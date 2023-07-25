New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479983/?utm_source=GNW

The global oncology-based in-vivo CRO market is expected to grow from $1.18 billion in 2022 to $1.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The oncology-based in-vivo CRO market is expected to reach $1.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The oncology-based in-vivo CRO market includes revenues earned by entities by providing preclinical research services such as in-vivo testing via models such as Orthotopic tumor models, tumor passaging, tissue culture models, and others for oncology drugs and devices.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



An oncology-based in-vivo contract research organization (CRO) refers to a company hired by another company to perform complete or partial steps of running a preclinical in-vivo study (testing or with living organisms such as animals, plants, or whole cells), such as designing, managing, monitoring, and analyzing in-vivo preclinical results for oncology drugs or devices.



North America was the largest region in the oncology based in-vivo CRO market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main indications of oncology based in-vivo CRO are blood cancer, solid tumors, and other indications.Blood cancers refer to cancers originating from blood-forming tissues such as immune system cells, bone marrow, and others.



Leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma are some of the blood cancer types.CROs offer in-vivo testing services using blood cancer-based xenografts and other models to accelerate drug development research and help drug and device sponsors get market approval.



The various models adopted by oncology based in-vivo CRO are syngeneic model, xenograft, patient derived xenograft (PDX), and other models that are applied in hospitals and rehabilitation centers.



The growing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market going forward.Cancer refers to a group of diseases in which abnormal cells divide uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries, originate in almost any organ or tissue of the body, and spread through the blood and lymph systems to other parts of the body.



Treatment and diagnosis of cancer require innovative drugs and devices, which undergo different preclinical trials, clinical trials, and regulatory processes before they enter the market.An oncology in-vivo-based CRO is a company hired by a sponsor company that provides research services such as performing complete or partial steps of running a preclinical in-vivo study (testing or with living organisms such as animals, plants, or whole cells) before the drug or device is trialed in humans.



With the increasing prevalence of cancer, the demand for innovative treatments and therapies has also increased, driving the growth of the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market. For instance, in 2021, according to the journal published by the American Chemical Society (ACS), a US-based non-profit organization that supports scientific inquiry in the field of chemistry, the global burden of cancer is expected to be 28.4 million cases in 2040, a 47% rise from 2020. The growing prevalence of cancer is driving the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market.Major companies operating in the oncology-based in vivo CRO market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.



In October 2021, Crown Bioscience, a CRO that provides discovery, preclinical, and translational platforms and services, launched the "3D Ex Vivo Patient Tissue Platform" for improving response predictability to immuno-oncology drug candidates.The platform combines phenotypic three-dimensional models of fresh patient tumors with high-content imaging analysis, providing relevant analysis of drug responses that enables candidate selection and clinical program design.



Patient tumor tissue isolated from biopsies, ascites, surgical resections, or pleural effusion samples that are processed within 24 hours is utilized by the platform to preserve the tumor microenvironment.High-content 3D imaging and image analysis are used by automated high-throughput platforms to quantify the distinct responses of individual cell populations in fresh patient tissues.



Combined results and analysis determine the effects of the drug or combination of drugs on immune cell proliferation and tumor killing.



In March 2023, ClinChoice Medical Development, a US-based contract research organization (CRO) that provides research services to accelerate drug and device approvals, acquired Cromsource S.r.l. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, ClinChoice Medical Development expands its operational capabilities with additional delivery hubs to complement its existing network in Europe and the US. Data science technology offerings in several areas, including risk-based monitoring and decentralized clinical trials, are expanded through acquisition. Cromsource S.r.l. is an Italy-based contract research organization that provides full-research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.



The countries covered in the oncology based in-vivo CRO market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The oncology based in-vivo CRO software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides oncology based in-vivo CRO software market statistics, including oncology based in-vivo CRO software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a oncology based in-vivo CRO software market share, detailed oncology based in-vivo CRO software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the oncology based in-vivo CRO software industry. This oncology based in-vivo CRO software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

