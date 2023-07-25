STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Buyout (SCU) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the proposed buyout of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) (“Sculptor Capital”) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



On July 24, 2023, Sculptor Capital announced that it would be acquired by Rithm Capital Corp. at a price of $11.15 per share – a mere 16% premium to the stock’s closing price the prior day. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Sculptor Capital investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Sculptor Capital shareholders will be receiving appropriate consideration for their SCU shares, and whether Sculptor Capital’s directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $11.15 per share.

Sculptor Capital shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ( skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com ) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

