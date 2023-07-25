Franklin Electric Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales of $569.1 million, a new all-time quarterly record, was an increase of 3% over the prior year
  • Water Systems and Distribution sales increased by 4% and 1%, respectively, while Fueling Systems sales decreased 7%
  • Operating income was $80.9 million with healthy operating margin of 14.2%
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.27, a new record for any quarter

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its second quarter financial results for fiscal year 2023.

Second quarter 2023 net sales were $569.1 million, compared to second quarter 2022 net sales of $551.1 million.   Second quarter 2023 operating income was $80.9 million, compared to second quarter 2022 operating income of $81.0 million.   Second quarter 2023 EPS was $1.27, versus EPS in the second quarter 2022 of $1.26.

“We delivered another quarter of record sales and EPS performance for Franklin Electric. Results were driven by a solid demand environment that continued into the busy season for our core markets. Strong execution by our global teams enabled backlog and inventory levels to continue trending towards normalized levels, significantly improving our cash flow generation,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“Even though our second quarter sales were adversely impacted by weather and distributors right-sizing inventory levels, our end-market demand remains healthy. As we enter the third quarter, we have an elevated backlog which gives us momentum and confidence in our outlook for the remainder of 2023,” concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales, a new all-time quarterly record, were $321.7 million in the second quarter 2023, an increase of $11.2 million compared to the second quarter 2022. Sales increases were led by pricing actions and continued strong end market demand for large pumps. Water Systems operating income in the second quarter 2023 was $50.8 million, a new quarterly record, driven by higher sales. Second quarter 2022 Water Systems operating income was $49.0 million.

Distribution net sales, a new second quarter record, were $193.1 million in the second quarter 2023, an increase of $2.0 million compared to the second quarter 2022. Sales increases were led by end market demand. The Distribution segment operating income was $17.8 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to second quarter 2022 operating income of $23.3 million. Distribution segment sales and operating income were negatively impacted by wet weather across much of the US, margin compression from declining pricing of commodity-based products sold through the business, and some channel inventory destocking as supply chains normalize.

Fueling Systems net sales were $80.4 million in the second quarter 2023, a decrease of $5.6 million compared to the second quarter 2022. Sales decreased in the U.S. and Canada by 6 percent and outside the U.S. and Canada by 8 percent. Fueling Systems operating income in the second quarter 2023 was $26.7 million, a new second quarter record, driven by a favorable product and geographic mix of sales. Second quarter 2022 Fueling Systems operating income was $26.1 million.

2023 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its guidance for full year 2023 sales to be in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion and full year 2023 EPS to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.45.

Earnings Conference Call

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(Unaudited) 
         
(In thousands, except per share amounts)        
         
 Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 
 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 
     
         
Net sales$569,181  $551,138  $1,053,732  $1,002,608  
         
Cost of sales 380,700   361,850   702,986   667,986  
         
Gross profit 188,481   189,288   350,746   334,622  
         
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 107,429   108,313   216,964   212,986  
         
Restructuring (income)/expense 149   (7)  273   713  
         
Operating income 80,903   80,982   133,509   120,923  
         
Interest expense (4,178)  (2,932)  (7,325)  (4,426) 
Other income/(expense), net 1,179   (1,159)  1,588   (1,537) 
Foreign exchange expense (3,571)  (329)  (5,615)  (914) 
         
Income before income taxes 74,333   76,562   122,157   114,046  
         
Income tax expense 14,173   16,799   24,421   24,164  
         
Net income$60,160  $59,763  $97,736  $89,882  
         
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (560)  (399)  (811)  (753) 
         
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc.$59,600  $59,364  $96,925  $89,129  
         
Earnings per share:        
Basic$1.29  $1.27  $2.09  $1.91  
Diluted$1.27  $1.26  $2.06  $1.89  
         


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited) 
     
(In thousands)    
     
 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 
ASSETS    
     
Cash and equivalents$53,227 $45,790 
Receivables (net)299,485 230,404 
Inventories574,642 544,980 
Other current assets39,036 36,916 
Total current assets966,390 858,090 
     
Property, plant, and equipment, net224,464 215,154 
Right-of-Use Asset, net44,160 48,948 
Goodwill and other assets568,067 572,009 
Total assets$1,803,081 $1,694,201 
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
     
Accounts payable$161,266 $139,266 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities97,946 123,788 
Current lease liability13,624 15,959 
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings159,841 126,756 
Total current liabilities432,677 405,769 
     
Long-term debt88,680 89,271 
Long-term lease liability29,513 32,858 
Income taxes payable non-current4,837 8,707 
Deferred income taxes32,434 29,744 
Employee benefit plans32,628 31,889 
Other long-term liabilities31,910 25,209 
 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest901 620 
     
Total equity1,149,501 1,070,134 
Total liabilities and equity$1,803,081 $1,694,201 
     


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Unaudited) 
 Six Months Ended 
(In thousands)    
 June 30, June 30, 
 2023 2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income$97,736 $89,882 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization26,259 24,521 
Non-cash lease expense8,523 8,526 
Share-based compensation6,410 6,322 
Other7,896 3,639 
Changes in assets and liabilities:    
Receivables(70,725) (93,063) 
Inventory(24,125) (123,817) 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3,880) 29,969 
Operating leases(8,706) (8,526) 
Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(2,902) (355) 
Other6,540 361 
     
Net cash flows from operating activities43,026 (62,541) 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Additions to property, plant, and equipment(20,241) (20,084) 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment- 6 
Acquisitions and investments(6,641) (1,365) 
Other investing activities2 (8) 
     
Net cash flows from investing activities(26,880) (21,451) 
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Net change in debt32,171 126,272 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock9,010 1,916 
Purchases of common stock(25,541) (30,644) 
Dividends paid(20,872) (18,205) 
Deferred payments for acquisitions(186) - 
Net cash flows from financing activities(5,418) 79,339 
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash(3,291) (2,658) 
Net change in cash and equivalents7,437 (7,311) 
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period45,790 40,536 
Cash and equivalents at end of period$53,227 $33,225 
     


Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary
  
 Net Sales
 United StatesLatinEurope, MiddleAsiaTotal    
(in millions)& CanadaAmericaEast & AfricaPacificWaterFuelingDistributionOther/ElimsConsolidated
          
Q2 2022$194.9$41.7$49.7$24.2$310.5$86.0$191.1($36.5)$551.1
Q2 2023$202.9$42.0$54.6$22.2$321.7$80.4$193.1($26.1)$569.1
Change$8.0$0.3$4.9($2.0)$11.2($5.6)$2.0$10.4$18.0
% Change4%1%10%-8%4%-7%1% 3%
          
Foreign currency translation($1.2)($4.9)($5.3)($1.2)($12.6)($0.1)$0.0 ($12.7)
% Change-1%-12%-11%-5%-4%0%0% -2%
          
Volume/Price$9.2$5.2$10.2($0.8)$23.8($5.5)$2.0$10.4$30.7
% Change5%12%21%-3%8%-6%1%-28%6%


Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary
 
Operating Income and Margins      
(in millions)For the Second Quarter 2023 
 WaterFuelingDistributionOther/ElimsConsolidated
Operating Income / (Loss)$50.8 $26.7 $17.8 $(14.4) $80.9
% Operating Income To Net Sales15.8%33.2%9.2% 14.2%
      
Operating Income and Margins      
(in millions)For the Second Quarter 2022 
 WaterFuelingDistributionOther/ElimsConsolidated
Operating Income / (Loss)$49.0 $26.1 $23.3 $(17.4) $81.0
% Operating Income To Net Sales15.8%30.3%12.2% 14.7%