FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
DIVIDEND DECLARATION – ORDINARY SHARES
Further to the resolution passed at the General Meeting held on 5 July 2023, the Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc confirms that a special interim dividend of 5.5p per Ordinary Share will be paid today, 25 July 2023.
The shares are quoted ex-dividend on 29 June 2023 and the record date for payment is 30 June 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181