Sensus Healthcare Completes Installation of its First SRT System in Ireland

Delivery of the SRT-100 marks the expansion of radiotherapy services at Dublin’s Beacon Hospital

Non-melanoma skin cancer affects more than 12,000 patients in Ireland annually

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, has installed the first SRT-100™ System in Ireland at Dublin’s Beacon Hospital. The system will provide a highly efficacious and non-invasive solution to treat the growing numbers of non-melanoma skin cancer patients in Ireland, which is estimated by the Irish Cancer Society to number 12,000 annually and growing.

Siobhra O’Sullivan, M.D., lead radiation oncologist at Beacon Hospital said, “We are delighted to announce expansion of our radiotherapy services at Beacon Hospital, Dublin, with the delivery of the Sensus SRT-100. This new unit allows us to provide non-surgical superficial radiotherapy treatments for patients with non-melanoma skin cancers, such as squamous cell carcinoma and basal cell carcinoma, and will also be used in the management of keloid scars.

“At Beacon Hospital, our skin cancer services are provided by a multidisciplinary team of radiation oncologists, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and medical oncologists, to provide patients we serve with the most advanced and proven treatments. The SRT-100 is an exciting addition to our hospital, and we are delighted to be the first facility in Ireland with this unit.”

Dr. O’Sullivan added, “We would like to thank the Sensus team for a seamless install, which resulted in minimal disruption to our busy department, and we look forward to treating our first patients very soon!”

Commenting on the sale, Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare, said, “We are thrilled to generate our first sale of an SRT System in Ireland and to a leading, technologically savvy facility such as Beacon Hospital. Beacon will serve as an example to the Irish dermato-oncology community of innovation in patient care. We expect that this system will be the first of many placed not only in Ireland, but in the United Kingdom as well.”

About Beacon Hospital

Located in Sandyford, South Dublin, Beacon Hospital is one of the most technologically advanced private hospitals in all of Europe.

With 181 inpatients beds, 70 day-case beds, eight operating theatres, two cath labs, four endoscopy suites, over 1600 healthcare professionals and upwards of 300 consultants, Beacon Hospital operates as a full-service acute hospital. Departments include, but are not limited to; Cancer Care , Cardiology , Cardiothoracic Surgery , Dermatology , Emergency Medicine , Endocrinology , Endoscopy , ENT , General Medicine and Surgery , Intensive Care , Neurology & Neurosurgery , Orthopaedics , Physiotherapy , Paediatric Care ( medical & surgical ), Plastic Surgery , Radiology , Rheumatology , Sports Medicine , Urology , Vascular Services , Women’s Health and Men’s Health and more.

Beacon Hospital treated over 207,000 patients last year across all areas of medicine and surgery. Click here to read more about Beacon Hospital’s Department’s and Services .

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

