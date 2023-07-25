Worksport Announces US$1.6MM Order for Its Hard-Folding Covers in Anticipation of Production Start, Solidifying Growth in Tonneau Cover Market

West Seneca, New York, United States, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) ("Worksport" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce a substantial US$1,600,000 purchase order for its advanced hard-folding tonneau covers. This significant order follows closely on the heels of the Company's recently reported US$720,000 purchase orders for its innovative soft-folding tonneau covers. Production of the hard-folding covers is scheduled to kick off in a mere two weeks, adding to the Company’s already soaring momentum.



"Our commitment to quality and innovation has once again been validated by this new and substantial order," commented Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. "Following the successful rollout of our soft-folding covers, we're poised to further elevate our position in the market with our hard-folding line. The anticipation surrounding this product launch has been palpable."

Building upon the success of previous weeks, the Company's 222,000 sq. ft. Western NY manufacturing facility has been operating at an exceptional pace, ensuring timely shipments of the soft-folding tonneau covers. This facility will now be crucial in ensuring the successful rollout of the hard-folding covers.

Mr. Rossi added, "The dual success of both these product lines and the increasing orders speaks volumes about our strategic direction and the market's growing trust in Worksport. With the hard-folding covers' production on the horizon, our dedicated team is more focused than ever on optimizing efficiency and magnifying our revenue growth."

For further information, please visit Worksport’s official website for investors at investors.worksport.com.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com



