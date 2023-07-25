3D Systems Introduces New Materials Engineered to Expand Capabilities of SLA and Figure 4 Platforms

Ground-breaking Accura ® AMX Tough FR V0 Black — first-ever flame-retardant material to address production applications with SLA

AMX Tough FR V0 Black — first-ever flame-retardant material to address production applications with SLA Figure 4® JCAST-GRN 20 enables higher fidelity casting patterns, simplified workflow

ROCK HILL, S.C., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced new materials to enhance its Stereolithography (SLA) and Figure 4® portfolios – Accura® AMX Tough FR V0 Black, Figure 4 Tough FR V0 Black, and Figure 4 JCAST-GRN 20. These new high-performance materials are enabling efficient production of end-use parts in industries such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, and consumer goods.

Novel, First-to-market Flame-retardant SLA Material for Large-format Parts

3D Systems is continuing the evolution of its SLA materials with the introduction of Accura AMX Tough FR V0 Black. The company’s materials scientists developed a new chemistry based on its Figure 4 materials that enabled the industry’s first flame-retardant material for SLA. As a result, the material is also available as Figure 4 Tough FR V0 Black for use with 3D Systems’ Figure 4 platform, allowing customers to scale part sizes and leverage the system advantages provided by each platform. Accura AMX Tough FR V0 Black delivers enhanced part quality and resolution for SLA that was previously only achievable with Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) technologies. This new flame-retardant material achieves UL 94 V0 rating and is uniquely positioned in the market with its combination of flexural modulus and unmatched elongation at break of nearly 35%. These properties combine with long-term stability to make the new Tough FR V0 Black material ideal for applications such as printed circuit board covers, semiconductor equipment, electrical housing, covers, hangers, brackets, and flame-retardant parts for trains and buses.

Accura AMX Tough FR V0 and Figure 4 Tough FR V0 Black are planned for general availability in the third quarter of 2023.

New Jewelry Casting Material Improves Direct Casting Workflow

3D Systems’ Figure 4 Jewelry is an affordable solution optimized for jewelry design and manufacturing workflows. Today, the company is announcing Figure 4 JCAST-GRN 20, its latest jewelry casting material optimized for clean and easy burnout of finely detailed, high-resolution, accurate, repeatable jewelry patterns for direct casting. This new offering is the ideal complement to 3D Systems’ industry-leading MultiJet Printing (MJP) offerings for jewelry casting. The material’s enhanced properties make it ideal for the production of master patterns for gypsum investment casting of all types of jewelry, and suitable for a range of precious metals. The fully integrated workflow includes jewelry-specific build styles in 3D Sprint which provides design flexibility. The integrated workflow can also eliminate the need for post-curing, enables a fast turnaround of casting patterns.

Figure 4 JCAST-GRN 20 is planned to be available in the third quarter of 2023.

“Materials are at the core of our additive manufacturing solutions,” said Marty Johnson, vice president, product & technical fellow, 3D Systems. “It’s imperative that we offer our customers the most advanced materials in a fully integrated system to address their unique application needs. Their challenges fuel our innovation. With the introduction of these novel SLA and Figure 4 materials, we are able to deliver additional capabilities to our customers that will facilitate operation and application flexibility and accelerate their innovation.”

For more information on these materials, please visit 3D Systems’ website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

www.3dsystems.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68bcc76d-3a2d-46a7-8d9a-baf78d7bb29e