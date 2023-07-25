New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloning And Mutagenesis Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479993/?utm_source=GNW

The global cloning and mutagenesis market is expected to grow from $2.09 billion in 2022 to $2.53 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cloning and mutagenesis market is expected to reach $5.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.3%.



The cloning and mutagenesis market includes revenues earned by entities by assay kits, biotin-peg linkers, Bira proteins, and cells.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The cloning and mutagenesis market also includes of sales of techniques such as the isolation of DNA, cloning vectors, and DNA ligase.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cloning and mutagenesis refer to interrelated techniques of molecular biology that consist of making multiple identical copies of a DNA fragment, gene, or entire genome, and mutations into a DNA sequence. Cloning and mutagenesis are used to study gene function and regulation, develop new drugs and therapeutics, and develop recombinant enzymes and proteins.



North America was the largest region in the cloning and mutagenesis market in 2022.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in cloning and mutagenesis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of cloning and mutagenesis are cloning kits, mutagenesis kits, and others.Cloning kits refer to the laboratory tools that are designed to simplify the process of cloning a specific DNA fragment or gene into a cloning vector.



It is used to perform a variety of cloning experiments, such as gene cloning, subcloning, site-directed mutagenesis, and library construction. The techniques include blunt end cloning, topo PCR cloning, seamless cloning, site-directed mutagenesis, and others, that are used by academic and research institutes, biotechnology companies, others.



Rising demand for genetically modified products is expected to propel the growth of the cloning and mutagenesis market going forward.Genetically modified product refers to any organism, material, or substance that has been modified by genetic engineering techniques by deliberate manipulation of an organism’s genes to introduce new traits or characteristics.



Cloning is a scientific process for producing exact genetic clones for different living species, resistant to insects and plants, and in medical sciences for gene therapy, so the rising demand for genetically modified products will support the growth of the cloning and mutagenesis market. For instance, in February 2023, according to the data imparted in the annual report published by Bayar AG, a Germany-based biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, the annual sales of crop sciences and pharmaceutical segment that includes genetically modified products, has increased significantly over 2021, where the annual sales of crop sciences segment reached to $27,794.38 million in 2022, from $22,314.79 million in 2021. Therefore, the rising demand for genetically modified products is driving the growth of the cloning and mutagenesis market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the cloning and mutagenesis market.Major companies operating in the cloning and mutagenesis market are focused on new product development to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2020, Twist Bioscience, a US-based biotechnology company, launched Clonal-Ready Gene Fragments.It is a best-in-class Gene fragment that can be utilized to create develops and reduce the time and expense of screening for ideal clones, regardless of the presence of adapters.



Gene Fragments exhibited the least error rate across all size categories at 1:5,300, with a roughly 2-fold improvement.



In April 2021, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company engaged in preclinical and clinical specialization acquired cognate bioservices for $875 million. With this acquisition, Charles River hopes to provide clients with a single solution that spans fundamental research and CGMP production. Cognate BioServices is a US-based biotechnology company engaged in the development of cell and cell-mediated gene therapies.



The countries covered in the cloning and mutagenesis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



