to-date increase in the provision for credit losses for securities HTM in 2023 compared to 2022, was the result of a loss incurred on a $3.0 million subordinated debt security that defaulted during the first quarter.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.14 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $135.8 million from December 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.63 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.47 billion at December 31, 2022.  Deposits totaled $4.49 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $108.6 million from December 31, 2022. This increase is primarily due to growth in reciprocal, time and brokered time deposit account balances that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing and in savings and interest-bearing checking deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $129.2 million at June 30, 2023, versus $74.4 million at December 31, 2022. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $731.8 million at June 30, 2023, versus $779.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity was $375.2 million at June 30, 2023, or 7.31% of total assets compared to $347.6 million or 6.95% at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity totaled $344.6 million at June 30, 2023, or $16.45 per share compared to $316.7 million or $15.04 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios6/30/2023 12/31/2022 Well
Capitalized
Minimum
      
Tier 1 capital to average total assets        8.72%         8.56%         5.00%
Tier 1 common equity  to risk-weighted assets        11.11%         10.97%         6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets        11.11%         10.97%         8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets        12.36%         12.22%         10.00%


At June 30, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $926.9 million and $476.5 million, respectively. We also had approximately $866.9 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at June 30, 2023 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $800.1 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2023 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2023 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 200,000 shares of common stock, for an aggregate purchase price of $3.3 million.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 245095). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/289851319.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 212125). The replay will be available through August 1, 2023.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.1 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
      
  June 30,
2023		  December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks $        61,225 $        70,180
Interest bearing deposits          67,967              4,191
Cash and Cash Equivalents         129,192            74,371
Securities available for sale         731,777          779,347
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $321,860 at June 30, 2023 and $335,418 at December 31, 2022)         360,926          374,818
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost          18,131            17,653
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value          20,270            26,518
Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value                 —            20,367
Loans     
Commercial      1,538,162        1,466,853
Mortgage      1,441,398        1,368,409
Installment         651,554          630,090
Total Loans      3,631,114        3,465,352
Allowance for credit losses         (53,964)          (52,435)
Net Loans      3,577,150        3,412,917
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net               658                 455
Property and equipment, net          36,157            35,893
Bank-owned life insurance          54,507            55,204
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value          44,427            42,489
Other intangibles            2,278              2,551
Goodwill          28,300            28,300
Accrued income and other assets         131,791          128,904
Total Assets $   5,135,564 $   4,999,787
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Deposits     
Non-interest bearing $  1,155,537 $    1,269,759
Savings and interest-bearing checking      1,929,021        1,973,308
Reciprocal         720,985          602,575
Time         431,249          321,492
Brokered time         250,844          211,935
Total Deposits      4,487,636        4,379,069
Other borrowings          90,015            86,006
Subordinated debt          39,472            39,433
Subordinated debentures          39,694            39,660
Accrued expenses and other liabilities         103,585          108,023
Total Liabilities      4,760,402        4,652,191
      
Shareholders’ Equity     
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding                 —                  —
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,943,694 shares at June 30, 2023  and 21,063,971 shares at December 31, 2022         318,241          320,991
Retained earnings         137,431          119,368
Accumulated other comprehensive loss         (80,510)          (92,763)
Total Shareholders’ Equity         375,162          347,596
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $   5,135,564 $    4,999,787


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
     
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2023		  March 31,
2023		  June 30,
2022		 June 30,
        2023  2022
  (Unaudited)
Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans $             47,679 $             44,294 $             31,454 $             91,973 $            59,872
Interest on securities              
Taxable              5,919               5,884               4,950              11,803               9,502
Tax-exempt              3,283               3,083               1,746               6,366               3,300
Other investments              1,067                  675                  214               1,742                  431
Total Interest Income             57,948              53,936              38,364            111,884              73,105
Interest Expense              
Deposits             17,461              13,760               1,216              31,221               1,983
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures              2,137               1,735               1,087               3,872               2,060
Total Interest Expense             19,598              15,495               2,303              35,093               4,043
Net Interest Income             38,350              38,441              36,061              76,791              69,062
Provision for credit losses              3,317               2,160               2,379               5,477                  806
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses             35,033              36,281              33,682              71,314              68,256
Non-interest Income              
Interchange income              3,355               3,205               3,422               6,560               6,504
Service charges on deposit accounts              3,134               2,857               3,096               5,991               6,053
Net gains (losses) on assets              
Mortgage loans              2,120               1,256               1,253               3,376               2,088
Securities available for sale                   —                (222)                (345)                (222)                (275)
Mortgage loan servicing, net              3,674                  726               4,162               4,400              13,803
Other              3,134               2,729               3,044               5,863               5,407
Total Non-interest Income             15,417              10,551              14,632              25,968              33,580
Non-interest Expense              
Compensation and employee benefits             20,602              19,339              19,882              39,941              40,012
Data processing              2,891               2,991               2,644               5,882               4,860
Occupancy, net              1,845               2,159               2,077               4,004               4,620
Interchange expense              1,054               1,049               1,262               2,103               2,273
Furniture, fixtures and equipment                 929                  926               1,042               1,855               2,087
FDIC deposit insurance                 749                  783                  457               1,532                  979
Loan and collection                 620                  578                  647               1,198               1,206
Legal and professional                 473                  607                  479               1,080                  972
Advertising                 431                  495                  560                  926               1,240
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments                 100                (475)                  649                (375)                  294
Communications                 635                  668                  762               1,303               1,519
Other              1,919               1,837               1,973               3,756               3,822
Total Non-interest Expense             32,248              30,957              32,434              63,205              63,884
Income Before Income Tax             18,202              15,875              15,880              34,077              37,952
Income tax expense              3,412               2,884               2,879               6,296               6,984
Net Income $       14,790         12,991                 13,001               27,781                30,968
Net Income Per Common Share              
Basic$            0.70                       0.62 $
                     0.62                   1.32     1.47
Diluted $                 0.70                      0.61                    0.61                            1.31                         1.45



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
               
  June 30,
2023		  March 31,
2023		  December 31,
2022		  September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended              
Net interest income$               $38,350 $                  $38,441 $                 40,602 $                    39,897 $                   36,061
Provision for credit losses         3,317           2,160             1,390             3,145          2,379
Non-interest income       15,417         10,551           11,468           16,861        14,632
Non-interest expense       32,248         30,957           32,091           32,366        32,434
Income before income tax       18,202         15,875           18,589           21,247        15,880
Income tax expense         3,412           2,884             3,503             3,950          2,879
Net income$                      14,790 $                        12,991 $                          15,086 $                         17,297 $                       13,001
               
Basic earnings per share$                           0.70 $                             0.62 $                             0.72 $                             0.82 $                           0.62
Diluted earnings per share           0.70             0.61              0.71              0.81            0.61
Cash dividend per share           0.23             0.23              0.22              0.22            0.22
               
Average shares outstanding 21,040,349  21,103,831  21,064,556  21,057,673  21,070,266
Average diluted shares outstanding 21,222,535  21,296,980  21,266,876  21,251,933  21,266,476
               
Performance Ratios              
Return on average assets 1.18 %  1.06 %  1.21 %  1.40 %  1.10 %
Return on average equity 16.29  14.77  17.94  20.48  15.68
Efficiency ratio (1) 59.26  62.07  60.82  56.26  62.50
               
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)              
Interest income 4.91 %  4.67 %  4.41 %  3.92 %  3.47 %
Interest expense 1.65  1.34   0.89  0.43  0.21
Net interest income 3.26  3.33   3.52  3.49  3.26
               
Average Balances              
Loans $3,567,920  $3,494,169  $3,449,944  $3,360,621   $3,145,095
Securities   1,111,670     1,146,075      1,164,809      1,226,203    1,312,934
Total earning assets   4,763,295     4,696,786      4,637,475      4,610,307    4,493,714
Total assets   5,044,746     4,988,440      4,934,859      4,884,841    4,758,960
Deposits   4,447,843     4,417,106      4,350,748      4,326,958    4,221,047
Interest bearing liabilities   3,415,621     3,304,868      3,159,374      3,075,210    3,005,103
Shareholders' equity      364,143        356,720         333,610         335,120       332,610

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
 
 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 June 30, 2022
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period         
Capital         
Tangible common equity ratio6.75 % 6.60 % 6.37 % 6.15 % 6.26 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss8.09    7.95    7.98    7.86    7.78   
Average equity to average assets7.22    7.15    6.76    6.86    6.99   
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)13.64    13.80    13.62    13.58    13.64   
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)11.40    11.53    11.36    11.29    11.33   
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)10.45    10.55    10.38    10.29    10.30   
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)8.87    8.92    8.86    8.77    8.74   
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$        17.91    $         17.40    $         16.50    $       15.78    $         15.73   
Tangible common equity per share of common stock          16.45               15.94               15.04             14.30               14.25   
Total shares outstanding20,943,694 21,138,303 21,063,971 21,063,954 21,049,218
          
Selected Balances         
Loans$  3,631,114    $   3,509,809    $   3,465,352    $ 3,409,858    $   3,258,850   
Securities    1,092,703        1,137,103        1,154,165       1,183,701        1,241,312   
Total earning assets    4,830,185        4,860,696        4,688,246       4,633,876        4,552,185   
Total assets    5,135,564        5,138,934        4,999,787       4,931,377        4,826,209   
Deposits    4,487,636        4,544,749        4,379,069       4,327,028        4,290,574   
Interest bearing liabilities    3,501,280        3,481,511        3,274,409       3,116,027        3,037,278   
Shareholders' equity      375,162           367,714           347,596          332,308           331,134   

(2) June 30, 2023 are Preliminary.
 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")       
        
Net interest income$        38,350  $        36,061  $        76,791  $        69,062 
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment         423           481           862           963 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent$        38,773  $        36,542  $        77,653  $        70,025 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)         3.23%          3.21%          3.26%          3.09%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)         3.26%          3.26%          3.29%          3.13%

(1) Annualized.

 

Tangible Common Equity Ratio
          
 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 June 30,
2022
 (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity$        375,162  $        367,714  $        347,596  $        332,308  $        331,134 
Less:         
Goodwill         28,300           28,300           28,300           28,300           28,300 
Other intangibles         2,278           2,415           2,551           2,697           2,871 
Tangible common equity         344,584           336,999           316,745           301,311           299,963 
Addition:         
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes         74,712           75,013           86,966           91,248           79,206 
Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments$        419,296  $        412,012  $        403,711  $        392,559  $        379,169 
          
Total assets$        5,135,564  $        5,138,934  $        4,999,787  $        4,931,377  $        4,826,209 
Less:         
Goodwill         28,300           28,300           28,300           28,300           28,300 
Other intangibles         2,278           2,415           2,551           2,697           2,871 
Tangible assets         5,104,986           5,108,219           4,968,936           4,900,380           4,795,038 
Addition:         
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax         74,712           75,013           86,966           91,248           79,206 
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments$        5,179,698  $        5,183,232  $        5,055,902  $        4,991,628  $        4,874,244 
          
Common equity ratio         7.31%          7.16%          6.95%          6.74%          6.86%
Tangible common equity ratio         6.75%          6.60%          6.37%          6.15%          6.26%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss         8.09%          7.95%          7.98%          7.86%          7.78%
          
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
          
Common shareholders' equity$        375,162  $        367,714  $        347,596  $        332,308  $        331,134 
Tangible common equity$        344,584  $        336,999  $        316,745  $        301,311  $        299,963 
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)         20,944           21,138           21,064           21,064           21,049 
          
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$        17.91  $        17.40  $        16.50  $        15.78  $        15.73 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock$        16.45  $        15.94  $        15.04  $        14.30  $        14.25 


The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact:William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929