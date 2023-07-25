Global Dairy Protein Market Size To Worth USD 19.26 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.2%

New York, United States , July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dairy Protein Market Size is to grow from USD 11.62 billion in 2022 to USD 19.26 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the projected period. The growing awareness of the importance of protein intake in overall body health contributes to the growth of the global dairy protein market.

Protein is required for body growth, specifically for cell maintenance, repair, and replacement. Milk proteins are proteins that have been isolated, concentrated, or hydrolyzed from milk. An adult of any gender, age, or weight should consume 0.75 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. Dairy proteins are essential nutrients that are used in the production of a wide range of food products. They have numerous functionalities and bioactivities that help with food processing. Dairy proteins, such as whey protein, casein, and milk protein, are used as gelling agents, thickening agents, carriers, foaming agents, and texture modifiers in a wide range of food products. They're also widely used in animal feed, personal care, nutrition, and textiles. Food and beverage ingredient manufacturers have spent a lot of money on R&D to improve the taste, properties, or nutritional value of dairy protein. Consumers prefer whey and casein protein as protein supplement sources, which is expected to drive demand for the dairy protein market. However, vegans avoid dairy protein because it is derived from animals. As a result, the vegan population's demand for plant-based protein will surge. This may have a negative impact on the dairy protein market.

Global Dairy Protein Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Whey Protein, Milk Protein Concentrate, and Others), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Food and Beverages, Nutrition, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The whey protein segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global dairy protein market during the forecast period.

The global dairy protein market is divided into three categories: whey protein, milk protein concentrate, and others. Whey protein is projected to have a major share of the global dairy protein market throughout the forecast period. Its widespread use in the personal care and cosmetics industries has contributed to its growth.

The solid segment accounted for the largest share of the global dairy protein market in 2022.

The global dairy protein market is divided into two types: solid and liquid. In 2022, the solid segment held the largest share of the global dairy protein market. The improved stability and ease of handling and storage in liquid form can be attributed to segmental growth.

The food and beverages segment are expected to hold the largest share of the global dairy protein market over the forecast period.

The global dairy protein market is segmented by application into food and beverages, nutrition, and others. Over the forecast period, the food and beverages segment are projected to dominate the largest share of the global dairy protein market. Food and beverages have the largest market globally due to the increased use of whey protein and milk protein concentrate in the food and beverage industry.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global dairy protein market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to have the greatest proportion of the global dairy protein market in the coming years. The health and fitness sector are expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period. This is because more Americans are adopting a healthy lifestyle or participating in activities that promote active and healthy lifestyles.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global dairy protein market throughout the forecast period. Dairy protein is widely used in the food, beverage, and nutrition industries in many Asian countries. The market for casein & derivatives and whey protein in the region is rapidly expanding due to increased awareness of casein & derivatives and whey protein as sports or refreshment drinks.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

