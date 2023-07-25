New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anastomosis Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480010/?utm_source=GNW

, Boston Scientific, Artivion Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Röchling EN, and Bluesail Surgical.



The global anastomosis devices market is expected to grow from $3.24 billion in 2022 to $3.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The anastomosis devices market is expected to reach $4.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The anastomosis devices market consists of sales of cannula, robotics, and incision devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Anastomosis devices are disposable or reusable instruments that establish an inverted or everted tissue closure secured by two or more rows of B-shaped stainless steel, titanium, or occasionally absorbable staples. It used to remove tissues that are diseased in the body without the leakage of body fluids.



North America was the largest region in the anastomosis devices market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in anastomosis devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of anastomosis devices are surgical staplers, surgical sutures, surgical sealants and adhesives, and automated suturing.Surgical staplers refer to tools that are utilized for closing significant surgical wounds or incisions on a patient’s scalp or skin, which are used for applying staples to various tissues inside the body during surgery.



They are disposable and reusable and are used for cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecological surgery, and others. These are applied in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.



The growth in surgical procedures is expected to propel the anastomosis device market going forward.Surgical procedures refer to any medical practice in which an incision is made on a person’s body.



Anastomosis devices are used mainly for surgical procedures to connect two body portions, such as the blood vessels or intestines.For instance, in April 2022, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a US-based organization for plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine, among the data collected from 294 participating plastic surgery practices, Surgical operations climbed 54%, and non-surgical procedures increased by 44%.



Further, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a US-based plastic surgery specialty organization, 6.8 million reconstructive procedures were performed, a 3% increase from 2019. Therefore, the growth in surgical procedures will drive the anastomosis device market.



The introduction of technologically advanced products is a key trend in the anastomosis device market.Major companies in the anastomosis devices market are focused on innovating and launching advanced products and technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Intuitive Surgical Inc., a US-based robotic surgical products manufacturer, launched a new robot-assisted surgical stapler called SureForm. SureForm uses SmartFire technology, integrated software that can help with consistent staple lines and prevent patient tissue damage. SmartFire automatically adjusts the firing process when staplers are generated, and transections are performed to help optimize a uniform staple line and reduce tissue injury over various tissue thicknesses.



In July 2021, Stille AB, a Sweden-based medical device company, acquired S&T AG for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will enhance Stille AB’s product offerings and will also help them increase their sales, which in turn will help the company become a leading business in the premium segment for surgical instruments.



S&T AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of microsurgical instruments.



The countries covered in the anastomosis devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



